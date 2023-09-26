Updated Trades and Landing Spots for Flames Center Elias Lindholm

Updated Trades and Landing Spots for Flames Center Elias LindholmSeptember 26, 2023
Throughout the offseason, Elias Lindholm's future was a hot topic for media speculation. So much so that the 28-year-old Calgary Flames center topped our September NHL Trade Block Big Board.
A skilled two-way center in the prime of his playing career, Lindholm is in the final season of his six-year contract, which carries an average annual value of $4.9 million. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July.
Entering the offseason, Lindholm was among several Flames players believed to be uninterested in signing a contract extension. The club had come off a disappointing performance that saw them miss the 2023 playoffs, which led to the departure of general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Darryl Sutter.
Rumors tied Lindholm to several clubs during the summer, including the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Craig Conroy, the Flames' new general manager, remained intent on keeping his first-line center in the fold. The two sides engaged in contract talks, but there seemed to be little headway.
Entering September, however, Lindholm told a Swedish media outlet that he was open to signing an extension. Appearing at the Flames' annual charity golf tournament on Sept. 13, Lindholm didn't elaborate on the status of negotiations. Nevertheless, it was the first genuine sign that a deal with the Flames was possible.
It could prove expensive to get Lindholm under contract. Given his value as an elite two-way center, he could double his money on the open market next summer on a long-term deal if he and Conroy fail to reach an agreement.
Lindholm could be taking a wait-and-see approach to determine the Flames' direction. If they're struggling to stay in the playoff race, he could decide his long-term future and chances of winning a Stanley Cup are better elsewhere. That would force Conroy to trade him before the March 8 deadline.
In June, we examined five offseason trades and landing spots for Lindholm. With training camps open and preseason play underway, it's worthwhile to revisit and update our list for the coming season.
Boston Bruins
The offseason retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci left the Boston Bruins with two significant gaps at center. They have Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha slated to fill those roles.
Trade rumors linked the Bruins to Lindholm. On Aug. 14, NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss mentioned the Flames center as a potential target. Nine days later, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy cited a source saying the Bruins would be interested if the Flames decided to trade Lindholm.
Goss, however, was skeptical about the Bruins' chances of landing Lindholm, doubting they have sufficient tradeable assets to swing a deal. On Sept. 15, Murphy pointed out that their chances of landing the two-way center were fading given his recent statement about potentially re-signing with the Flames.
On Sept. 13, The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa noted the expensive package the New York Islanders gave up to acquire Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. He indicated the Bruins lack a 2024 first-rounder, not enough prospects of Aatu Raty's caliber that they can afford to move plus they would have to part with winger Jake DeBrusk in any deal for Lindholm.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney could wait until next summer's free-agent market to pursue Lindholm if he's available by then. Nevertheless, we can't rule out the possibility that he finds a creative way to swing a trade for him this season, perhaps in a three-team swap or making other deals to add sufficient assets to tempt the Flames.
Columbus Blue Jackets
If the Flames are forced to trade Lindholm before the trade deadline, the Columbus Blue Jackets could be interested. The opportunity to reunite him with his former teammate Johnny Gaudreau could prove irresistible for the Jackets, especially if it provides them with the opportunity to become a playoff contender.
Both players enjoyed career-best performances in Calgary during the 2021-22 campaign. Lindholm tallied 42 goals and 82 points, while Gaudreau netted a team-leading 115 points. It was a different story last season following Gaudreau's departure for Columbus. His production dropped to 74 points, while Lindholm's fell to 64.
Bringing these two back together in Columbus could reignite their offense. It could also make Lindholm receptive to re-signing with the Blue Jackets. They'll have a projected $23.5 million in cap space next season. With a projected $21.9 million in accrued trade deadline cap room, they can afford to swing a trade for him by March 8.
Jackets captain Boone Jenner centers their first line, but he's better suited for middle-six forward line duty. Second-line center Jack Roslovic will be an unrestricted free agent after this season and might not be re-signed. Promising rookie Adam Fantilli could one day take over as their first-line center, but they need someone like Lindholm who can fill that role until he's ready.
The Jackets could offer up Roslovic as part of the deal, but the Flames could seek one or two of their promising youngsters. Young forward Kent Johnson or center Cole Sillinger could be part of the asking price. The Jackets' 2024 first-round pick might also have to be included in the deal.
Detroit Red Wings
It's been seven seasons since the Detroit Red Wings reached the playoffs (2015-16), tying a franchise record. General manager Steve Yzerman could feel the pressure at some point before the trade deadline to make a move that potentially ends this playoff drought.
Yzerman shored up his depth at center over the past two years via free agency, signing Andrew Copp in July 2022 and J.T. Compher on July 1 of this year. However, they lack the elite two-way skills that Lindholm would bring to their top two lines.
Adding him would provide the Red Wings with a deep corps of centermen. He could skate on the first or second line and would take considerable pressure off team captain Dylan Larkin. It would also provide the Wings with flexibility as Compher can also play on right wing, while the versatile Copp can skate on either wing.
The Red Wings possess $5.2 million in current cap space and a whopping $23.9 million in projected trade deadline room. They wouldn't have any problem absorbing Lindholm's cap hit for this season. With $30.9 million in projected cap space for 2024-25, Yzerman also has the room to re-sign him.
Yzerman could draw on his depth in promising young players to make a competitive bid for Lindholm. A center such as Marco Kasper or Nate Danielson could be of interest to the Flames. The Wings' 2024 first-rounder has conditions attached, but perhaps their 2025 pick could come into play here.
Minnesota Wild
It's been 20 years since the Minnesota Wild reached the Western Conference Final for the only time in their history. The lack of a true first-line center remains a pressing need for this club if it is to end that streak this season. General manager Bill Guerin could look at addressing that issue before the March 8 trade deadline.
Adding Lindholm could be the boost the Wild need to turn them into a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek have taken turns filling the first-line center role over the past two seasons, but they're better suited for centering their middle-six lines.
Lindholm would be a solid addition to the Wild's top line alongside veteran right wing Mats Zuccarello and superstar left winger Kirill Kaprizov. He's had experience skating with elite scoring talent before. In 2021-22, he centered Johnny Gaudreau as both players reached career highs in points.
Salary-cap constraints are an issue for the Wild. They have only $200,317 in projected trade deadline cap space. Guerin would have to include a salaried player in the deal with the Flames or make a separate cost-cutting move or two with other clubs to free up sufficient cap space. Perhaps he could try to bring another club into the deal as a third-party broker.
The Wild are loaded with promising talent that could interest the Flames. Center Marco Rossi could be part of the asking price, especially if Guerin were to request they retain part of Lindholm's cap hit. Defenseman Calen Addison could also be a trade chip as well as the Wild's 2024 first-round pick.
Washington Capitals
Questions surround long-time Washington Capitals centers Nicklas Bäckström and Evgeny Kuznetsov entering this season. If they persist, general manager Brian MacLellan could end up shopping for someone like Elias Lindholm.
Bäckström, 35, is entering his 17th NHL campaign and hoping to play a full season after hip resurfacing in June 2022 limited him to 39 games in 2022-23. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Kuznetsov is coming off a disappointing 55-point performance that made him the subject of frequent offseason trade speculation.
The Capitals are hoping for a bounce-back effort after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013-14. On July 25, the Hockey News' Sammi Silber suggested Lindholm would be worth watching for MacLellan, as the addition of the 28-year-old two-way center would bolster the Capitals at both ends of the ice.
Silber acknowledged that acquiring Lindholm wouldn't be easy. The Capitals have Kuznetsov and winger Anthony Mantha as trade chips, but they might not be enough to tempt the Flames, especially as those players have salary-cap hits that are higher than Lindholm's.
MacLellan could move Kuznetsov or Mantha in separate deals to free up cap space and add some additional assets to use as trade bait. They currently possess their first-round pick in 2024 along with the Boston Bruins' and Colorado Avalanche's second-rounders in 2025. A prospect such as Ryan Leonard or Ivan Miroshnichenko would also have to be included.
Salary-cap info and line combinations (as of Sept. 25, 2023) via CapFriendly. Prospect info via The Athletic.