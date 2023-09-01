B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for September 2023

0 of 8

Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following four weeks with no trades after July 9, the biggest deal of the NHL offseason occurred on Aug. 6 as the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade involving the Montreal Canadiens.

Three more trades soon followed. One was a swap of minor leaguers between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 8.

After being reacquired by the Canadiens in the Karlsson deal, Jeff Petry was shipped to the Detroit Red Wings on Aug. 15. Three days later, the Buffalo Sabres sent Ilya Lyubushkin to the Anaheim Ducks.

The end of the offseason is in sight as the calendar flips to September. Training camps for the 32 clubs will open starting Sept. 20, and preseason action begins on Sept. 23 through Oct. 7.

Over the next month, activity in the trade market could pick up as clubs attempt to address any ongoing roster issues before or during training camp. Several could include some notable talents who have frequently come up in trade rumors throughout the summer.

Karlsson was the biggest name on our August Trade Block Big Board. Many of the players on that listing, including Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander, remain as trade candidates heading into September.

Several factors went into compiling our September Big Board. The players' skill levels, experience, the cost of their contracts, how often they appear in media trade rumors and the potential for being dealt were taken into consideration.

