2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 6

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

If the Panthers hope to land a true No. 1 receiver and then continue building around Young in 2024, they may have to consider dealing star pass-rusher Brian Burns—something they refused to do in 2022.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last year that Carolina turned down a package of two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams.

Burns is set to be a free agent in the spring anyway, and he doesn't appear close to working out an extension with Carolina. ESPN's David Newton reported that he is looking to earn $27-28 million range annually, while the Panthers have offered closer to $23 million.

The Texans should be willing to make an offer for the 25-year-old, who could be that long-term complement to Anderson. With Stroud—who has seven touchdowns, no interceptions and an impressive 98.4 QB rating—looking like a future franchise quarterback, Houston can afford to stabilize other positions.



Houston is also projected to have $76.2 million in 2024 cap space, meaning it could afford to give Burns the long-term deal he wants.



The Bears could also consider Burns, especially if Justin Fields continues to play Chicago out of the 2024 QB market. They have two first-round picks in next year's draft plus $96.9 million in projected cap space.



