2024 NFL Draft: Week 6 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

2024 NFL Draft: Week 6 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst TeamsOctober 13, 2023
By reaching the halfway point of college football's regular season, strong trends are starting to emerge, both with teams and individual draft prospects.
At this juncture, the top of the 2024 class is rock solid, with the likes of USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., North Carolina's Drake Maye, Georgia's Brock Bowers and Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu doing nothing to detract from their preseason status as elite prospects.
Far more movement can be seen among the next tier.
As an example, Alabama's Dallas Turner went from a slight disappointment at the start of the season to figuring it out and going on an absolute tear. But a different edge-defender over in the Pac-12 is making a push into the top 10 prospects to challenge Turner and Florida State's Jared Verse as the best prospect at their position.
Conversely, a top quarterback prospect, who impressed early, is now regressing into the same old bad habits previously seen.
Evaluations evolve throughout the entirety of the process. Nothing remains entirely static. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder provides weekly glimpses into players who deserve recognition, both positively and negatively.
From there, we delve into the best matches between those elite prospects and the NFL's worst teams (based on B/R's latest power rankings), as more and more eyes turn toward the 2024 draft because seasons have already taken a turn for the worst.
Trending Up
1. Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Throughout the season, UCLA's Laiatu Latu has been so consistently good that he's climbed draft boards without necessarily getting the spotlight for his performance. It's almost expected of him to be a standout on a week-to-week basis.
But his future possibilities weren't always so clear after being medically retired during his time with the Washington Huskies program due to a neck injury.
Now, the constant pressure he applies as part of the Bruins defense makes him one of college football's best players and a top NFL prospect.
"At this point, Latu is the clear EDGE2 in this year's draft class and is now pushing Jared Verse for the top spot," Klassen said. "The UCLA product has been very productive this season with five sacks in as many games to go along with 8.5 tackles for loss. He's even come down with an interception.
"To put it simply, there aren't may guys who have his combination of size (6'4", 265 lbs) quickness and athleticism—which is a gigantic reason why he's shooting up draft boards."
2. RB Trey Benson, Florida State
For running backs to drive value in a world driving down the position's price, they need to be complete performers.
Florida State's Trey Benson is almost there. He may not be a Bijan Robinson-level weapon out of the backfield. But the Seminole has the physical traits and juice of a dynamic runner.
Against Virginia Tech, the junior prospect ran for 200 yards and two scores, including an 85-yard scamper. During that run, the 223-pound ball-career reached a peak speed of 22 miles per hour, according to College Football Network's Cam Mellor.
"Benson finally showed off all his explosiveness after a slow start to the season," Klassen said. "His game revolves around a combination of strength and speed. Benson has tremendous power and flexibility to keep himself upright, especially when handling tackle attempts in space. Benson also has real home run speed, which is some of the best in this class.
"He does run into contact a little too often. But when he gets rolling, he's tough to stop."
3. WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
Sometimes a big performance in the right game is enough to create interest in a prospect.
Alabama's Jermaine Burton had two 100-yard games going into Saturday's action against the Texas A&M Aggies. Those came against the FCS-level Austin Peay Governors last season and an unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2020. Otherwise, Burton has quietly gone about his business with some flashes here and there.
A career-high nine receptions for 197 yards in a national spotlight game showed that there may be more to Burton's game.
"The 6'0", 194-pound Burton has the build and movement skills of an NFL Z-receiver or slot type," Klassen said. "The senior shows snappy feet and smooth hips that allow him to maneuver comfortably as a route-runner. His hands could stand to be more consistent, but flashed emerge of the ability to track and go up for the ball along the sideline.
"While Burton won't enter the first-round conversation, he's certainly done enough to push himself up boards."
4. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
In a world where playmaking quarterbacks are more important than ever before, LSU's Jayden Daniels is emerging as one of the class' more intriguing prospects.
Over the last two games, the 6'4", 210-pound senior prospect completed 73.7 percent of his passes for 673 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as adding 229 rushing yards and two more scores.
While the Tigers defense is being demolished, Daniels continues to keep the Tigers in games.
"Daniels is finally putting together all the potential that made him an exciting possibility while at Arizona State," Klassen said. "He can really spin the ball. In fact, he's quickly established himself as college football's best deep thrower this year. Some of Daniels' processing and timing has become more consistent as well.
"The 22-year-old still needs to clean up his overall accuracy and stop taking stuntman-level hits with his 200-pound-ish frame, but he displays real traits."
5. DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Big space-eaters aren't sought-after in today's NFL. Big space-eaters who also consistently hustle and show signs of pass-rushing potential are something entirely different.
Texas' T'Vondre Sweat is one of the nation's biggest and baddest. He's not just a plugger. This season he's starting to show signs of collapsing the pocket and making plays outside of a phone booth.
"At 6'4" and 362 pounds, Sweat has always been a good run defender who can plug up gaps in the middle of the trenches," Holder said. "But he's popped up on film more as a pass-rusher, recording a sack against Alabama and a handful of pressures this past weekend during the Red River Rivalry.
"If the Longhorn can keep up this pace, he'll continue to be a riser since any NFL franchise would be happy to add a nose tackle with every-down potential."
Trending Down
1. DL Maason Smith, LSU
A 6'6", 315-pound frame coupled with the idea of being a highly regarded 5-star recruit and flashing as a true freshman have buoyed Maason Smith's draft status despite missing almost all of last season with a torn ACL in the season opener.
Against the Missouri Tigers, he did record a sack (where officials missed a facemask call). Otherwise, the LSU defender looked sluggish off the ball and had little impact on the defense's overall performance.
"The hype surrounding Smith never seemed warranted," Holder said. "He has good size and was a highly rated recruit, which makes for plenty of potential. But he hasn't been on the field much.
"So far, Smith looks rusty this season, and it might make more sense for him to go back to school."
2. QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
Quinn Ewers' Alabama performance created buzz regarding a highly rated recruit-turned-starting quarterback for his home-state Texas Longhorns.
At the time, he deserved praise for his performance and appeared on a previous trending-up list. However, a poor start against the rival Oklahoma Sooners has doubts again emerging about how his skill set will translate to the professional ranks, specifically when he's forced to work through his reads.
"Ewers has some real traits," Klassen said. "He's tough and has an arm that can threaten every blade of grass on the field. He also clears the bar athletically.
"However upon closer inspection, the more it feels like the NFL is going to be too fast for him at this stage. The 20-year-old prospect displays finicky footwork and goes into panic mode when his initial read isn't available. Ewers' overall accuracy and ball placement isn't as impressive as his 69.6 completion rate suggests, either."
3. WR Xavier Weaver, Colorado
Xavier Weaver's production epitomizes a trending-down prospect.
As a matter of fact, the senior prospect's receiving yards decreased in four straight weeks, with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders growing more comfortable with other targets in the Buffaloes offense.
"The USF transfer started the year hot with two 100-yard games and then a 98-yard performance," Klassen said. "He has since fallen slightly out of favor in a Colorado WR room that is quietly rather deep and strong.
"Weaver has some real juice—both with and without the ball in his hands—but the rest of his game isn't all there. He can struggle to separate on routes that don't ask him to just run, and he doesn't play the physical game well at a listed 180 pounds."
4. CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
When watching the Kansas Jayhawks secondary, cornerback Cobee Bryant certainly flashes. He's an opportunistic and aggressive defensive back, with significant upside as an underclassman.
At the same time, he's an outlier. This year, the Washington Commanders selected the 166-pound Emmanuel Forbes Jr. in the first round. Bryant isn't much bigger at a listed 170 pounds, and he isn't quite the same caliber of playmaker.
"Bryant is a long-armed cornerback on a thin frame with low weight," Giddings said. "Still, he's a willing tackler who quickly supports the run and screen game. But he doesn't always wrap up when tackling and can put himself in bad positions.
"His lack of strength can also cause issues when taking on blocks. Right now, he's primarily a zone defender, who shows good vision and awareness."
5. S Jalen Catalon, Texas
At one point, Jalen Catalon looked like one of the nation's top safety prospects. However, two injury-plagued seasons followed by a transfer seem to have robbed him of the juice he once brought to defensive backfield.
The fifth-year senior now appears a step slower and far more like a dime linebacker candidate.
"Catalon is a thicker safety, who lacks ideal length," Giddings said. "He remains a physical player, quickly identifies the run and flies downhill.
"The 5'10", 202-pound defensive back plays with reckless abandon and runs through ball-carriers. However, he's a heavy-footed runner, who may have to readjust his angles to compensate. It's clear that Catalon lacks the top-end to carry receivers in coverage."
10. Minnesota Vikings: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State
The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in a position where a fire sale may be the best path forward.
A 1-4 start coupled with star receiver Justin Jefferson going on injured reserved with a tweaked hamstring and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins being on the last year of his current deal signals change.
A quarterback should be the automatic selection here, but any pairing without a top-three prospect is far too big of a reach, particularly when the Vikings can still land the class' top pass-rusher.
While Jared Verse sits at No. 10 and isn't the highest selected defender in this projection, he currently holds the highest overall grade, according to the B/R Scouting Department. His upside isn't nearly as high as another prospect, who will be discussed shortly.
Still, the Florida State prospect provides an upgrade to a premium position, as a highly polished and well-rounded edge defender.
The Vikings could easily move veteran edge Danielle Hunter before the trade deadline and embrace a full rebuild. He is a free agent after this year anyway.
9. Washington Commanders: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The Washington Commanders' season is starting to spiral out of control after three straight losses.
In retrospect, the two wins to open the season don't say much since they came against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.
Losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles aren't shameful, but a 20-point defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears, while surrendering 451 yards, signals a downward trend.
Quarterback Sam Howell isn't the immediate reason for the Commanders' downturn, but he is still trying to prove he's solution. Until he does (or doesn't), the position remains at the forefront of the conversation.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders finds himself in a similar situation. The Buffaloes started out hot and became the talk of the sports landscape. His play even generated early Heisman Trophy buzz. But the program hasn't played nearly as well the last three weeks, with two losses against ranked opponents and a difficult victory over a losing program.
Sanders really isn't the problem, though. He's elevating a deficient roster and posting big numbers as the nation's leading passer.
8. New York Jets: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The hits just keep coming for the New York Jets.
After a recent MRI, doctors discovered standout guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles tendon. He joins left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve.
Even at full strength, the Jets' offensive line looked like an area of need. It's not going to be any better with the two proven veterans out of the lineup.
General manager Joe Douglas should continue to take swings at making the unit better, with Notre Dame's Joe Alt as the long-term replacement for Brown, who is a free agent after this season.
Alt has experienced a couple of bad snaps in recent weeks. Those rare instances when he struggles stand out even more because he's usually so consistent with his technique and overall performance. Still, he remains the nation's highest-graded offensive tackle, and the majority of his film is as solid as it comes.
By placing Alt on the blindside, a cascading effect should occur. His steadiness will allow others to get more comfortable with line calls built around leaving the talented blocker on an island.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
The last two games showed that the Las Vegas Raiders are far from settled along the offensive line.
The Los Angeles Chargers, specifically Khalil Mack, and Green Bay Packers exploited a weakness found on the right side. Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr. are passable options, but the strong-side tackle spot can definitely be upgraded.
During the aforementioned contests, the Raiders allowed 10 sacks and 11 more quarterback hits. Plus, the pass rush from both opponents proved to be more plentiful than just those moments.
If the plan is to move forward with Jimmy Garoppolo (or Aidan O'Connell) behind center, protection is of the utmost importance. Granted, a quarterback could come into play here, but [spoiler alert] neither of the top two prospects are available for consideration.
Maybe a trade-up opportunity presents itself. Otherwise, Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu is the best talent available and fills a specific need.
He will be forced to make the transition from left to right tackle since Kolton Miller is under contract through the next two seasons. However, the 20-year-old's natural movement and general smoothness make the move less of a concern for Raiders fans.
6. Arizona Cardinals: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
A special talent shouldn't need any rationalization when it comes to a specific selection. Even so, some may scoff at the notion of the Arizona Cardinals choosing a tight end with the sixth overall pick, even if it's Georgia's Brock Bowers.
A strong case can be made to select the reigning John Mackey Award winner based purely on talent. The B/R Scouting department has Bowers ranked third overall on its initial draft board.
Klassen said: "Tight ends aren't supposed to be the caliber of weapon that Bowers is with the ball in his hands. He can kick into high gear the moment he catches a pass and rip past second-level defenders.
"Couple his long speed with the balance, burst and vision seen all over his film, and you've got yourself a special YAC threat from the tight end position."
The Cardinals do have Zach Ertz and Trey McBride signed through the 2024 season. However, Ertz turns 33 next month and the team can save $7.6 million with his release next offseason, per Spotrac.
Bowers can immediately provide the Cardinals with a No. 1 target as the ideal weapon to help quarterback Kyler Murray work the middle of the field.
5. New England Patriots: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Simply put, the New England Patriots lack talent, particularly on offense.
They lack the ability to create explosive plays, the offensive line is suspect, and quarterback Mac Jones doesn't have the necessary tools to elevate an inferior supporting cast.
Extreme turnover may be the most likely path forward for the once-proud franchise.
"The transition from [Tom] Brady to where they are at now is such an indictment," an anonymous NFL executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "Their best move is to bring in a young offensive coach with a new GM and start fresh. You let the new offensive coach determine whether Mac can be saved. They need real change. They gotta get out of this."
Kendrick Bourne currently leads the Patriots with 18 receptions for 218 yards. Those numbers rank 57th and 56th, respectively.
Bill Belichick and Co. have tried to draft wide receivers, but N'Keal Harry and Tyquan Thornton failed to provide what the team needed. It's time for the organization to dive into the deep end.
In this case, Florida State's Keon Coleman is built like a true X-receiver. He can be the type of outside weapon New England has lacked since Brandin Cooks posted 1,082 yards in his lone season with the franchise (2017).
4. Chicago Bears: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
Since it's spooky season, a comparison between the rise of Dallas Turner's status as a potential elite defensive prospect to Dr. Victor [Henry, if you're watching the 1931 film] Frankenstein's proclamation upon seeing his stirring monster seems appropriate.
"It's alive! It's alive!"
Turner went from a highly regarded prospect with massive expectations to a bit of a disappointment at the start of this season, only to see him rise to the occasion in recent weeks.
According to Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick, the 20-year-old's "32 pressures are tied for the most in the country, while his 23.4 percent pressure rate ranks fifth."
Granted, this slotting remains somewhat of a projection. The Chicago Bears could take Florida State's Jared Verse or UCLA's Laiatu Latu to help their anemic pass rush. But Turner gets the nod based simply on upside. He's two years younger than both, more athletic and still presents significant growth potential.
For the Bears, they're lacking in every area just described. Current starters DeMarcus Walker and Yannick Ngakoue, who's a free agent after this season, will both be 29 or older next year. They're not producing much anyhow since Chicago ranks next-to-last with only seven sacks.
A defensive centerpiece with enormous potential is exactly what the Bears' defense needs.
3. Denver Broncos: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
To start, the Denver Broncos selecting a quarterback with the third overall pick has far more to do with the situation than anything Russell Wilson has done this season.
In fact, a strong argument can be made that the nine-time Pro Bowler is playing quite well, while the rest of the team—especially the defense—aren't.
The obvious caveat centers around the fact that the Broncos still find themselves in the three-hole, with a premium quarterback prospect staring back at them and a soon-to-be 35-year-old with a monster contract leading the squad.
It's easy to rationalize the quarterback status when the team is winning, but the Broncos are off to a 1-4 start. There's no reason to stand pat at the game's most important position if a difference isn't being made, especially when his contract escalates in each of the next three seasons.
Wilson's salary-cap charges increase from $22 million this year to $35.4 million next year and $55.4 million in 2024. Why pay him exorbitant amounts simply to lose games?
The alternative is to move off the contract—which is feasible with a June 1 designation next year—and force a hard reset, with a much younger and cheaper option.
North Carolina's Drake Maye started slowly this season, but he's rolling now with 738 passing yards and no interceptions in his last two appearances.
2. New York Giants: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
The truest cliche in football is that a team gets better or worse every day, but no one stays the same.
The New York Giants thought they were onto something last season. However, minimal adjustments to the roster have allowed opponents to exploit pre-existing flaws found within the lineup to the point where last year's playoff squad is now one of the league's worst.
After Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters: "It takes all 11 people, so we didn't do a good enough job."
On the surface, the answer borders on benign coachspeak after yet another defeat, but the statement delves deeper into the roster issues the Giants currently face.
They simply don't have enough talent around the franchise's supposed building blocks, starting with Daniel Jones. The offensive line can't properly protect its quarterback, and the squad lacks any kind of threat at outside wide receiver.
One selection can offset one of those major issues.
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is a caliber of prospect not seen in some time.
The 6'4", 215-pound wide receiver is dealing with an ankle injury at the moment, but he was still capable of dominating the Maryland Terrapins last weekend, with eight catches and a season-high 163 receiving yards.
A chance to land Harrison may ease the pain of struggling through a terrible Giants season.
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, USC
As the weeks pass, this selection becomes redundant yet more intriguing.
USC's Caleb Williams has been the favorite to be the first person drafted in 2024 since long before the current season began. In most cases, his selection makes sense, too. After all, 28 total touchdowns, as opposed to only one interception, through USC's 6-0 start is mightily impressive.
But the Chicago Bears are finally showing signs of life. More importantly, current starting quarterback Justin Fields has been playing well recently.
Over the last two games, he threw for 617 yards, with an eight-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's currently the highest-graded QB when working in the red zone, according to Brad Spielberger of PFF. The performances weren't perfect, but they are promising.
If this upward trend continues, Chicago will find itself winning more games and becoming less concerned about the quarterback position. However, it also holds the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick thanks to this year's trade to claim Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick. The Panthers remain the NFL's only winless team.
As a result, the Bears sit atop the current draft order, with a major decision to make. Either they decide Fields isn't the guy and draft Williams, or they could leverage the No. 1 selection for the second straight season and obtain a windfall of assets.
The latter seems more likely with each passing week.