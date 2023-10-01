2023 NFL Week 4: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

2023 NFL Week 4: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's GamesOctober 1, 2023
The first of this season's five international games kicked off the NFL's Week 4 Sunday slate bright and early.
The Jacksonville Jaguars looked comfortable in their home away from home, while the Atlanta Falcons should reassess their current direction. From that point, fascinating quarterback developments emerged because of injuries.
Both the Las Vegas Raiders' Aidan O'Connell and Cleveland Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson started their first games after being Day 3 picks in April's NFL draft. Conversely, veteran quarterback Derek Carr remained in the starting lineup despite a strained AC joint. Top-five draft picks Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson returned to Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, respectively, after missing last weekend's games with injuries.
The quarterbacks were merely the starting point for what proved to be another eventful week of professional football.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski and Moe Moton provide insight from Sunday's action.
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars Defense Comes Alive in London, Just in Time for Tough Stretch Before Bye
While the likes of Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons are garnering significant interest as potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen should be added to the conversation.
During Sunday morning's 23-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London, Allen sacked Desmond Ridder on three different occasions and forced a fumble. It's the second time this season that Allen recorded a three-sack game. Granted, the 26-year-old defender didn't register any during the two contests sandwiched between those contests. But he has the potential to take over for a unit that ranked 18th overall going into its latest contest.
Jacksonville held Atlanta to 287 total yards. Aside from Bijan Robinson being special and creating in space, the Falcons offense was held in check. A pair of interceptions, including a pick-six from cornerback Darious Williams, stymied a stagnant Falcons passing game.
This performance will allow the Jaguars to build momentum after a disappointing 1-2 start. First, the team will stay in London to practice and await next week's meeting with the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which provides a distinct advantage. The following week's rivalry contest with the Indianapolis Colts could be for the division lead depending on upcoming results. Next after Indy are the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers, who have struggling offenses.
With an ascending defense, the Jaguars can get on a run to take control of the AFC South before the team hits its bye week.
Taylor Heinicke Time Is Upon the Atlanta Falcons
The Desmond Ridder experiment must end.
The Atlanta Falcons allotted the 2022 third-round draft pick ample opportunity to assert himself as their franchise quarterback. The roster is far too talented to be hampered so much by one position.
During Sunday's contest, Ridder threw a pair of bad interceptions. His pocket presence has been marginal. He struggles to push the ball down the field. He stared down receivers during the contest. He simply hasn't showed the ability to effectively orchestrate Arthur Smith's system at a high level.
If the second-year signal-caller plays mistake-free football, the Falcons are good enough elsewhere to grind out victories. However, the margin of victory is so small that any mistake by the quarterback leaves Atlanta too far behind most opponents.
Backup Taylor Heinicke is an experienced veteran (25 career starts) with some creativity and playmaking ability. The 30-year-old already makes more this season than the sophomore signal-caller after signing a two-year, $14 million free-agent contract this offseason.
At this juncture, the Falcons are basically wasting the talents of former top-10 picks Kyle Pitts, Drake London and even Robinson, to a lesser degree. The NFC South is wide open. The Falcons can win the division but not with the level of quarterback play they have received so far this season.
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
Puka Nacua Isn't Going Anywhere Upon Cooper Kupp's Return to Rams Lineup
The legend of Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua grows with each passing week.
His first reception Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts set an NFL record for the most receptions by a rookie through his first four games. The first-year wide receiver ended the contest with a walk-off 22-yard overtime touchdown reception during the Rams' 29-23 victory.
"I can't say enough about Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford," head coach Sean McVay told reporters after the contest. "[Nacua] delivered in a big way."
Nacua's third 100-yard effort in four games should signify that he's not going to be phased out of the offense once Cooper Kupp returns to the lineup.
The rookie isn't just playing well because he's in Kupp's spot. He's not just doing these things because Stafford loves targeting that position so often. Nacua has built a legitimate rapport with his veteran signal-caller and it shows.
A total of 39 catches in four games doesn't just happen. Actually, it's never happened this early in a rookie's career.
The Rams do plan to designate Kupp to return from short-term injured reserve next week. His inclusion to the lineup should be viewed as a significant boost to improve the Rams offense, not take away from what Nacua has already accomplished.
Fight Found in Indianapolis Colts Continues to Provide Hope
Rookie Anthony Richardson nearly pulled off the biggest second-half comeback in Indianapolis Colts history. The Colts fell short in overtime, but Richardson's playmaking capabilities are something to behold.
From a pure statistical standpoint, the performance didn't look great.
Richardson completed only 44 percent of his passes. In a world where quarterbacks are now regularly eclipsing 70 and even 80 percent based on what defenses give them, the rookie must show more consistency. Even so, Richardson still accounted for three touchdowns, including a fourth-quarter rushing score, and completed two passes to convert two-point conversions.
This year's fourth overall draft pick became the first rookie quarterback ever to record a rushing touchdown in each of his first three games.
Ultimately, the Colts defense let the team down by allowing a walk-off touchdown in overtime. Still, a team battling back from a 23-0 third-quarter deficit shows there's no quit under head coach Shane Steichen. And the head coach has a playmaker behind center to always keep the Colts in the game even when he's not playing his best.
Also, the team plans to open Jonathan Taylor's practice window next week so the running back can come back from injured reserve, according to CBS4 Sports' Mike Chappell. Add Taylor into the mix and a outcome like Sunday's can quickly turn in the Colts' favor.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Quick Start Against AFC North Gives Baltimore Ravens Significant Edge for Division Title
The Cincinnati Bengals were the preseason favorites. The Cleveland Browns were the ascending squad. The Pittsburgh Steelers' organizational stability and consistency forced them into the conversation. But the Baltimore Ravens emerged as the favorites in the AFC North through four weeks of play.
Sunday's dominant 28-3 victory over the Browns gave the Ravens a strong 3-1 start to the season. Granted, Cleveland had a rookie fifth-round quarterback behind center. But extenuating circumstance don't matter when it comes to the standings.
The Ravens hold a 2-0 record within the division. Both the Browns and Bengals already have two losses against division rivals. The Steelers, meanwhile, beat the Browns, but their season could unravel quickly depending on multiple key injuries from Sunday's action (more on that in a bit).
The Ravens are starting to click, particularly on offense.
Lamar Jackson completed 78.9 percent of his passes against the previously No. 1-ranked Browns defense. The dual-threat quarterback also contributed four total touchdowns.
With the banged-up Steelers next on the docket, Baltimore would be in full command with a win next week toward its first division title since 2019.
Better Baltimore Ravens Offense Exposes Cleveland Browns Defense
The Browns defense looked like world-beaters through three weeks of play. Maybe the unit wasn't nearly as good as everyone thought because Cleveland faced subpar competition.
The Browns allowed one touchdown through three games. None of the initial opponents managed more than 75 rushing yards. The Ravens easily eclipsed both numbers by the end of the first half.
Ultimately, the unit that surrendered only 163.7 yards to start the campaign against an injured Joe Burrow on a rainy day, a generic Pittsburgh Steelers offense and a Tennessee Titans team with an outmatched offensive line, gave up 296 total yards, including 131 on the ground.
Missed assignments and lack of discipline in the latest contest may have been the most surprising aspect.
But there's no denying the talent found among Jim Schwartz's defensive unit. How good it really is probably falls somewhere between what everyone saw through the first three weeks and Sunday.
Certainly, a struggling rookie quarterback didn't help matters. The entire roster can regroup during the team's bye week before facing what could be its toughest competition of the season in the San Francisco 49ers.
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
Don't Bury the Vikings in the NFC North
We know the Minnesota Vikings must defy highly unfavorable odds to clinch a playoff berth, but they can dig themselves out of an early hole with their offense in a division with only one team above .500.
On Sunday, the Vikings started off on the wrong foot with a pick-six on their first drive and fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter, but the defense came up with a fumble recovery for a touchdown and the offense scored after the Carolina Panthers went three-and-out on their last third-quarter drive.
Minnesota's offense didn't have its best day with two turnovers and 265 total yards, but opposing teams haven't found an answer to Kirk Cousins' connection with Justin Jefferson, who hauled in six passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Minnesota moved into third place in the NFC North behind the Green Bay Packers, who lost 34-20 to the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears remain winless.
Next week, the Vikings have a tough game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they get the Bears, Packers and slumping Atlanta Falcons in three of their next five contests.
Panthers Must Rely on Run Game While Bryce Young Endures Growing Pains
Though it's too early to panic about rookie quarterback Bryce Young's slow start, the Panthers have to help him out with the ground attack.
Before Sunday's games, Carolina ranked 26th and 18th in rush attempts and rushing yards, respectively. Against the Vikings' 19th-ranked run defense, the Panthers averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. None of their ball-carriers recorded a gain for more than seven yards on the ground.
Moreover, coming off a one-game absence because of an ankle injury, Young took five sacks on Sunday. He's taken 11 sacks for the season.
To keep Young healthy and upright, the Panthers should lean on running backs Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard while their rookie signal-caller finds his rhythm.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry's Re-Emergence Provides Inspiration for Tennessee Titans
The Derrick Henry revival is in full effect.
Throughout Henry's career, he's been the very best at carrying his team, defining what a workhorse back looks like and providing his franchise with an identity.
But injuries and typical wear-and-tear have toned down King Henry's reign. He had just 163 rushing yards in his first three games, and it felt like beginning of the end for the 29-year-old ball-carrier.
Just when it seemed he might settle into a role as an aging part-time back, he reminded everyone why he's a future Hall of Famer with an 22-carry, 122-yard performance during Sunday's 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In doing so, he surpassed Earl Campbell as the second-leading rusher in Titans/Houston Oilers history.
Vintage Henry showed up when the Titans called a goal-line pop pass. The running back completed a touchdown toss to tight end Josh Whyle.
The Titans forgot their identity earlier this year. The offensive line struggled, and Henry wasn't a major factor. By implementing the star running back more, Tennessee can get back to what allowed it to win so many games since Mike Vrabel became head coach.
Cincinnati Bengals Must Consider Shutting Joe Burrow Down
A 1-3 start is not good enough to justify continually trotting out a franchise quarterback who's clearly not 100 percent healthy or capable of performing at his best.
The Bengals sit at crossroads.
The franchise has high expectations this season. At the same time, the Bengals are nowhere close to being the team they thought they could be. And the situation isn't going to get better anytime soon.
Joe Burrow's calf strain is a significant hindrance. According to ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Ed Werder), Burrow is the first quarterback to attempt at least 150 passes through four games and average fewer than five yards per attempt. He can't drive the ball. Furthermore, Cincinnati's offensive line can't protect the quarterback.
At one point during Sunday's loss, the Bengals offensive line posted a staggeringly awful 22 percent pass-block win rate, per ESPN's Seth Walder. An injured quarterback playing behind a subpar offensive line with a marginal ground game is a recipe for disaster.
The Bengals run the risk of ruining Burrow by allowing him to stay in the lineup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Baker Mayfield Needs More Help from Buccaneers' Running Backs in Ground Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints decisively 26-9 without wideout Mike Evans (hamstring) for most of the game. Yet Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns and an interception, logging a 116.9 passer rating.
As Evans nurses a hamstring injury, Tampa Bay should increase its volume in rush attempts to ease the pressure on Mayfield and the passing game.
On Sunday, the Buccaneers ran the ball times 33 times for 114 yards against the Saints' 10th-ranked run defense, though Mayfield logged eight of those carries for 31 yards. Tampa Bay averaged 3.5 yards per carry.
Regardless of Evans' status for the club's Week 6 game with the Detroit Lions, the Buccaneers should look to feed running back Rachaad White more carries. He's recorded 63 rush attempts for 206 yards through Week 4.
Saints Should Start Taysom Hill While Derek Carr Heals from Shoulder Injury
Going into Sunday's game with the Buccaneers, Derek Carr had a couple of uneven performances before he suffered a shoulder injury early in the third quarter of last week's matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
In four games, Carr has thrown for just two touchdowns and a couple of interceptions. He had his worst outing on Sunday, throwing for 127 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per completion.
On occasion, Carr uncorked a deep ball, but the Saints offense looked severely limited with him under center. Late in the game, Jameis Winston threw an interception on his only pass attempt.
New Orleans' offense needs a spark, and Carr isn't the quarterback to provide that with an AC joint sprain. The coaching staff should turn to dual-threat signal-caller Taysom Hill to add another wrinkle to the offensive attack.
For his career, Hill has thrown for 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Tre'Davious White Injury Mars Outstanding Buffalo Bills Performance
Typically, a big win deserves a positive outlook. In the case of the Buffalo Bills, an injury to standout corner Tre'Davious White placed a black cloud over what should have been a statement performance.
The veteran cornerback needed to be carted off the field during Sunday's third quarter after a non-contact injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, White suffered an Achilles injury.
The 48-20 victory showed the Buffalo Bills are still one of the NFL's top teams and put the Miami Dolphins in their place. However, another major injury to White will test the Bills' secondary depth.
When fully healthy and at his best, White is one of the NFL's best cover corners. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL tear during the 2021 campaign. Now, he's facing another major injury.
Christian Benford, Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson are experienced. Kaiir Elam should expect a bigger role once he's fully healthy. But none of them are on White's level.
The Bills showed exactly who they are with Sunday's effort. At the same time, they took a major hit to their roster.
Miami Dolphins Must Figure Out Buffalo Bills to Be Super Bowl Contender
Matchups make fights. Some of the best struggle against certain opposition based on those specific matchups.
The Dolphins looked like the best team in the NFL last weekend when they thrashed the Denver Broncos, scored 70 points and accumulated the second-most total yards during one game in NFL history.
Things change quickly in a week-by-week league.
The Dolphins aren't even the best the team in the AFC East, at least not yet, because they haven't figured out how to solve their Josh Allen problem.
Allen completed 84 percent of his passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns against Miami. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Bills quarterback has thrown multiple touchdowns against the Dolphins in 12 straight games, which is the longest streak against a single opponent in NFL history.
In total, Miami's defense allowed 424 yards in the team's third straight loss to the division rival.
"The National Football League is a very humbling game," head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. "My view is there are natural curves of learning as you install any [defensive] system. However, there is nothing to be justified with the point differential for our team."
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Broncos Defense Is a Much Bigger Problem Than Russell Wilson Right Now
Even though the Denver defense came up with big plays down the stretch, including a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a game-sealing interception, the Broncos fell behind 28-7 in the third quarter, and we can't blame Russell Wilson for the early deficit.
The Bears scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives, and Justin Fields posted career-high passing numbers.
While a 31-28 victory masks the discussion about the Broncos' defensive woes, they won't be able to squeak out comeback victories like this against tougher competition.
Wilson went 21-of-28 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns, registering a 133.5 passer rating, and did so while playing from behind for most of the contest. He took a step in the right direction, but aside from a couple of late-game takeaways, the Broncos defense still has lingering issues after giving up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
Despite a Loss, Justin Fields Restores Some Faith in His Playmaking Ability
On Sunday against the Broncos, Justin Fields threw for career highs in yards (335) and touchdowns (four) with an interception.
Yes, Fields accomplished those feats against arguably the league's worst defense, but the dynamic signal-caller showcased his big arm, stretching the field on the Bears' first scoring drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass to wideout DJ Moore, and flashed his accuracy while on the move.
Fields only ran the ball four times for 25 yards, so he didn't rely on his legs to lead the offense up and down the field, which is a positive sign for his passing efficiency.
On the flip side, Fields lost a costly fumble that changed the momentum of the game in the fourth quarter and threw an interception that sealed the Bears' fate. With that said, we can make the case that head coach Matt Eberflus should've opted to kick a field goal inside the Broncos' 20-yard line on the drive before the interception.
Fields didn't have a perfect day, but he had a solid showing as a passer.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Offense Finally 'Woke Up,' with A.J. Brown Leading the Way
Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles finally got wide receiver A.J. Brown fully involved in the offense, with nine receptions for 131 yards. The two-time Pro Bowl selection failed to reach the end zone through three weeks, though.
Everything changed Sunday during the Eagles' 34-31 overtime victory over the Washington Commanders. Once again, Brown snagged nine passes, this time for 175 yards. But he also found the end zone twice because of his rapport with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
"That fire," Brown told reporters when asked what he saw in Hurts on Sunday. "He woke up a little today."
The Commanders built a 10-point second-quarter lead. The Eagles retook the lead on a 59-yard touchdown connection between Hurts and Brown. The two connected again in the fourth quarterback with under two minutes remaining to regain the lead.
When the Eagles offense is at its best, Hurts and Brown are on the same page. They haven't always been this season. Now, they clearly are.
Despite earlier issues, the Eagles found a way to start 4-0, with the potential to get even better as the season progresses.
QB Sam Howell Isn't Letting Commanders Down; Washington's Defense Is
The Washington Commanders organization determined that Sam Howell would be its starting quarterback based on one start during the 2022 season. The move has looked mostly good, sans last week's meeting with the Buffalo Bills.
Howell threw for 290 yards and the game-tying touchdown with no time remaining against the Eagles. He's not being a disappointment or a hindrance.
"It was a hell of a performance from Sam," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters. "He learned and got better. … That's growth."
On the other hand, Washington's defense has been sieve-like. The unit has allowed an average of 30 points, including 33 or more over the last three contests.
Considering Washington has a defensive-minded head coach and a defensive coordinator with NFL defensive experience dating back to 1985 when his playing career started, its defensive performance is unacceptable.
Howell was supposed to be the great unknown. The second-year quarterback continues to battle his way through tough situations because his defense has done next to nothing to help.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Something Special Is Brewing for C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud isn't just the league's best rookie quarterbacks; he's one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, period.
From a rookie perspective, Stroud's 1,212 passing yards through his first four starts are the second-most ever.
"For me, it's just the beginning," Stroud said after Sunday's 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During the contest, this year's second overall draft pick sliced and diced the Steelers secondary with 306 passing yards. Amazingly, the rookie has yet to throw an interception. He's leading his team, making tough throws, not forcing passes and improving on a weekly basis.
But an individual can play well while his team still struggles. In the Texans' case, they've now won two in a row after starting 0-2. Those wins came against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steelers.
"Y'all deserve to feel special," Stroud told Texans' fans after the latest victory. "It's up to us to work every day and put the work in. I think our fans felt the energy that we ain't playing today."
Since every team in the AFC South currently owns a 2-2 record, a Texans squad led by Stroud may be the most dangerous of the bunch.
Injuries May Derail an Already Struggling Pittsburgh Steelers Offense
An NFL season is a war of attrition. The Steelers know this better than any team at the moment.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday's loss. Pickett rolled to his left and directly into the arms of an awaiting Houston Texans defender, which forced his knee to twist and buckle.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Pickett has an MRI scheduled to discover the extent of the injury.
At quarterback, the Steelers do have a veteran backup option in Mitchell Trubisky. The same can't be said at left tackle or tight end.
Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. also suffered a knee injury and didn't return. The Steelers already prepared to replace Moore by drafting Broderick Jones with this year's 14th overall pick. Jones now has an opportunity to secure the job and not look back, though his performance in Moore's stead can be described as shaky at best.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth, meanwhile, left the contest with a hamstring injury. Soft-tissue injuries can linger. If Freiermuth misses extended time, the Steelers will rely on third-round rookie Darnell Washington. The mammoth target can be more than just a blocker and potentially provide a threat over the middle of the field.
The Steelers offense hasn't found its rhythm this year. It's hard to imagine it will anytime soon without Pickett, Moore and Freiermuth.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers' Week 5 Bye Comes at a Perfect Time
The Los Angeles Chargers will go into their Week 5 bye wounded and beat up.
In an AFC West matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, they didn't have running back Austin Ekeler (ankle), safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring), edge-rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring and toe) or wideout Mike Williams, who's out for the season with a torn ACL.
Still, Los Angeles beat Las Vegas 24-17, but quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an injury to his left hand and finished the game with a glove on it.
After an 0-2 start, the Chargers have put together consecutive wins, but to sustain their momentum coming out of the bye, they need a couple of their key starters healthy. Herbert needs the rest following a career-low 167-yard passing performance against a struggling Raiders defense.
Raiders Offensive Line Has Failed Them in Early Stretch of Scoring Futility
On Sunday, Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell made his starting pro debut as a replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion protocol). Though he experienced ball-security issues with three fumbles, losing two, the offensive line didn't give him much help.
Chargers edge-rusher Khalil Mack registered a single-game career-high six sacks, and O'Connell took seven sacks in total.
Through four weeks, the Raiders offensive line has struggled to clear running lanes for Josh Jacobs. Over the last two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chargers have feasted on Vegas' offensive line, logging 11 sacks combined. In particular, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor hasn't held his own on the edge against top-tier pass-rushers.
For the Raiders to turn their season around offensively, they must employ more max protection or tinker with their pass-protection scheme to allow whoever starts under center more time in the pocket.
The Silver and Black have yet to score more than 18 points in a game this season, and some of the blame goes to the offensive line.
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott's Efficiency Will Allow Cowboys to Compete with NFL's Best Teams
In 2022, we became accustomed to quarterback Dak Prescott's tendency to turn the ball over. He threw an interception in every game, 11 in total, between Weeks 12 and 18 last season.
This year, Prescott has improved his passing efficiency with decent numbers. Through four weeks, he's thrown for four touchdowns and just one interception.
Though the New England Patriots struggle to score, they're a well-coached defensive squad that ranked in the top nine in scoring and total yards prior to Sunday's contests. In a blowout win over New England, Prescott didn't turn the ball over and completed 28 out of 34 pass attempts.
Prescott isn't someone to roster on your fantasy team, but he's minimized costly plays that would have allowed opponents to hang around or steal games. Think back to Week 15 of the previous campaign when the Jacksonville Jaguars came back from a 17-point deficit and won on a walk-off pick-six in overtime.
Going into Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys had the second-most rush attempts, and they ran the ball 30 times against the Patriots.
We should expect the Cowboys to operate a run-heavy game plan as Prescott takes measured shots downfield in Week 5 against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in a must-see NFC showdown.
Patriots Offense Is Still a Hot Mess, Mac Jones' Job Security Is in Question
Last year, the Patriots offense struggled under former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who shared play-calling duties with offensive assistant Joe Judge.
This offseason, the Patriots hired offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and Patricia became a senior defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the coaching changes on offense, New England hasn't shown any improvement on that side of the ball, and it went from bad to worse in a 38-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Late in the third quarter, the Patriots benched quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for 150 yards and two interceptions. Backup signal-caller Bailey Zappe didn't fare much better, completing four out of nine passes for 57 yards.
Jones owned his awful performance, but his job security seems shaky ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, especially with offseason question marks surrounding his work relationship with head coach Bill Belichick.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey Is Back in 2019 All-Pro Form
If you drafted Christian McCaffrey in your fantasy football league, congratulations. He racked up 177 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in a 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Last year, the San Francisco 49ers acquired McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, and he finished as the team leader in scrimmage yards (1,210). He averaged 4.7 yards per carry and hauled in 52 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games with the 49ers.
This year, McCaffrey has reached another level. He went into Week 4 with the NFL's most rushing yards (353) and three touchdowns on the ground. McCaffrey added 106 yards and three more rushing scores on Sunday. The pass-catching running back also led the team in receptions with seven, taking one to the end zone.
With a full offseason in San Francisco and no other running back poised to steal a significant portion of the backfield touches, McCaffrey could easily finish with career highs in rushing yards and touchdown receptions for his second All-Pro nod.
Cardinals Have No Reason to Rush QB Kyler Murray Back from Injury
The Cardinals can't build on a foundation of moral victories, but they battled back after falling behind 21-3 in the second quarter. Going into the fourth quarter, Arizona trailed San Francisco by five points, 21-16.
Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has done a solid job as a fill-in starter for Kyler Murray (torn ACL).
Against the 49ers' fifth-ranked scoring defense, Dobbs had his most productive outing of the season, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns. With his high accuracy (71 percent completion rate through four games) and mobility (141 rushing yards and a score), he's been a decent playmaking signal-caller.
With a steady quarterback under center, the Cardinals don't have to rush Murray back to action. They've been surprisingly competitive without him.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray isn't expected to come off the physically unable to perform list on Monday, and he's weeks away from a return.
We'll likely see Murray back on the field to shake off some rust at some point in November.