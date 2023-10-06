2024 NFL Draft: Week 5 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

2024 NFL Draft: Week 5 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst TeamsOctober 6, 2023
Ebbs and flows are often found throughout an NFL draft evaluation period.
With an attention on weekly coverage highlighting prospects who are trending up and down, it's entirely possible an individual appears on both lists.
As we begin the second month of coverage, one finally did so. Alabama's Dallas Turner entered this season with immense expectations yet started slowly. In recent weeks, he's developing into the dominant force that his natural gifts dictate he'll become.
Evaluations can't be wholly determined by one or two weeks of play. A player's entire resume must be taken into consideration to project how their traits may or may not translate to the professional level.
In order to provides glimpses into the ever-evolving draft class, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder adds insight based on what they see on a weekly basis and how certain performances fit into the tapestry of an evaluation.
From there, we dive into those teams and their fanbases that may already be eyeing the 2024 draft class and look at potential fits. After all, 10 NFL squads hold a record of 1-3 or worse.
Trending Up
1. RB Ray Davis, Kentucky
For those who don't follow Vanderbilt Commodores football, Ray Davis ran for 1,042 yards last season before transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats.
Davis saw an opportunity to stay within the SEC yet compete at a higher level and prepare himself for the NFL. The 5'10", 216-pound fifth-year senior certainly rose to the occasion by cutting loose against the previously ranked Florida Gators.
"On his way to 280 yards and three touchdowns, Davis placed all of his short-area burst and downhill strength on display," Klassen said. "Davis showed great side-to-side mobility for a guy his size and had no issue falling back to pure strength when he couldn't make people miss.
"In a wide-open running back class, performances like that one can go a long way."
2. Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
Alabama's Dallas Turner is the aforementioned prospect whose stock oscillated back toward the positive.
Turner invoked an eye-popping comparison to the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons prior to the start of the season. Expectations were sky-high, especially with Turner taking over as the Crimson Tide's primary pass-rusher after playing alongside Will Anderson Jr.
But the lack of impactful plays he created through the first couple of weeks showed a prospect who hadn't quite hit his stride or understood how talented he really is. All that's changed as of late.
"A few weeks ago, Turner was trending down mainly because he wasn't producing and looked more like a traits guy than someone who would be able to put the whole package together," Holder said. "However, he's done a complete 180-degree turn with 5.5 sacks and 17 total tackles over the last three games. He's starting to win more as a pass-rusher.
"If Turner keeps up this pace, the Alabama product will be firmly back in the EDGE2 discussion."
3. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Adonai Mitchell always had the ability. But he never quite put it together until this past weekend.
The 5-star transfer finally posted a 100-yard game, with his 10-catch, 141-yard performance against the Kansas Jayhawks. In doing so, his production is finally starting to catch up with the wide receiver's immense potential.
"Mitchell is putting together a nice season so far," Klassen said. "At 6'4" and 196 pounds, Mitchell has a long, lanky frame and an impressive catch radius. He regularly brings in throws either above his head or behind his body, and makes it look fairly routine.
"The 20-year-old prospect isn't the most coordinated mover or a YAC specialist. However, his size and dexterity alone make him a weapon in Texas' offense and an intriguing NFL prospect."
4. TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish know how to produce NFL tight ends. Over the last 10 years, names such as Tyler Eifert, Durham Smythe, Cole Kmet and Michael Mayer entered the professional ranks.
Mitchell Evans is next in line. The junior prospect has shown in recent weeks how good of a target he can be, with 13 receptions for 209 yards against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Duke Blue Devils.
"Notre Dame has done it again," Klassen said. "Evans is a 6'5", 260-pounder with outrageously long arms and big mitts. He's a smooth mover in the short-to-intermediate area and does well to leverage his size to make tough grabs on a consistent basis.
"Evans is a rugged blocker, too, and has the size to be a traditional Y tight end. He's not going to blow anyone away in the open field or with the ball, but there's absolutely a place for Evans in the NFL."
5. CB Myles Jones, Duke
Myles Jones has been on the draft radar for some time. But his play earlier this season has led him to the point where he's finally looked at as an improving prospect, though he's dealt with a tweaked hamstring as of late.
"A transfer from Texas A&M, Myles Jones has been a key piece of the Blue Devils' early season success by recording two interceptions and three broken up passes in his three starts this season," Giddings said. "As noted, injuries have been a concern for the seventh-year corner, who will enter his rookie season at 25 years old. But with his excellent length and size (6'4", 194 lbs), Jones' stock should continue to rise as long as he continues to play well upon his return to the lineup."
Trending Down
1. QB Brennan Armstrong, North Carolina State
During the 2021 season, quarterback Brennan Armstrong helped lead the Virginia Cavaliers to a bowl game (which was ultimately canceled) as the nation's fourth-leading passer with 4,449 yards. He threw for more yards that season than names such as C.J. Stroud and Kenny Pickett.
A season later, a new coaching staff and system led to immediate stagnation within the offense. Armstrong chose to transfer afterward and joined the North Carolina Wolfpack. Unfortunately, the graduate student didn't find success at his new stop. Instead, head coach Dave Doeren benched the veteran signal-caller this week.
"Two years ago, Armstrong looked like an intriguing quarterback prospect," Klassen said. "Now at his second school, Armstrong hasn't shown more. The upperclassman's vision and pocket management just haven't developed as expected and it's led to uneven play through five games."
2. IOL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Ohio State's Donovan Jackson was the preseason favorite to be the top-ranked interior offensive lineman for the '24 class. However, a lack of development can be seen regarding his technique, which places his standing into question.
"After a promising first-year as a starter last season the former 5-star recruit and top-ranked guard in the nation coming out of high school had generated notable buzz heading into 2023," Thorn said. "While Jackson's physical traits in terms of the length and explosiveness have flashed again this year, the finer aspects of the position have lagged behind his talent, leading to clean losses and repeated mistakes with footwork, hand placement and run fits.
"The majority of the schedule remains in front of Jackson to refine and clean up some things, but he will need to do it quickly to ensure a high enough predraft grade from the NFL to make declaring early a worthwhile proposition."
3. RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
Last season, Arkansas' Raheim Sanders finished second in the SEC with 1,443 rushing yards.
His '23 campaign started off slowly after suffering a knee injury during the Razorbacks' Week 1 contest against the Western Carolina Catamounts. Sanders missed the next three games as a result.
Upon his return to the lineup, the Arkansas back averaged just 3.1 yards per carry against the Texas A&M Aggies.
"Not only has he missed some time," Klassen said, "but he's not looked like himself when he's been able to get on the field.
"At his best, Sanders still has RB1 potential. He's an absolute tank at 6'2", 242 pounds, with moves a lot smoother than his size suggests. It's just tough to know whether we're going to see the best version of Sanders this season."
4. CB Tahveon Nicholson, Illinois
The spotlight was Tahveon Nicholson's to claim this season. Unfortunately, Illinois' defense hasn't been nearly as stingy and Nicholson is coming off a performance in a loss to the Purdue Boilermakers where he was called for a personal foul due to a late hit and defensive holding that kept a scoring drive alive.
"With the departure of Devin Witherspoon and Jartavius Martin from the Fighting Illini secondary, Nicholson was next up," Giddings said. "A physical man corner who lives on the outside, Nicholson possesses some intriguing traits and will be someone to monitor as he operates as the squad's top cornerback this season and continues to refine his game.
"Even as an experienced, fiery competitor, Nicholson will need to be more consistent in his play and technique to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors."
5. QB Riley Leonard, Duke
Two factors are working against Duke's Riley Leonard in regards to the '24 draft class.
First, it's a strong quarterback class, with USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye near the top of the group. Also, names such as Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Texas' Quinn Ewers have ascended based on their play so far.
Second, Leonard suffered an ankle injury during the final play of Saturday's contest against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
"Leonard had a real shot at claiming the class' QB3 title," Klassen said. "He's got the size, athleticism, toughness and arm talent teams want from an NFL QB.
"Whether his high-ankle sprain ends his season or not, it seems more likely that the junior prospect will stick around for another year and push himself toward the '25 class."
10. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
As the Cincinnati Bengals' season quickly devolves into a lost campaign after entering the year with Super Bowl aspirations, the thought of what comes next is both painful yet necessary.
The Bengals are still set at multiple positions, including at quarterback once Joe Burrow is fully healthy. Previously, wide receiver was counted among that group. That won't be the case in 2024 since both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are pending free agents.
Cincinnati already prioritized Burrow's contract and rightly so. Higgins' potential loss may be a byproduct of that decision and Ja'Marr Chase's eventual extension. Unless franchised, the 24-year-old Higgins will be searching to land the best deal possible and serve as another squad's No. 1 target.
The Bengals can respond by finding an immediate replacement.
Washington's Rome Odunze brings a similar skill set as Higgins. They're almost identical in size (6'3"-ish, 215 lbs). They both are physical targets capable of overwhelming defensive backs, winning because of outstanding body control and creating after the catch.
By selecting Odunze, the Bengals also restart the clock on paying another wide receiver.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Whatever reason Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has for not playing second-round rookie Joey Porter Jr. is befuddling.
The Steelers are not playing well on the back end. Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace can be exploited. Ultimately, the unit ranks among the bottom 10 in pass defense.
The organization needs to develop its young players for the second half of the season and into the future, even if that means overcoming short-term rookie mistakes.
With Wallace and Peterson set to be free agents either after this or next season, cornerback is the franchise's priority. Porter secures one outside spot. But the Steelers aren't an organization that traditionally spends heavily in free agency. As such, the draft serves as their lifeblood.
With a top-10 pick, Pittsburgh has a chance to select the class' top corner prospect. While Ohio State's Denzel Burke, Iowa's Cooper DeJean and Penn State's Kalen King are all part of the conversation, Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry presents the length and aggressiveness the Steelers tend to prefer.
Pittsburgh's cornerbacks will be young next season. At the same time, the roster should be upgraded.
8. New England Patriots: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The New England Patriots landing in the top 10 for the first time since 2008 and selecting arguably the best tight prospect ever is kismet.
The Patriots offense has been tight end dominant dating back to the first-round selections of Daniel Graham and Benjamin Watson, through the Rob Gronkowski era, into the free-agent extravaganza of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and then Mike Gesicki's surprise signing.
But Smith is already gone, while both Henry and Gesicki are pending free agents after this season.
Georgia's Brock Bowers is the type of tight end who can be the primary target. He may not be the same caliber of athlete as Kyle Pitts, whom the Atlanta Falcons made Pitts the highest-drafted tight end of all time. However, Bowers has been a dominant weapon since stepping onto campus.
The reigning John Mackey Award winner is well on his way to leading the Bulldogs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches for the third straight year. Bowers presents excellent body control to make the difficult catches, as well as enough speed and athleticism to be a real threat after the catch.
7. New York Jets: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
It's one thing for an individual to establish himself as an elite prospect. It's something entirely different for him to get even better upon returning to school.
As a true sophomore, Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt didn't allow a sack and graded as one of college football's best run blockers. As good as the first-team All-American was in 2022, it pales in comparison to his dominant '23 performance.
Maybe the most interesting aspect of Alt's game is how fundamentally sound he is. As a 6'8", 322-pound offensive tackle, leverage issues wouldn't be an uncommon concern. Yet Alt's pad level, while working to stay within his frame, is exceptional.
An argument can be made that the Notre Dame personal protector is college football's most polished blocker. He's a plug-and-play left tackle, which is what the New York Jets desperately need.
The 38-year-old Duane Brown isn't reliable because of injuries. Mekhi Becton is still trying to prove he's a capable option, though he'll be a free agent after this season. Whereas Alt can solidify a group that already has a few legitimate pieces in Laken Tomlinson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and rookie Joe Tippmann.
6. New York Giants: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
The New York Giants are difficult to assess, because the organization made investments in the right positions yet continues to struggle.
The Giants paid their franchise quarterback. They drafted a pair of top-10 offensive tackles. Their defensive front is extremely talented. Deonte Banks entered the lineup this year as a first-round cornerback.
Yet the team has severely regressed from last season. Clearly, QB Daniel Jones isn't living up to his new contract. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is injured. Right tackle Evan Neal is frustrated. And the defense ranks among the league's bottom half.
What does all of this mean? For draft purposes, specific investments have already been made in certain positions. The Giants won't go away from them that quickly. Instead, they'll try to make those previous investments look better, starting with Jones.
New York lacks a true outside target. Tight end Darren Waller is the team's leading receiver. Darius Slayton leads the team's wide receivers with 132 yards—which ranks 81st overall through four weeks of play.
Florida State's Keon Coleman automatically gives the Giants a true X-receiver, a No. 1 target and an increased margin of error for Jones when the quarterback targets the 6'4" option.
5. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Well, the Aidan O'Connell excitement within the Las Vegas Raiders fanbase quieted quickly.
Honestly, a standout preseason placed far too much pressure and outsized expectations on a fourth-round draft pick. O'Connell threw an interception and fumbled three times (losing two of them) during his debut.
The rookie being sacked seven times (with six from Khalil Mack) certainly didn't help matters. But the game shall serve as a growing experience for O'Connell, as he learns better ball security, how to get passes out quicker and how he can help himself with protection calls.
All of that said, there's no reason whatsoever to look at the Raiders' quarterback setup and think the franchise is well-served in 2024 and beyond. The exact opposite should come to mind.
In this instance, the Raiders are fortunate that North Carolina's Drake Maye slid beyond the first four selections. Maye hasn't been perfect this season, but the flashes of brilliance, with the type of rare throws he can make, are readily apparent.
Maye's evaluation probably veers closer to Justin Herbert's than a more polished prospect. Obviously, that's OK since the skill set is obvious and moldable if placed in the right situation. Josh McDaniels' history indicates the Raiders could get the most out of Maye.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State
The Arizona Cardinals have yet to designate quarterback Kyler Murray to return from injured reserve. With the way the team is competing, a need arises to see how the squad performs with Murray before slotting a quarterback with this particular selection.
Yes, the San Francisco 49ers handled the Cardinals this past weekend. But the Niners are the league's best team. A better indication of who Arizona really is will develop in the coming weeks with Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks next on the docket.
The feeling-out stage remains ongoing. Thus, a relatively safe pick at another premium position serves as the alternative.
Florida State's Jared Verse is a fundamentally sound edge-defender with a toolbox full of moves and counters to play well against the run and harass opposing quarterbacks. Someone like the previously discussed Dallas Turner presents more upside and could enter this discussion in the near future.
Until then, Verse fits in a Jonathan Gannon defense being built in the image of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals' 12 sacks are tied for 11th overall, but they're only four behind the league-leading Los Angeles Chargers. Gannon's defensive front should look like a hockey roster with multiple line changes. Verse can join Myjai Sanders, BJ Ojulari and Cam Thomas to achieve this approach.
3. Denver Broncos: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Some thought should be put into the possibility of a quarterback with this particular selection. After all, the Denver Broncos are still slotted third overall despite their recent victory over the...checks notes...Chicago Bears. Also, Russell Wilson turns 35 next month.
However, Wilson isn't an impediment this season.
"I feel like on game day, man, he's on point," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters this week. "He knows exactly, decision-wise, what we're thinking. I can't think of situations where I'm sitting there looking at the iPad—I look at the pictures still—and wondering why. He's locked in. He's playing well."
Technically, the Broncos can get out of Wilson's contract next year. Instead, a continued attempt to build around the veteran serves as a prudent course.
As a group, Denver's offensive line has been solid. Still, Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu is a special talent capable of coming in and immediately improving the unit.
Ultimately, Fashanu can take over for left tackle Garett Bolles, whose contract ends after the 2024 campaign. The Broncos can release the 31-year-old blocker and save $16 million toward next year's salary cap. If Bolles sticks around, Lloyd Cushenberry III is a pending free agent. Quinn Meinerz can take over snapping duties, while Fashanu plays guard for a year before taking over the blind side.
2. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
The Carolina Panthers are not in a good spot, and the Chicago Bears will benefit as a result.
The biggest concern in Carolina is getting a top target for this year's No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young. The irony in the previous statement is that the Panthers could be in position to select the best wide receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson if they hadn't traded their 2024 first-round selection to trade up and select Young.
The Panthers' loss is the Bears' gain.
D.J. Moore has been a solid addition to the lineup, posting a breakout 230-yard performance Thursday against the Washington Commanders. However the more talent Chicago places around the quarterback position, the likelihood of the position getting better increases.
Marvin Harrison's Jr.'s skill set is without peer. In fact, he debuted as the No. 1 overall prospect among the B/R Scouting Department's initial draft board. He's probably not leaving that perch anytime soon (if at all.)
Harrison's profile already includes the size, speed, route running and ball skills to be considered a complete prospect. Toughness is an often overlooked aspect of his game. Harrison played through an ankle injury last season. He'll do so again this year after getting rolled up during the Notre Dame contest, even though he believes it's "worse" than last year's injury, per 11 Warrior's Dan Hope.
The Bears couldn't ask for more from a draft selection.
1. Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams, USC
Just when everyone thought the Chicago Bears would turn the corner against the right opponent at the right time, everything went wrong.
Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes, played efficient football and the Bears established a 28-7 third-quarter lead against the Denver Broncos. Over the course of the next 19 minutes of game time, the Broncos—the same team that allowed 70 the previous week and looked completely demoralized—came roaring back to capture a 31-28 victory.
Four days later, things started to turn with an impressive 40-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
The Bears are left searching for answers. The real version of the team likely falls somewhere between those those two points. Until proved otherwise, the idea of hitting the reset button remains in play.
Currently, the Bears rank dead last among B/R's power rankings. Fields must stack multiple games of outstanding passing production. In doing so, the Bears can refrain from selecting an elite quarterback prospect. But they haven't reached that point yet.
USC's Caleb Williams continues to show why he's considered the best prospect at his position since maybe Andrew Luck. This past Saturday, he threw six touchdown passes against the high-profile Colorado Buffaloes. He did so in a variety of manners from varied arm angles. His 24 total touchdowns lead the nation.
A Fields-for-Williams swap, with the incumbent being traded for an extra asset or two, is the smart move based on what the Bears have showed to date.