2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?October 3, 2023
We're now one month into the 2023 NFL season. While many things have gone as expected, some assuredly have not.
We expected that the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles would be good, and they are the NFL's lone remaining undefeated teams after four weeks. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys were supposed to be good, and they are. The Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be bad, and they are.
But not everyone is playing their part. The Houston Texans have a better record than the Cincinnati Bengals after blasting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more victories than the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.
As the dust settles on Week 4, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have come together just as they do every week to rank the NFL's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.
The bookends haven't changed relative to a week ago. But as is the case on a weekly basis, there was plenty of shakeup in between.
32. Chicago Bears (0-4)
Last Week: 32
Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Denver 31-28
If Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus doesn't last the season, Week 4 will likely mark the beginning of the end.
It's not just that the Bears blew a 21-point second-half lead against the Broncos. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Denver 18-yard line late in the game, Eberflus eschewed a go-ahead field goal for a Khalil Herbert run. The Bears were stuffed, and Denver drove down and kicked a game-winner of its own.
After the game, Eberflus told reporters that he isn't doing his job well enough.
"When you're 0-4, no one's done the job well enough," Eberflus said. "That's just the facts. It's a results business, and we have to do a better job collectively as a group. Again, we're working hard to do that. And I thought the guys put a better step forward, coaches included, and players, of putting our players in position and then executing. I thought that was better today."
"Just when everyone was ready to cut the Bears a break, they blew a 21-point third-quarter lead to the Broncos," Sobleski said. "An 0-4 start and complete ineptitude at nearly every level squarely places the Bears as the league's worst team. The only positive coming out of Sunday's contest is that Fields showed signs of life, albeit against an opponent that surrendered 70 points a week prior. Still, it's something.
"Maybe the Bears' season won't be a complete loss if Fields finds himself in this offense and starts to play well. Until then, the Bears remain earmarked for next year's No. 1 overall draft pick, with quarterback once again weighing heavily on the franchise."
31. Carolina Panthers (0-4)
Last Week: 31
Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Minnesota 21-13
The Carolina Panthers might grow to regret trading up for quarterback Bryce Young. Because with each passing week, it looks more and more like one of the picks they traded to Chicago could have netted them Caleb Williams in 2024.
Four games into the season, the Panthers are still searching for the first win of the Frank Reich era. That isn't all Young's fault, or even mostly his fault. He hasn't been great, but he hasn't been terrible, either. There's just nothing these Panthers are doing especially well.
The run game has sputtered. The passing game and defense are inconsistent. Even when they can keep a game close, the Panthers find a way to lose.
After the team's third loss of the season by 10 or fewer points, Reich told reporters that it's growing frustrating to come close each week, only to fail to seal the deal.
"No one is satisfied with progress, and not results," Reich said. "We understand we are in a results business. We aren't here just because we drafted a quarterback No. 1 and saying, 'Well, we will just build to the future.' We are here to win right now."
Moton believes the Panthers need to get their run game going.
"The Panthers should lean into their ground attack while Young takes his lumps and goes through early growing pains," he suggested. "This offseason, they signed Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract, and they have Chuba Hubbard, a holdover from the previous regime. Sanders and Hubbard could be a solid two-man rushing tandem that alleviates pressure on Young, who took five sacks Sunday against the Vikings after a one-game absence with an ankle injury."
"Last year, Carolina had a physical offensive identity with Dont'a Foreman and Hubbard averaging 4.5 and 4.9 yards per carry, respectively. Sanders doesn't compare to Foreman in physicality, but he can handle a high volume of carries, as evidenced by the 15.2 rushing attempts he averaged per game last season.
"Young has taken 11 sacks in three games. With a run-heavy game plan, the Panthers could prevent opposing defenders from teeing off on the rookie signal-caller and possibly establish an offensive rhythm."
30. Denver Broncos (1-3)
Last Week: 30
Week 4 Result: Won at Chicago 31-28
Last week, the Denver Broncos were on the wrong end of one of the biggest blowout losses in NFL history. For three quarters Sunday against the Bears, it appeared as though they were headed toward another embarrassing defeat.
But quarterback Russell Wilson rallied the troops, the Broncos peeled off 24 unanswered points after trailing 28-7, and for the first time this season, Denver tasted victory.
The comeback included three Wilson touchdown passes. As wide receiver Courtland Sutton told reporters after the win, watching Wilson ball out was an inspiration for the entire team.
"He was out there making the plays and making sure that we were all understanding that we still got a chance," Sutton said. "... Watching him battle and watching him do what he always does, having the character and the heart that he has, it's amazing. It's contagious, and you can see it bleeding out into the rest of the team."
This one win doesn't mean much. In fact, you can argue that falling behind a terrible Bears team by 21 says more about the 2023 Broncos than Sunday's victory.
But while the Broncos still may be one of the worst teams in the AFC, at least their beleaguered fanbase had something to cheer about for a day.
29. Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
Last Week: 28
Week 4 Result: Lost at San Francisco 35-16
Last week in the desert, the Cardinals stunned the undefeated Dallas Cowboys.
There would be no repeat of David vs. Goliath in Santa Clara, though.
Arizona did its best to hang with the NFL's best team. And as he has for most of the 2023 season, quarterback Joshua Dobbs played relatively well, throwing for 265 yards and a pair of scores without an interception.
But there's no margin for error against the 49ers, and the Redbirds didn't make enough plays on either side of the ball. Still, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that he applauded his team's effort.
"We just didn't make enough plays there," Gannon said. "But we got back in the game. We just couldn't do enough to sustain to really make it a game, it kind of got away there in the fourth. But I'm proud of them, how they battled."
On one hand, you are what your record says you are, and the Cardinals are a one-win, last-place team. But there's no denying that Arizona has shown more fight this season than many expected, especially with quarterback Kyler Murray still on the shelf.
That at least gives the Cardinals something to build on moving forward.
28. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
Last Week: 26
Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Los Angeles Chargers 24-17
The Las Vegas Raiders had a new quarterback in Week 4, but they suffered the same old result.
On the bright side, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell showed some moxie, keeping the Raiders in the game after falling into an early hole. Running back Josh Jacobs also finally got going, tallying 139 total yards and finding the end zone.
But as Moton wrote, poor line play and turnovers did Vegas in yet again. A month into the season, the Raiders have the look of a team headed nowhere at breakneck speed.
"The Raiders' Week 4 game should be all about O'Connell's debut, but his papier-mache-like offensive line stole the spotlight in a bad way," he said. "The Chargers sacked O'Connell seven times. He lost two out of three fumbles and threw an interception deep in Chargers territory. The Raiders didn't provide quality pass protection for O'Connell, but he had a shovel in his hand while digging an early hole for the club with his turnovers."
"Assuming quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo clears concussion protocol this week, he'll get his job back from O'Connell. With that said, the rookie showed some fight and nearly led a fourth-quarter comeback. The Raiders haven't scored more than 18 points in a game this season, and they've yet to score a touchdown in the second or third quarter, which speaks to the ineptitude of the offense under play-calling head coach Josh McDaniels."
27. New York Giants (1-3)
Last Week: 27
Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Seattle 24-3
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones entered Monday's meeting with the Seattle Seahawks under pressure from two fronts. The first was that after signing a fat extension in the offseason, Jones had struggled out of the gate. The second was that since 1970 no quarterback in NFL history has had less success in prime time—one win in 12 starts.
Make that one in 13.
Prior to the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Jones wasn't paying much heed to the outside noise swirling around him.
"He's very consistent in his approach, really since I've been here," Daboll said, via ESPN's Jordan Ranaan. "Whether it's in OTAs, the first game of the season, the Monday night game, he's in here early, he's meeting with players. He's a very composed individual. He doesn't get high. He doesn't get low. He's very steady. He focuses on the things he can work on and meets quite a bit with the other players as well."
That noise will be impossible to ignore after Jones' three-turnover debacle against the Seahawks.
Granted, it's not entirely Jones' fault that he was sacked a staggering 11 times Monday night. Or that outside him the Giants had no run game with Saquon Barkley out. New York's problems go well beyond the quarterback.
But Jones is the highly-paid quarterback of a New York Giants team that was supposed to be a contender in 2023.
In Week 4, they looked like one of the worst teams in the league.
26. New York Jets (1-3)
Last Week: 24
Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Kansas City 23-20
For a fleeting moment Sunday night, it appeared that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson might have his coming-out party. After falling behind 17-0, the Jets tied the score at 20 and were on the move in the fourth quarter.
Then Wilson botched a shotgun snap, turned it over and never saw the ball again.
That's Wilson in a nutshell. And it sets the stage for another long season in New York.
"Wilson put together a decent showing in the Sunday Night Football spotlight," Moton said. "He misfired or missed pass-catchers in key spots, but he went 28-of-39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a career-high 105.2 passer rating. But even on Wilson's best day, the Jets can hang with the Chiefs and still lose the game."
"While the coaching staff may feel encouraged by Wilson's flashes of solid play, they should worry if he regresses against a Denver Broncos defense that just helped Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields find his mojo last week and gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Moral victories and consolation prizes aside, the Jets are still a bottom-feeding squad."
25. New England Patriots (1-3)
Last Week: 19
Week 4 Result: Lost at Dallas 38-3
Bill Belichick has been an NFL head coach for more than two decades. He has more Super Bowl rings than any man who has ever held that position.
Until Sunday, he had never lost a game by 35 points.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was a turnover machine before he was benched in the second half, with two of his miscues coming back for touchdowns. Jones' limitations as a quarterback are obvious, but he isn't exactly getting a lot in the way of help.
"Who's going to clean up this mess in New England?" Moton wondered. "Apparently, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien doesn't have a magic wand that turns Jones into the promising passer from the 2021 season.
"The Patriots offense hit rock bottom against the Cowboys. They had no choice but to bench Jones, who threw for 150 yards and two interceptions before Bailey Zappe took over the huddle. While Jones doesn't deserve any excuses for his poor play, New England desperately needs a playmaking pass-catcher."
"Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster don't strike fear in defenders when it comes to big plays. They're all averaging less than 11 yards per catch. At 5'8" and 192 pounds, rookie wideout Demario Douglas has speed, but he has only nine catches on the year.
"Jones is a limited quarterback with questionable ethics, but his pass-catching group has a case for the league's worst unit."
24. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)
Last Week: 13
Week 4 Result: Lost at Houston 30-6
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't used to getting beaten 30-6 by anyone. But getting pounded by a Houston Texans team that has been a laughingstock in recent years is a new low.
The Texans outclassed the Steelers in every way. Pittsburgh allowed a 300-yard passing game from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and a huge afternoon from Texans wideout Nico Collins. Meanwhile, the Steelers managed only 225 total yards and 12 first downs.
After the loss, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that some changes were coming in the Steel City this week.
"We've got to make some changes," Tomlin said. "That was an ugly product we put out there today. We're not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. We'll put those changes in place in our preparation this week."
There's one change that Tomlin may have little choice but to make, as second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's loss with a knee injury. While there's optimism that Pickett avoided a major injury, his status for Week 5 is in doubt.
23. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
Last Week: 16
Week 4 Result: Lost at Tennessee 27-3
It's officially time to start freaking out in Cincinnati.
For the second time in four games this season, the Bengals were held out of the end zone Sunday in Nashville. They generated only 211 yards of offense and converted on just two of nine third-down attempts. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted only 165 passing yards and 5.5 yards per attempt while being badly outplayed by Ryan Tannehill.
After the loss, Burrow told reporters that right now, the Bengals don't look like the team that played in the last two AFC Championship Games.
"Not if we keep playing the way we are," Burrow said about the Bengals being a playoff team. "We have the capability of being a playoff team. But that's so far in the future. We got to just worry about tomorrow and getting better tomorrow at this point."
"Many will point to Burrow's injured calf as the reason why the Bengals are losing," Davenport said. "But there's blame to go around.
"The Bengals offensive line has struggled. Their defense has played one good game in a month. There's no apparent easy fix here, and with three of their next four contests coming against teams that made the postseason in 2022, the Bengals are in real danger of being all but eliminated from playoff contention by the time kids go trick-or-treating."
22. Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
Last Week: 23
Week 4 Result: Won at Carolina 21-13
Last year, the Vikings played in 11 one-score games contests and won them all. Heading into Week 4, they had played in three one-score games and lost each one.
The Vikings finally reversed that trend on Sunday in Carolina, even if it took an ugly win to do it.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for just 139 yards and tossed a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned 99 yards for a Panthers touchdown. But thanks to Minnesota's best defensive effort of the year and a pair of Justin Jefferson touchdown grabs, the Vikings are finally in the win column.
After the win, Cousins credited the defense while talking to reporters.
"They made plays, scored a touchdown and Harrison Smith was phenomenal," Cousins said. "That was big. For our defense to get us the momentum back as Carolina was driving, and to turn it into seven points for us was huge."
However, at least one of our analysts remains skeptical.
"One good effort against a bad offense isn't going to fix all that ails a Vikings defense that has been bad dating back to last season, especially when your next game is against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs," Davenport said.
"Sunday's win doesn't change the trajectory of these Vikings. They are headed nowhere fast this year, and next offseason is going to bring a hard decision regarding whether Cousins is the future or the past."
21. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
Last Week: 20
Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Los Angeles Rams 29-23 (OT)
The Indianapolis Colts need a road trip.
Home sweet home has been anything but for the Colts, who dropped their seventh straight at Lucas Oil Stadium after falling in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime Sunday. It was a game in which the Colts dug a 23-0 hole only to come storming back to tie it.
For rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, it was a mixed bag. The youngster threw a pair of touchdown passes, rushed for 56 yards and led the comeback that got the Colts into overtime. But he also completed just 11 of 25 pass attempts.
After the game, Richardson said the Colts just need to play with more consistency and fewer mistakes.
"We stopped shooting ourselves in the foot," Richardson told reporters. "Limit the penalties and started working the offense the right way—the way we thought we should've been doing it in the first half. Just focusing on each and every play. The first half, we didn't do that. So we just tried to limit all the penalties and stuff that we were doing to ourselves and tried to play against the other team instead of playing against ourselves."
"Accuracy and consistency remain issues with Indy's rookie signal-caller," Davenport said. "But there are going to be ups and downs with a young quarterback, and it was Richardson's athleticism and arm talent that helped get the Colts back in this game. The Colts may not be a good team yet, but a month into the 2023 campaign there have been multiple signs that Richardson is going to be a problem for NFL defenses once he gets a little experience."
20. Tennessee Titans (2-2)
Last Week: 25
Week 4 Result: Won vs. Cincinnati 27-3
For the first three games of the 2023 season, the Tennessee Titans didn't look especially good. In two of their three contests, the offense struggled mightily.
Sunday's thrashing of the Cincinnati Bengals doesn't necessarily remedy all that ails these Titans. But for one game at least, everything came together.
Offensively, running back Derrick Henry topped 120 rushing yards, averaged 5.5 yards per carry and found the end zone, while Ryan Tannehill had far and away his best game of the year. Defensively, the Titans put the clamps on the Bengals, surrendering just 211 yards of total offense.
After the performance, head coach Mike Vrabel lauded his team for playing a complete game while speaking to reporters.
"What we're trying to do is play complementary football," Vrabel said. "Feed off of each other, fuel each other, have a level of speed and violence to our actions."
Again, one big game against a reeling Bengals team doesn't magically fix all of Tennessee's problems—this is a team that was blown out by the Cleveland Browns by that same 27-3 score just one week ago.
But against the Bengals, the Titans showed what they can be capable of. And in an AFC South filled with teams that have issues, next week's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts offers Tennessee a chance to show it can be a real factor in the division.
19. New Orleans Saints (2-2)
Last Week: 15
Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Tampa Bay 26-9
Maybe the New Orleans Saints should have started Jameis Winston after all.
In a week when the Saints got back star running back Alvin Kamara from a three-game suspension, the New Orleans offense (as it has so often this season) sputtered again. Injured quarterback Derek Carr was ineffective, passing for just 127 yards. Four games into the season, the Saints have found the end zone four times—less than half as many as the Miami Dolphins did in Week 3 alone.
A clearly frustrated Dennis Allen didn't mince words about the Saints offense while speaking to reporters after the loss.
"I've got to make sure we put a better product on the field the next time we show up," the head coach said. "When you get beat like that, you've got to look at it all. If you just said it was all in the execution, then that would look like a freakin' cop out, right? So, I think we've got to be better in a lot of areas."
The Saints aren't a bad team, but it's getting harder to call them a good one. Their next six games before their Week 11 bye are against opponents who are 2-2 or worse. It's a chance for the Saints to build some momentum—or a chance for things to fall completely apart.
And if Carr's ailing shoulder is truly affecting him this much, Allen needs to think long and hard about starting Winston at Gillette Stadium against the reeling New England Patriots in Week 5.
18. Houston Texans (2-2)
Last Week: 29
Week 4 Result: Won vs. Pittsburgh 30-6
So, about this C.J. Stroud kid.
Over the first four weeks of their first seasons, Stroud has clearly been the best of this year's first-year signal-callers. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in September kept right on rolling in Week 4, throwing for 306 yards and two scores as the Texans routed the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yes, you read that right—the Houston Texans beat the brakes off the Steelers.
Young wideout Nico Collins was the main beneficiary of Stroud's handiwork Sunday, hauling in seven passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He told reporters after the game that from what he's seen, Stroud is only getting started.
"Dude is ballin'," Collins said. "The work he puts in every day, you can tell. It shows up in prime time and it's only going to get better for him."
Now, a couple victories don't instantly make the Texans playoff contenders. But with young players like Stroud, Collins and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o playing well, the Texans have something they haven't had in a while–momentum.
And if the Texans can beat the Falcons in Atlanta next week, Houston will be something it hasn't been since Week 1 of the 2021 season—above .500.
"Stroud is special, folks" Sobleski opined. "This year's second overall draft pick is getting better every week. He's overcoming the Texans' shortcomings, particularly a ramshackle offense line. Most importantly, the quarterback is helping lead his team to wins. The Texans have now won two in a row after losing the first two. Stroud's 1,212 passing yards are the second-most ever (behind Cam Newton) through a quarterback's first four starts. Each week, the Texans must be thanking the Carolina Panthers for passing on Stroud in favor of Bryce Young."
17. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
Last Week: 14
Week 4 Result: Lost at Jacksonville 23-7 (London)
Quarterback Desmond Ridder had never put up big numbers as the starter for the Atlanta Falcons. But he had at least avoided making the sort of mistakes that will kill a flawed team like Atlanta.
The past two games, Ridder has made those mistakes—and the Falcons paid the price.
Ridder threw interceptions on back-to-back passes Sunday in London, one of which was returned for a touchdown. After that second straight shaky outing, Ridder told reporters that slow starts have done in Atlanta the past two games.
"When we don't get going early and fast, that's when you feel the press," Ridder said. "And then we came back into halftime, we regrouped, came back out and said we got to do what we need to do. Came out that second half, was able to go down the field and get a touchdown and get some momentum back. Obviously, that's something we got to figure out how to do from the jump."
"The Falcons had a long trip back from London after their loss to the Jaguars," Moton wrote. "Ridder should hear the clock tick on his time as the Falcons' starting quarterback. Our own Brent Sobleski suggested that it's time for the club to start Taylor Heinicke, who threw for 32 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 25 games (24 starts) with the Washington Commanders between 2021 and 2022. How can you blame Sobleski, though?
"In four games, Ridder has three touchdown passes and three interceptions," he continued. "Yes, he has the ability to make plays with his legs, but Heinicke can do that as well. As frustration with Ridder builds, head coach Arthur Smith should consider a quarterback change to spark his offense, which has scored one touchdown over the last two weeks."
16. Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
Last Week: 22
Week 4 Result: Won at Indianapolis 29-23 (OT)
Sunday was quite a day for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Los Angeles opened the game with four straight scoring drives, only to see a 23-0 lead evaporate while Stafford played through an injured hip. But Stafford led a drive to open overtime that culminated in Nacua's first NFL touchdown, and four games in the Rams are 2-2.
Stafford told reporters that Week 4 was just about gutting out a win.
"The hardest part was it was kind of shutting down the leg a little bit to where you'd step and push and normal leg, it was step and push and then not normal. The muscles were kind of shutting down," Stafford said. "But I just kept going. I knew it was going to be one of those things that was pain/function, so as long as I could keep it going on the sideline, I was going to stay in there."
Of course, it helped to have Nacua. The rookie phenom caught nine more passes for 163 yards and now has more catches (39) and yards (501) through his first four games than any player in NFL history. He also became the first player since Harlon Hill in 1954 with three 100-yard efforts in his first four games.
Now let's see what happens if Cooper Kupp returns in Week 5 as expected.
15. Washington Commanders (2-2)
Last Week: 18
Week 4 Result: Lost at Philadelphia 34-31 (OT)
On one hand, after being embarrassed at home by the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, giving the Eagles all they could handle in Philadelphia was a step in the right direction for the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Sam Howell played his best game of the season, throwing for 290 yards and a touchdown.
That's the spin Howell put on the game while speaking to reporters—that the Commanders rebounded from a blowout loss and showed they can hang with arguably the best team in the NFC.
"It was definitely a game I think we should have won and we were capable of winning it," Howell said. "We feel like we can play a lot better and that is a good thing. We were really close against a good team."
But close doesn't count in the NFL, and when the game ended the Commanders were on the short end of the scoreboard for a second straight time.
Now the Commanders enter what's really something of a pivotal stretch in the schedule ahead of a Week 8 rematch with the Eagles—three games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.
There's considerable pressure on the Commanders to win at least two of those games if they want to be considered a legitimate wild-card contender.
14. Green Bay Packers (2-2)
Last Week: 12
Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Detroit 34-20
The Green Bay Packers have a falling behind problem.
Last week against the New Orleans Saints, the Packers fell behind 17-0 before staging a big fourth-quarter comeback to emerge with a one-point win. However, against the Lions Thursday night, the Packers trailed 27-3 at intermission and were never able to get closer than 10 points.
After the loss, quarterback Jordan Love allowed to reporters that the Packers offense has to do a better job early in games.
"I think just offensively as a whole we've just got to start faster," Love said. "We don't start fast and we kind of get behind and it's hard running the ball. We get put in situations where you've got to throw the ball. So I think we've just got to start faster."
Love wasn't especially sharp in the game—he threw a pair of interceptions and posted a passer rating of 69.9. But he also got no help from the ground game—the Packers rushed for just 27 yards on 12 carries despite the return of Aaron Jones.
There's time to right the ship—Green Bay's next three games come against teams that presently sport losing records.
But right now, these Packers look OK—but little more than that.
13. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)
Last Week: 17
Week 4 Result: Won vs. Atlanta 23-7 (London)
In the eyes of many, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2023 season as the favorites in the AFC South. And after four games, the Jaguars are 2-2 and tied for first place in the AFC South.
Of course, every team in the division is 2-2 and tied for first place in the AFC South. And while the Jaguars handled a one-dimensional Falcons team with relative ease in London, they still haven't really looked like the team we expected to be a legitimate contender in the AFC.
Trevor Lawrence had a solid game, completing 23 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 105.8. But even Lawrence admitted to reporters that offensively the team left some plays on the field across the pond.
"There's a ton more out there for us offensively, a couple of plays that I missed that I'm kind of kicking myself over," Lawrence said.
However, while the offense may have been a tad hit-or-miss, the Jaguars were excellent defensively. Jacksonville allowed just 287 yards of offense, edge-rusher Josh Allen had his second huge game in four weeks and Darious Williams returned a Desmond Ridder interception for a touchdown.
The Jaguars will stay in London for the week before facing their biggest challenge of the season—a matchup with the red-hot Buffalo Bills that will go a long way toward answering the question of just how "for real" these Jaguars are.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
Last Week: 21
Week 4 Result: Won vs. Las Vegas 24-17
After a shaky start to the season, the Los Angeles Chargers are back to .500. And while Justin Herbert's three touchdowns helped propel the Bolts, edge-rusher Khalil Mack was most responsible for the victory.
With Joey Bosa on the shelf, Mack had six sacks, setting a new Chargers record. He had the most sacks in a game against a former team since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
It was an amazing performance, but while speaking to the media after the win, Mack didn't want to talk about his huge outing—lest he jinx his next one.
"We had time to get there," Mack said. "We had a young guy back there. He was thinking a lot, you could tell, and he made some mistakes, especially when it comes to ball security. I'm not going to talk too much. Y'all going to mess up my next game, and they're going to chip me the whole time. So I'm not going to say nothing else."
That next game won't come for a couple weeks—the Chargers are on a bye in Week 5. But when they do return, the Bolts will find out exactly how good they really are—they host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 before heading to Kansas City to face the rival Chiefs in Week 7.
11. Cleveland Browns (2-2)
Last Week: 9
Week 4 Result: Lost vs. Baltimore 28-3
The Cleveland Browns might actually be a good team—from all indications, they are significantly better than last year's iteration at least.
But the injuries are piling up, and Cleveland snapped under the weight of them Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Losing running back Nick Chubb was one thing. But Sunday against Baltimore, the Browns were also forced to turn to fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center due to Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury. And with Thompson-Robinson out there, Cleveland's offense imploded.
While addressing the media, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson made every effort to give it a go.
"He wanted to go badly, but he just did not feel that he could go," Stefanski said. "He pushed himself. He tried. He did everything in his power to get ready, but just did not feel comfortable earlier this morning and didn't feel like we could put him out there."
NFL teams don't generally care for early byes, but for Cleveland having Week 5 off comes at the ideal time. The Browns managed just 166 yards of offense Sunday and averaged a pathetic 2.6 yards per play.
Frankly, losing Chubb probably wrecked Cleveland's chances of being a factor in the playoff race. But without Chubb and Watson, the Browns would struggle to win a single game.
"The Browns' No. 1-ranked defense finally faced a legitimate Ravens offense and didn't look like the same dominant force as it had through the first three weeks," Sobleski said. "Cleveland's defense is still good, of course. But its earlier performances may have been skewed a bit by playing against a clearly hampered Joe Burrow in the rain and then two bad offenses in the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Granted, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's first start and inability to move the Browns offense played a part in the defense being on the field too much. Still, the ability to overcome that level of adversity is what turns a good defense into a truly great one."
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 4 Result: Won at New Orleans 26-9
Baker Mayfield is back. At least for now.
After throwing three touchdown passes in a convincing win over the New Orleans Saints, Mayfield has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 3-1 record and first place in the NFC South.
It can't be denied that Mayfield has played some of his best football the past month. But his success has been aided by having Mike Evans (who left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury) and Chris Godwin at wide receiver and a stout defense keeping him in games.
There's also the matter of Tampa having played one really good team—a two-touchdown loss to the Eagles. But the Bucs head into the bye a first-place team with a week to get healthy before their second real test of the season—a home date against the first-place Detroit Lions.
"The Buccaneers must be taken seriously," Sobleski wrote. "A 3-1 start and a division lead in the NFC South are nothing to scoff about, considering how low expectations were going into this season after Tom Brady's retirement. Mayfield has been everything the team hoped he'd be and more. According to Unexpected Points' Kevin Cole, Mayfield currently ranks sixth overall in quarterback efficiency. Instead of worrying who may be the team's next quarterback, the Bucs just may have found their guy."
9. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
Last Week: 8
Week 4 Result: Won at New York Giants 24-3
When the top contenders in the NFC are mentioned, it's almost always three teams—the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Putting the Seattle Seahawks in that company may be stretching things a little. OK, more than a little. But after blowing out the Giants in New York, the Seahawks are 3-1 and right behind the 49ers in the NFC West.
Was Monday's win the prettiest ever? No, especially on offense. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith only threw for 110 yards, although he played the second half with a sore knee. The Seahawks tallied just 281 yards of offense and 13 first downs. Seattle converted just three of 12 third downs.
But after struggling over the first three weeks of the season, the Seahawks defense was dominant against the Giants. Seattle harassed Daniel Jones incessantly, piling up a whopping 11 sacks. The Seahawks had three takeaways, including a 97-yard pick-six from rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
Now, the Seahawks will have the bye week for Smith and the team's other banged-up players to rest up. Frankly, it may be a while before we know exactly how good these Seahawks are—they don't play a team with a winning record until a Week 9 trip to Baltimore.
But if the Seahawks want to keep their spot in the top-10 of these Power Rankings, they need to do exactly what they did Monday.
Win the games they are supposed to.
8. Detroit Lions (3-1)
Last Week: 10
Week 4 Result: Won at Green Bay 34-20
For what seems like forever, the Detroit Lions have been a tomato can. A punchline. The team's last playoff win came all the way back in 1991.
But no one is laughing at these Lions now—not after they went into Lambeau Field and manhandled the Packers on the way to seizing first place in the NFC North.
The Lions ran all over the Green Bay defense in this contest, piling up 211 yards on the ground. The leader of that ground attack was running back David Montgomery, who found the end zone three times. The longtime Bear knows the Lions well, and he told reporters there's something different about this Detroit team.
"It just felt real different coming in with the group of guys that I'm with," Montgomery said. "I'm blessed to come out here with these guys and get the 'dub.' That's big for me. I can tell my son that I beat the Packers, so I'm excited to say that and excited to be a part of this team."
The Lions have an outstanding offensive line and ground game. The defense is light-years better than last year's league-worst unit. And while Jared Goff may not be Patrick Mahomes, he's not Zach Wilson either.
Are the Lions on the same level as the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers? Maybe not. But Detroit is legit and the best team in the NFC North.
7. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
Last Week: 8
Week 4 Result: Won at Cleveland 28-3
Sunday's blowout win over the rival Cleveland Browns admittedly carries with it an asterisk—the Ravens pounded on a Browns team that was short both star running back Nick Chubb and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
But one month into the 2023 season, the Ravens appear to be the class of the AFC North—and they have achieved that title despite not playing to their potential.
Mind you, the Ravens topped 130 yards on the ground on Sunday—but needed 40 carries to do so. Quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for four touchdowns—but threw for less than 200 yards and averaged just three yards per carry.
Still, four touchdowns are four touchdowns—and Jackson's effort drew praise from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.
"Lamar is who he is because of who he is. He's going to bring his full skill set to every game," Harbaugh told reporters. "That's what he's going to do. That's what he does. That's why he is who he is."
"The Browns have been ravaged by injuries," Davenport wrote. "The Bengals are a mess on both sides of the ball and already two back with a head-to-head loss to Baltimore. The Steelers are a deeply flawed team with an injured starting quarterback. This division is Baltimore's for the taking. The question is whether these Ravens can hang with the likes of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs and claim a spot as one of the AFC's true heavyweights."
6. Miami Dolphins (3-1)
Last Week: 2
Week 4 Result: Lost at Buffalo 48-20
Last week, the Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game since 1966 and racked up the second-most yards in a game in NFL history. The team was the talk of the NFL.
Well, the Dolphins are once again one of the league's biggest stories—for a very different reason. Because in Week 4, it was the Miami defense's turn to be embarrassed.
Bluntly put, the Dolphins got smoked by the Bills Sunday. The 414 yards of offense Miami allowed isn't that gaudy a number. But not counting a kneel-down at the end of the first half, Buffalo scored on eight of its first nine possessions.
That's not good, folks—and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the loss that the game was a sobering reminder that the Bills are the three-time reigning AFC East champs.
"First off, I think the Buffalo Bills proved why they are the team our whole division is trying to beat. They've won it for how many years in a row now?" McDaniel said. "I would be lying if I was pumped about anything from our team today. I think the National Football League is a very humbling game. And if you're not on your stuff and you are playing a team that is, this will happen."
"Reality smacked the Dolphins in the face Sunday when they faced the rival Bills," Sobleski said. "Buffalo has been considered one of the NFL's best teams for multiple years, and it showed exactly why by how it handled business against the same team that scored 70 points just a week prior. Josh Allen continues to do his best impression of Aaron Rodgers by owning the Dolphins. His 12 straight games with two or more touchdown passes against Miami is the longest streak ever against a single opponent, per ESPN Stats & Info. The Bills are a significant hurdle if the Dolphins are ever going to be considered legit Super Bowl contenders."
5. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 4 Result: Won vs. New England 38-3
Last week in Arizona, the Dallas Cowboys were stunned by the winless Cardinals. But in Week 4, the team went right back to blowing opponents out—and did so the same way it had been.
With dominant defense.
The Cowboys surrendered just 253 yards of offense and 10 first downs against an overmatched Patriots team. Dallas forced three turnovers, returning two for touchdowns. After the demolition, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters he's becoming accustomed to watching the Cowboys defense take over games.
"Just to sit back and watch the defense do that, it's awesome," Prescott said. "I'd love to get out there and throw it over and over and be back and forth. But, I sit back and cross my legs and wait another five, six minutes. If they want to score, keep doing it."
In the Cowboys' three victories this season, they have waylaid opponents by a combined score of 108-13. But on Sunday we will find out just how good these Cowboys truly are. Week 5 brings with it a trip to Santa Clara to face the undefeated 49ers.
For his part, superstar edge-rusher Micah Parsons believes these Cowboys can beat anyone—if they show up.
"The sky is the limit," Parsons said, via the team's website. "This shows that when we prepare and come into games with our energy with who we are, we can be a dominant football team. When we come out soft and underestimate guys and don't play to our standard, anything can happen. I know we have a great chance of winning football games if we play together."
4. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 4 Result: Won at New York Jets 23-20
After outlasting the New York Jets on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1 and where they usually are—all alone atop the AFC West.
But these aren't the Chiefs of years past—and that's cause for some concern.
This was a game Kansas City led 17-0 in the first quarter. But Patrick Mahomes started throwing interceptions, the offense stalled and the Chiefs let the Jets back in the game. In terms of passer rating, Mahomes was outplayed by Zach Wilson.
While talking to reporters after the win, Mahomes was the first to admit he didn't play especially well.
"I knew I put us in two bad positions," Mahomes said. "No one points fingers in that locker room. We all play together. Not everything is going to be pretty, but the guys responded and we found a way to win."
In the end, winning is all that matters. And any team with Patrick Mahomes is a dangerous one. But Davenport has his doubts as to whether these Chiefs can get back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.
"The problem in Kansas City," he said, "is that the expectation appears to be no matter Kansas City's limitations, Mahomes will be able to magically lead the Chiefs to victory--despite a lack of passing-game weapons outside tight end Travis Kelce, a suspect offensive line and an average defense. Against the Jets? No big deal. Against the Bills, Dolphins or Ravens? That could be another matter."
3. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Last Week: 5
Week 4 Result: Won vs. Miami 48-20
Last week, the Miami Dolphins made a historic statement in dropping 70 points on the Denver Broncos. In Week 4, the Buffalo Bills made a statement of their own—a reminder of who has won the AFC East each of the past three seasons.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen authored that statement—the Buffalo quarterback threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another in a game the Bills controlled from start to finish.
As great as Allen was in Week 4, the Bills defense may have been even better. Buffalo held Miami's high-octane offense in check, forcing two turnovers and sacking Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa four times. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver told reporters the defense wanted to send a message of its own—that there isn't a better unit in the NFL.
"We're just trying to wake everybody up and make people talk," Oliver said. "We want everybody to know that this defense is for real. And we got special guys."
The win came at a cost. Star cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and head coach Sean McDermott admitted that losing White was a major blow.
"I love him. I mean, to see him on that field, the way he was hurting, is hard. It's hard to watch," McDermott said. "I know that he will rebound. He's just too tough."
That injury could haunt the Bills down the line, but for now Buffalo has reclaimed its spot as the best team in its division—and arguably all of the AFC.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)
Last Week: 3
Week 4 Result: Won vs. Washington 34-31 (OT)
If you're looking for something to criticize about the Philadelphia Eagles, you can say this—four games into the 2023 season, the Eagles have yet to look as dominant as they did for so much of their Super Bowl campaign a year ago. The Washington Commanders gave the Eagles all they could handle Sunday, forcing overtime.
However, the Eagles keep winning, and we saw something Sunday that should terrify the rest of the NFC East—the best effort of the season from quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns against Washington while adding 34 yards on the ground. Fans of the team may not appreciate how close the game was, but Hurts told reporters he enjoyed having to step up when the pressure was at its highest.
"My whole career has kind of been a roller coaster in terms of being in different and unique and unprecedented moments, which you may call pressure and stormy and that fire," Hurts said. "But that's what I was born in. I feel like it's a unique feeling being in those situations because you work so hard and you prepare so hard, and you go through so much to put yourself in a position where you're comfortable in those moments."
At day's end winning is all that matters. And with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets next up, there's an excellent chance the Eagles will be a perfect 6-0 when the Miami Dolphins come calling in Week 7.
1. San Francisco 49ers (4-0)
Last Week: 1
Week 4 Result: Won vs. Arizona 35-16
The San Francisco 49ers are a buzzsaw right now—and running Christian McCaffrey is the blade.
McCaffrey broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for consecutive games with a touchdown (including the playoffs), finding the end zone for the 13th straight contest. Just to make sure the record was properly broken, he scored four times.
While talking to the media after the game, offensive tackle Trent Williams admitted he really didn't appreciate just how good McCaffrey was until he played with him.
"I didn't," Williams said. "I ain't going to lie. I watched him from afar for a long time. I knew he was really, really good and really special and could do a lot of things conventional running backs can't do. But watching him play conventional running back, it's like, 'Wow.' How can you be that talented in the open field, playing wide receiver and then lineup in the I-formation and still continue to gash defenses. He's a special player, he really is."
"There is zero question who the best team in the NFL is right now," Davenport said. "The 49ers are dominant on both sides of the ball. They can beat you offensively in any number of ways. The defense makes you earn every point. San Francisco is going to have a chance to notch a statement win Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, and the way the Niners are playing, betting against them would be unwise."