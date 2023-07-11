Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumors: Broncos Rebuffed Inquiries, Wanted 1st-Round Draft Pick

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos reportedly had a high asking price for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on the trade market earlier this offseason before deciding to keep him.

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, the Broncos wanted a first-round pick in exchange for Jeudy, but head coach Sean Payton eventually said the talented wideout wouldn't be traded, and Denver later exercised the fifth-year option in his contract for 2024.

The Broncos reportedly "rebuffed" trade overtures for both Jeudy and fellow wide receiver Courtland Sutton due to their belief that receiver is their greatest position of strength.

The 24-year-old Jeudy was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, and while he hasn't quite lived up to lofty expectations yet, there is plenty of belief that he still has a lot of untapped potential.

Even with the Broncos struggling offensively in their first season with Russell Wilson at quarterback and their only season with Nathaniel Hackett has head coach, Jeudy enjoyed a career year in 2022.

Despite missing two games, he set new personal bests with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

It would have been easy to overlook that since Wilson had his worst season and the Broncos were in disarray with a 5-12 record, but Jeudy was indeed one of the few bright spots offensively.

In an effort to turn things around quickly, the Broncos brought Payton out of semi-retirement, acquiring him in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Payton has long been viewed as an offensive genius due to his role in developing Drew Brees into a surefire Hall of Fame quarterback, plus he won a Super Bowl during his time as the head coach in New Orleans.

Along with Payton entering the fray, the Broncos are getting wide receiver Tim Patrick back after he missed all of last season due to injury, plus they selected wideout Marvin Mims Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

That means Jeudy will have more pass-catching talent around him next season, making it more difficult for opposing defenses to key on him specifically.

Reaching the 1,000-yard mark is the next step in Jeudy's progression, and if he can do that in 2023, the Broncos will likely be happy they held onto him.