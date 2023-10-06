2024 NFL Draft: Week 5 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

1 of 12

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

1. RB Ray Davis, Kentucky

For those who don't follow Vanderbilt Commodores football, Ray Davis ran for 1,042 yards last season before transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Davis saw an opportunity to stay within the SEC yet compete at a higher level and prepare himself for the NFL. The 5'10", 216-pound fifth-year senior certainly rose to the occasion by cutting loose against the previously ranked Florida Gators.

"On his way to 280 yards and three touchdowns, Davis placed all of his short-area burst and downhill strength on display," Klassen said. "Davis showed great side-to-side mobility for a guy his size and had no issue falling back to pure strength when he couldn't make people miss.

"In a wide-open running back class, performances like that one can go a long way."

2. Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama

Alabama's Dallas Turner is the aforementioned prospect whose stock oscillated back toward the positive.

Turner invoked an eye-popping comparison to the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons prior to the start of the season. Expectations were sky-high, especially with Turner taking over as the Crimson Tide's primary pass-rusher after playing alongside Will Anderson Jr.

But the lack of impactful plays he created through the first couple of weeks showed a prospect who hadn't quite hit his stride or understood how talented he really is. All that's changed as of late.

"A few weeks ago, Turner was trending down mainly because he wasn't producing and looked more like a traits guy than someone who would be able to put the whole package together," Holder said. "However, he's done a complete 180-degree turn with 5.5 sacks and 17 total tackles over the last three games. He's starting to win more as a pass-rusher.

"If Turner keeps up this pace, the Alabama product will be firmly back in the EDGE2 discussion."

3. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Adonai Mitchell always had the ability. But he never quite put it together until this past weekend.

The 5-star transfer finally posted a 100-yard game, with his 10-catch, 141-yard performance against the Kansas Jayhawks. In doing so, his production is finally starting to catch up with the wide receiver's immense potential.

"Mitchell is putting together a nice season so far," Klassen said. "At 6'4" and 196 pounds, Mitchell has a long, lanky frame and an impressive catch radius. He regularly brings in throws either above his head or behind his body, and makes it look fairly routine.

"The 20-year-old prospect isn't the most coordinated mover or a YAC specialist. However, his size and dexterity alone make him a weapon in Texas' offense and an intriguing NFL prospect."

4. TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish know how to produce NFL tight ends. Over the last 10 years, names such as Tyler Eifert, Durham Smythe, Cole Kmet and Michael Mayer entered the professional ranks.

Mitchell Evans is next in line. The junior prospect has shown in recent weeks how good of a target he can be, with 13 receptions for 209 yards against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Duke Blue Devils.

"Notre Dame has done it again," Klassen said. "Evans is a 6'5", 260-pounder with outrageously long arms and big mitts. He's a smooth mover in the short-to-intermediate area and does well to leverage his size to make tough grabs on a consistent basis.

"Evans is a rugged blocker, too, and has the size to be a traditional Y tight end. He's not going to blow anyone away in the open field or with the ball, but there's absolutely a place for Evans in the NFL."

5. CB Myles Jones, Duke

Myles Jones has been on the draft radar for some time. But his play earlier this season has led him to the point where he's finally looked at as an improving prospect, though he's dealt with a tweaked hamstring as of late.