Updated Trades and Landing Spots for Flames Center Elias Lindholm

0 of 5

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Throughout the offseason, Elias Lindholm's future was a hot topic for media speculation. So much so that the 28-year-old Calgary Flames center topped our September NHL Trade Block Big Board.

A skilled two-way center in the prime of his playing career, Lindholm is in the final season of his six-year contract, which carries an average annual value of $4.9 million. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July.

Entering the offseason, Lindholm was among several Flames players believed to be uninterested in signing a contract extension. The club had come off a disappointing performance that saw them miss the 2023 playoffs, which led to the departure of general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Darryl Sutter.

Rumors tied Lindholm to several clubs during the summer, including the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Craig Conroy, the Flames' new general manager, remained intent on keeping his first-line center in the fold. The two sides engaged in contract talks, but there seemed to be little headway.

Entering September, however, Lindholm told a Swedish media outlet that he was open to signing an extension. Appearing at the Flames' annual charity golf tournament on Sept. 13, Lindholm didn't elaborate on the status of negotiations. Nevertheless, it was the first genuine sign that a deal with the Flames was possible.

It could prove expensive to get Lindholm under contract. Given his value as an elite two-way center, he could double his money on the open market next summer on a long-term deal if he and Conroy fail to reach an agreement.

Lindholm could be taking a wait-and-see approach to determine the Flames' direction. If they're struggling to stay in the playoff race, he could decide his long-term future and chances of winning a Stanley Cup are better elsewhere. That would force Conroy to trade him before the March 8 deadline.

In June, we examined five offseason trades and landing spots for Lindholm. With training camps open and preseason play underway, it's worthwhile to revisit and update our list for the coming season.