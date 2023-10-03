2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?

27 of 32

Week 4 Result: Lost at Buffalo 48-20

Last week, the Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game since 1966 and racked up the second-most yards in a game in NFL history. The team was the talk of the NFL.

Well, the Dolphins are once again one of the league's biggest stories—for a very different reason. Because in Week 4, it was the Miami defense's turn to be embarrassed.

Bluntly put, the Dolphins got smoked by the Bills Sunday. The 414 yards of offense Miami allowed isn't that gaudy a number. But not counting a kneel-down at the end of the first half, Buffalo scored on eight of its first nine possessions.

That's not good, folks—and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the loss that the game was a sobering reminder that the Bills are the three-time reigning AFC East champs.

"First off, I think the Buffalo Bills proved why they are the team our whole division is trying to beat. They've won it for how many years in a row now?" McDaniel said. "I would be lying if I was pumped about anything from our team today. I think the National Football League is a very humbling game. And if you're not on your stuff and you are playing a team that is, this will happen."