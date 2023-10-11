2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 6October 11, 2023
2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 6
We've drawn one step closer to the October 31 NFL trade deadline, and things are beginning to heat up.
The Denver Broncos traded pass-rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, and more moves are undoubtedly on the horizon.
The league's title contenders are beginning to separate themselves and could look to buy for the stretch run. Struggling teams will either look to unload veteran contracts or make desperation trades to get back in contention.
Who are the best likely trade candidates entering Week 6? We've compiled a top-10 list based on results, player roles, contract statuses and any relevant trade chatter.
You'll find our Week 6 big board below, along with some potential landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and any relevant injury or contract situations.
The Selection Process
Each week, we've begun with 15 players who have already been the subject of trade speculation or who would be realistic trade candidates between now and the trade deadline. That list is then whittled to 10 based on player production, positional value and team trajectories.
Players unlikely to be moved aren't going to rank highly, no matter how good they may be.
The trade landscape has changed significantly entering Week 6, thanks in large part to Jonathan Taylor's new three-year contract extension. The Colts have finally committed to Taylor, and at 3-2, they're not about to suddenly reverse course.
The Chicago Bears dealt wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos, meanwhile, could be ready to move other players following the Gregory trade.
"The Broncos have gotten calls about other players on their roster as well and could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how they fare over the next few weeks, according to league sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Sunday.
In no particular order, this week's honorable mentions are:
10. Frank Clark, Edge, Denver Broncos
If the Broncos do enter sale mode, pass-rusher Frank Clark could be on the move.
"Sources say Frank Clark has drawn interest around the league. If the Broncos continue to struggle, he could be dealt, as well," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote on Sunday.
Clark is playing on a one-year deal, so he is a logical trade candidate if Denver's season continues to go south. While he's battled a hip injury, only appeared in two games and has yet to record a sack, he did have five sacks with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
The 30-year-old projects as a complementary pass-rusher who could help a contender or playoff hopeful.
The Atlanta Falcons could show interest in Clark, as their defense has struggled to consistently generate pressure. The 3-2 Falcons have recorded just five sacks, tied for the lowest total in the league.
For Clark, a return to the Seattle Seahawks could make sense. He began his career in Seattle, and the 3-1 Seahawks look like legitimate contenders in the NFC.
While Seattle has done a good job of creating pressure (16 sacks), playoff hopefuls can never have too much depth on the edge.
Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks
9. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos
Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles may not be as readily available as Clark because he's under contract through the 2024 season, but he is also a much more valuable player.
Though he's never been a Pro Bowler, Bolles has been a dependable starter for more than half a decade. This season, he's been responsible for only two penalties and one sack allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
If the Broncos are rebuilding—and perhaps eying a 2024 QB prospect who can eventually replace Russell Wilson—dealing the 31-year-old could be a valuable move.
The Cleveland Browns should be interested if Bolles does become available. Left tackle Jedric Wills Jr. has been responsible for three penalties and two sacks, per PFF, and his play has been even worse than those numbers suggest.
Effort has been a huge issue for Wills this season.
The Baltimore Ravens might also want to consider making a play for Bolles. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled a knee injury and been limited to two games, and he hasn't been great when healthy.
Stanley has been responsible for two penalties and two sacks allowed, per PFF. Baltimore should be eager to upgrade the protection of Lamar Jackson, who has finished each of the past two seasons injured.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens
8. Leonard Williams, DL, New York Giants
The New York Giants are 1-4 and haven't been particularly good in any one area this season. All four of their losses have come in blowout fashion, and with the Buffalo Bills up next, they could be 1-5 with two weeks to go before the deadline.
Saquon Barkley may eventually become a trade candidate, but that time hasn't come. After giving Daniel Jones a lucrative offseason extension, New York needs to show that he can be an above-average quarterback. That isn't going to happen if Barkley (ankle) never returns to the lineup.
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, however, could be an early trade chip. He's set to be a free agent in 2024, and he'd likely draw interest from teams in need of defensive-line help.
The potential issue is Williams' $18 million base salary. Only the Browns and the San Francisco 49ers have the cap space to absorb it outright, so a little financial finagling may be involved.
If the Dallas Cowboys can generate the cap space, targeting Williams would make sense. They are struggling against the run, allowing an average of 4.5 yards per carry. The Cincinnati Bengals are in an even worse position defensively, allowing 5.3 yards per rush in 2023.
Both Cincinnati and Dallas have more than $12 million in cap space, meaning it might not take much effort to work out a deal for Williams.
Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys
7. Mike Gesicki, TE, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have never been a team that punts on the season during the Bill Belichick era. However, at 1-4 and after consecutive blowout losses, it may be time for them to start eyeing 2024.
Moving on from impending free agent Mike Gesicki could become a logical part of that process. He is playing on a one-year deal and hasn't been featured in the passing game.
Though the 28-year-old has appeared in every game this season, he has caught just 12 passes for 116 yards on 17 targets.
Gesicki wasn't featured heavily by the Miami Dolphins last year either, but he had consecutive 700-yard campaigns in 2020 and 2021. A tight end-needy team could view him as an upgrade.
The Bengals could be interested, as they've gotten very little from free-agent addition Irv Smith Jr. (five catches, 27 yards) in the passing game. Cincinnati's passing attack came alive in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Bengals should look to continue improving their offense wherever possible.
The New Orleans Saints might want to add another tight end to complement Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau, who have combined for just 10 catches, 87 yards and one touchdown.
Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints
6. Jeremy Chinn, S, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers remain winless, and their top priority is developing rookie quarterback Bryce Young. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Carolina wants a "No. 1 caliber guy" at receiver and is hoping to make a trade before October 31.
Without a 2024 first-round pick, Carolina may be prompted to part with a quality player in order to get a deal done. Safety/linebacker/nickelback Jeremy Chinn could fit the bill.
The 25-year-old is an extremely versatile defender who could fill a variety of roles in a defense. He's also entering the final year of his rookie contract, making him a logical trade chip for the Panthers.
The Philadelphia Eagles should be extremely interested in making a play for Chinn. While they remain undefeated, their defense hasn't been nearly as good as it was a year ago—when safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps were both on the back end.
The Eagles are allowing an average of 247.6 passing yards per game this season, up from 179.8 yards per game in 2022.
The 3-2 Pittsburgh Steelers might also want to consider calling Carolina, as they've allowed an average of 245.6 passing yards per game. Neither Philadelphia nor Pittsburgh is going to send the Panthers a No. 1 receiver, but they could send draft capital that could, in turn, be flipped for a pass-catcher.
Potential Landing Spots: Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Following the release of Chandler Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to acquire some pass-rushing help.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, though, Las Vegas is not looking to send out draft picks: "They are looking for a player-for-player swap and may not want to give up too much."
Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow could be the perfect trade candidate for the Raiders. He continues to be an underutilized target behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, and he could be a cap casualty in 2024.
Las Vegas could save $8.2 million in cap space by waiving the 27-year-old ahead of free agency next year.
The Patriots desperately need receiver help and might be willing to part with an impending free agent like Josh Uche, who had 11.5 sacks a year ago.
The Eagles might want to add a reliable third receiver behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. The tandem of Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus has just seven combined receptions.
Philadelphia could consider moving pass-rusher Derek Barnett, who was scouring the market for a potential trade destination before the start of the season.
Potential Landing Spots: New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Chase Young, Edge, Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders took a huge step back in Week 5 with a blowout loss to the Bears. They were sitting at 2-2 and coming off an overtime loss to the undefeated Eagles, but it's looking more and more like they just won't be contenders in 2023.
This could prompt Washington to part with 2020 second overall pick Chase Young. The Commanders declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, sending him headed for 2024 free agency.
The 24-year-old has compiled three sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in only four games this season, making him an attractive target for teams in need of pass-rush help.
The Raiders should be interested, though it would take more than a complementary player like Renfrow to get a deal done with Washington.
The Houston Texans should also have strong interest in Young. They've been surprisingly competitive with rookie QB C.J. Stroud but have struggled to generate pressure (seven sacks in five games).
Young could provide Houston with an immediate boost and, if re-signed, give the Texans a long-term complement to third overall pick Will Anderson Jr.
Potential Landing Spots: Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders
3. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
The Broncos are currently uninterested in moving a receiver like Jerry Jeudy, according to Russini.
"For now, I'm told the Broncos are not looking to move any offensive players. This is despite receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton drawing trade interest in the offseason," she wrote on Sunday.
This could, and perhaps should, change if Denver continues losing ahead of the trade deadline.
Jeudy, specifically, should be made available if the right trade offer comes along. The 2020 first-round pick has flashed some promise in Denver but has never reached the coveted 1,000-yard mark. He's averaging 52 yards per game this season.
While the Broncos did pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, his future beyond 2024 is tenuous at best. Now could be Denver's best opportunity to cash in on the 24-year-old's remaining upside.
The Panthers could be interested in Jeudy, if they believe he can emerge as a No. 1 receiver in a different offense. The Patriots should also look to make a play, assuming they still believe they can win in 2023.
Kendrick Bourne is the only Patriots wideout with more than 150 receiving yards through five games this season.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots
2. Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota Vikings
The balls have not bounced in the Minnesota Vikings' favor this season. A year after going 11-0 in one-score games, they are 0-4 in such contests.
At 1-4, it may be time for Minnesota to consider giving up on its chances of 2023 contention and eyeing the future. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will be a free agent in the spring, and the Vikings might be able to find a replacement near the top of the 2024 draft.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department ranks two quarterbacks—USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye—inside its top four 2024 prospects. The Vikings may well draft in top-five territory.
Minnesota could further improve its draft cache by dealing pass-rusher and impending free agent Danielle Hunter. He had 10.5 sacks in 2022 and is on an even more impressive pace this year.
The 28-year-old has already recorded six sacks and eight quarterback pressures in 2023.
If the Raiders are willing to move off of draft capital, they should race to the phones to place a call to the Vikings.
The Jacksonville Jaguars should also consider Hunter before the trade deadline. They moved to 3-2 in Week 5 but continue to field an inconsistent pass rush.
The Jags have a mere nine sacks and 27 quarterback hits through Week 5.
Potential Landing Spots: Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders
1. Brian Burns, Edge, Carolina Panthers
If the Panthers hope to land a true No. 1 receiver and then continue building around Young in 2024, they may have to consider dealing star pass-rusher Brian Burns—something they refused to do in 2022.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last year that Carolina turned down a package of two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams.
Burns is set to be a free agent in the spring anyway, and he doesn't appear close to working out an extension with Carolina. ESPN's David Newton reported that he is looking to earn $27-28 million range annually, while the Panthers have offered closer to $23 million.
The Texans should be willing to make an offer for the 25-year-old, who could be that long-term complement to Anderson. With Stroud—who has seven touchdowns, no interceptions and an impressive 98.4 QB rating—looking like a future franchise quarterback, Houston can afford to stabilize other positions.
Houston is also projected to have $76.2 million in 2024 cap space, meaning it could afford to give Burns the long-term deal he wants.
The Bears could also consider Burns, especially if Justin Fields continues to play Chicago out of the 2024 QB market. They have two first-round picks in next year's draft plus $96.9 million in projected cap space.
Potential Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans
Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.