2023 NFL Week 4: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dak Prescott's Efficiency Will Allow Cowboys to Compete with NFL's Best Teams

In 2022, we became accustomed to quarterback Dak Prescott's tendency to turn the ball over. He threw an interception in every game, 11 in total, between Weeks 12 and 18 last season.

This year, Prescott has improved his passing efficiency with decent numbers. Through four weeks, he's thrown for four touchdowns and just one interception.

Though the New England Patriots struggle to score, they're a well-coached defensive squad that ranked in the top nine in scoring and total yards prior to Sunday's contests. In a blowout win over New England, Prescott didn't turn the ball over and completed 28 out of 34 pass attempts.

Prescott isn't someone to roster on your fantasy team, but he's minimized costly plays that would have allowed opponents to hang around or steal games. Think back to Week 15 of the previous campaign when the Jacksonville Jaguars came back from a 17-point deficit and won on a walk-off pick-six in overtime.

Going into Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys had the second-most rush attempts, and they ran the ball 30 times against the Patriots.

We should expect the Cowboys to operate a run-heavy game plan as Prescott takes measured shots downfield in Week 5 against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in a must-see NFC showdown.

Patriots Offense Is Still a Hot Mess, Mac Jones' Job Security Is in Question

Last year, the Patriots offense struggled under former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who shared play-calling duties with offensive assistant Joe Judge.

This offseason, the Patriots hired offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and Patricia became a senior defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the coaching changes on offense, New England hasn't shown any improvement on that side of the ball, and it went from bad to worse in a 38-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Late in the third quarter, the Patriots benched quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for 150 yards and two interceptions. Backup signal-caller Bailey Zappe didn't fare much better, completing four out of nine passes for 57 yards.