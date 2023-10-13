2024 NFL Draft: Week 6 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

1 of 12

Michael Chang/Getty Images

1. Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Throughout the season, UCLA's Laiatu Latu has been so consistently good that he's climbed draft boards without necessarily getting the spotlight for his performance. It's almost expected of him to be a standout on a week-to-week basis.

But his future possibilities weren't always so clear after being medically retired during his time with the Washington Huskies program due to a neck injury.

Now, the constant pressure he applies as part of the Bruins defense makes him one of college football's best players and a top NFL prospect.

"At this point, Latu is the clear EDGE2 in this year's draft class and is now pushing Jared Verse for the top spot," Klassen said. "The UCLA product has been very productive this season with five sacks in as many games to go along with 8.5 tackles for loss. He's even come down with an interception.

"To put it simply, there aren't may guys who have his combination of size (6'4", 265 lbs) quickness and athleticism—which is a gigantic reason why he's shooting up draft boards."

2. RB Trey Benson, Florida State

For running backs to drive value in a world driving down the position's price, they need to be complete performers.

Florida State's Trey Benson is almost there. He may not be a Bijan Robinson-level weapon out of the backfield. But the Seminole has the physical traits and juice of a dynamic runner.

Against Virginia Tech, the junior prospect ran for 200 yards and two scores, including an 85-yard scamper. During that run, the 223-pound ball-career reached a peak speed of 22 miles per hour, according to College Football Network's Cam Mellor.

"Benson finally showed off all his explosiveness after a slow start to the season," Klassen said. "His game revolves around a combination of strength and speed. Benson has tremendous power and flexibility to keep himself upright, especially when handling tackle attempts in space. Benson also has real home run speed, which is some of the best in this class.

"He does run into contact a little too often. But when he gets rolling, he's tough to stop."

3. WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Sometimes a big performance in the right game is enough to create interest in a prospect.

Alabama's Jermaine Burton had two 100-yard games going into Saturday's action against the Texas A&M Aggies. Those came against the FCS-level Austin Peay Governors last season and an unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2020. Otherwise, Burton has quietly gone about his business with some flashes here and there.

A career-high nine receptions for 197 yards in a national spotlight game showed that there may be more to Burton's game.

"The 6'0", 194-pound Burton has the build and movement skills of an NFL Z-receiver or slot type," Klassen said. "The senior shows snappy feet and smooth hips that allow him to maneuver comfortably as a route-runner. His hands could stand to be more consistent, but flashed emerge of the ability to track and go up for the ball along the sideline.

"While Burton won't enter the first-round conversation, he's certainly done enough to push himself up boards."

4. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

In a world where playmaking quarterbacks are more important than ever before, LSU's Jayden Daniels is emerging as one of the class' more intriguing prospects.

Over the last two games, the 6'4", 210-pound senior prospect completed 73.7 percent of his passes for 673 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as adding 229 rushing yards and two more scores.

While the Tigers defense is being demolished, Daniels continues to keep the Tigers in games.

"Daniels is finally putting together all the potential that made him an exciting possibility while at Arizona State," Klassen said. "He can really spin the ball. In fact, he's quickly established himself as college football's best deep thrower this year. Some of Daniels' processing and timing has become more consistent as well.

"The 22-year-old still needs to clean up his overall accuracy and stop taking stuntman-level hits with his 200-pound-ish frame, but he displays real traits."

5. DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Big space-eaters aren't sought-after in today's NFL. Big space-eaters who also consistently hustle and show signs of pass-rushing potential are something entirely different.

Texas' T'Vondre Sweat is one of the nation's biggest and baddest. He's not just a plugger. This season he's starting to show signs of collapsing the pocket and making plays outside of a phone booth.

"At 6'4" and 362 pounds, Sweat has always been a good run defender who can plug up gaps in the middle of the trenches," Holder said. "But he's popped up on film more as a pass-rusher, recording a sack against Alabama and a handful of pressures this past weekend during the Red River Rivalry.