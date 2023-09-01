B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for September 2023

B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for September 2023September 1, 2023
Following four weeks with no trades after July 9, the biggest deal of the NHL offseason occurred on Aug. 6 as the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade involving the Montreal Canadiens.
Three more trades soon followed. One was a swap of minor leaguers between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 8.
After being reacquired by the Canadiens in the Karlsson deal, Jeff Petry was shipped to the Detroit Red Wings on Aug. 15. Three days later, the Buffalo Sabres sent Ilya Lyubushkin to the Anaheim Ducks.
The end of the offseason is in sight as the calendar flips to September. Training camps for the 32 clubs will open starting Sept. 20, and preseason action begins on Sept. 23 through Oct. 7.
Over the next month, activity in the trade market could pick up as clubs attempt to address any ongoing roster issues before or during training camp. Several could include some notable talents who have frequently come up in trade rumors throughout the summer.
Karlsson was the biggest name on our August Trade Block Big Board. Many of the players on that listing, including Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander, remain as trade candidates heading into September.
Several factors went into compiling our September Big Board. The players' skill levels, experience, the cost of their contracts, how often they appear in media trade rumors and the potential for being dealt were taken into consideration.
8. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Slated to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next July, Elias Pettersson said he's put his contract extension talks on hold with the Vancouver Canucks as he focuses on the upcoming season. He's unsure whether he wants a long- or short-term deal with the club.
It didn't take long for some pundits to ponder whether Pettersson could become available in the trade market. Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy suggested Bruins general manager Don Sweeney should look into the 24-year-old center's availability to fill the gap left by the retirement of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
Vegas Hockey Now's Chris Gawlik considered the possibility of the Golden Knights pursuing Pettersson. He proposed they attempt to acquire the talented Canucks center if forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson prove too difficult to re-sign. Both are eligible to become unrestricted free agents next July.
Pettersson is coming off a career-best 102-point performance in 2022-23. He's entering the prime of his career and would become a tempting target if the Canucks decide to trade him. He carries an average annual value of $7.4 million but will earn $10.3 million in actual salary this season.
The Canucks, however, are in no hurry to move Pettersson. Given his impending RFA status, they still control his rights beyond this season. It's also worth remembering that Pettersson is considering whether to sign a short- or long-term contract with the Canucks. He's not saying that he wants out of Vancouver.
Granted, anything can happen and Canucks management could consider trading Pettersson if he won't negotiate an extension during this season. Nevertheless, it's a remote possibility. That's why he's at the bottom of our September board.
7. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals
A disappointing performance by Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed to the Washington Capitals missing the playoffs last season. Reports indicated that Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan had informed teams that the 31-year-old center was available, putting him on our June Big Board.
Talk of moving Kuznetsov faded following the start of free agency in July as teams focused on signing the best available talent. Of late, however, speculation is brewing again over the Capitals' plans for the playmaking center.
On Aug. 17, Nashville Hockey Now's Michael Gallagher noted that the Predators had been linked to Kuznetsov, Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce. He pointed out that they had attempted to acquire the Capitals center earlier this summer and remained interested.
A week later, Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon wondered if the Capitals would attempt to move Kuznetsov as well as winger Anthony Mantha, who also had a miserable 2022-23 performance. He felt that a Kuznetsov trade might be possible if the Capitals retained part of his $7.8 million annual cap hit through 2024-25.
However, Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery called Kuznetsov "a very, very important player for our team." He considers the veteran center a world-class player when he's on top of his game, adding he would do everything he could to help Kuznetsov regain his form.
That suggests Kuznetsov could start the season with the Capitals. An improved effort on his part could help them return to playoff contention as well as bolster his value in this season's trade market.
6. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Entering his 13th season with the Winnipeg Jets, Mark Scheifele is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July. Uncertainty over his contract status and future in Winnipeg has kept the 30-year-old center in the rumor mill and on our Trade Block Big Boards since June.
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is also eligible for UFA status next summer and reportedly isn't interested in a contract extension, per The Athletic. Meanwhile, there's been silence from the Scheifele camp regarding his intentions.
That hasn't stopped some in the media from speculating about possible destinations for Scheifele. Coming off a career-best 42-goals, he would draw plenty of attention as a trade candidate.
The recent retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci leave the Boston Bruins thin at center. On Aug. 14, NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss suggested Scheifele and the Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm as possible trade targets for the Bruins but doubted they have sufficient trade capital to land either player.
The Athletic's Shayna Goldman was another to propose Scheifele as a trade option for the Bruins. She also felt the Minnesota Wild could be interested in the Jets center.
Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff hasn't tipped his hand regarding his plans for Scheifele, who carries a cap hit of $6.1 million this season. There could be more clarity on the situation when the Jets open training camp later this month.
5. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
A fixture in the NHL rumor mill and on our Big Board since June, Connor Hellebuyck continues to face an uncertain future with the Winnipeg Jets. One of the league's elite goaltenders, the 30-year-old won the Vezina Trophy in 2019-20 and was a finalist for the award last season.
Accounting for an annual cap hit of $6.2 million, Hellebuyck is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July unless he agrees to a contract extension. However, he's reportedly not interested in doing so.
Meanwhile, the trade market for goalies this summer appears to have gone dry. There's no indication Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is any closer to trading Hellebuyck. The veteran netminder could still be on the Winnipeg roster when the regular season opens in October.
The Winnipeg Sun's Scott Billeck believes the Jets can't afford to lose Hellebuyck and center Mark Scheifele to free agency. Retaining them for part of the season risks injuries or a decline in performance that could hurt their trade value. Cheveldayoff could also be in a difficult position if the Jets are in playoff contention with those two on the roster by the trade deadline.
NHL Network's Mike Rupp made the case for the New Jersey Devils to pursue a trade for Hellebuyck. He's not sure what the Jets would want in return or if the Devils could re-sign the veteran netminder. Nevertheless, he believes having Hellebuyck for this season could improve the Devils' chances of winning the Stanley Cup.
Cheveldayoff, however, is a patient general manager when it comes to trades. Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon believes he won't be rushed into trading Hellebuyck for the sake of closure. He pointed out that the Jets GM held firm to his asking price for Pierre-Luc Dubois this summer and pretty much got what he wanted from the Los Angeles Kings.
4. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
With the recent signing of Auston Matthews to a four-year contract extension, the focus of Toronto Maple Leafs management shifts to William Nylander. The 27-year-old right wing is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next July. With two seasons of 40 or more goals, he could seek $10 million annually on his next contract.
Earning an annual cap hit of $6.96 million on his current deal, Nylander's situation ensured his place on our July and August Big Boards. With Matthews set to make $13.25 million annually starting in 2024-25 and Mitch Marner due for a new deal by 2025, the Leafs could be reluctant to invest too much in a handful of forwards.
Media speculation earlier this summer suggested the Leafs could trade Nylander rather than risk losing him to free agency if they can't afford to re-sign him. However, some pundits believe they could retain him as a self-rental for the coming season.
In an interview with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on Aug. 23, Nylander appeared unconcerned about the status of his contract talks. He pointed out that there's still plenty of time to get a deal done, adding that there's nowhere else he'd rather play than Toronto.
Nevertheless, that didn't prevent NHL Network's Mike Rupp from suggesting the Leafs could trade Nylander before the end of the season. He envisions the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks as a perfect fit, though whether Nylander would accept a trade to a rebuilding club (let alone sign a long-term deal with them) remains to be seen.
3. Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames
Noah Hanifin is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July. His reported unwillingness to sign a contract extension with the Calgary Flames landed the 26-year-old defenseman on our July and August Big Boards.
It was assumed that Hanifin's value in the trade market would increase following Erik Karlsson's trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Clubs that lost out on Karlsson could shift their focus to the puck-moving Hanifin, who carries an affordable $4.9 million cap hit this season.
Soon after the Karlsson trade, The Athletic's Julian MacKenzie speculated that the Flames could attempt to capitalize on moving Hanifin with Karlsson now off the market, proposing the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators as possible destinations.
So far, however, there's no indication that the Flames are any closer to moving Hanifin. During an Aug. 17 mailbag segment, Sportsnet's Pat Steinberg reported they haven't received any suitable offers yet, in part because too many clubs lack sufficient salary-cap space to acquire Hanifin's contract.
Steinberg still thinks that Hanifin's skills make him the Flames' best trade chip. He indicated that Flames general manager Craig Conroy has set his asking price and won't move off it even if it means Hanifin starts the season in Calgary.
2. Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei are eligible next summer for unrestricted free-agent status. Both have appeared in trade rumors during the summer, but Pesce has garnered the most media attention. The 28-year-old blueliner has been a fixture on our trade block big board since July.
Pesce carries a $4.03 million cap hit for 2023-24. Despite that affordable annual value, the Hurricanes could find it difficult to trade him at this stage, owing to so many clubs carrying limited salary-cap space this season. His 15-team no-trade clause limits their potential trade partners.
Nevertheless, the Hurricanes' deep defense corps makes it possible to use Pesce as potential trade bait if the two sides fail to reach an agreement on a contract extension. In our August Big Board, we cited media rumors suggesting the Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators as possible trade partners.
On Aug. 23, Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon speculated the Hurricanes could peddle Pesce for a scoring forward. The following day, The Athletic's Cory Lavalette didn't rule out that possibility. He felt that Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell would want at least a first-round pick in return, which could be used as a trade chip to land a forward.
Dixon and Lavalette also didn't rule out the Hurricanes riding out the season with Pesce if they don't find any suitable trade offers. Entering September, there's no indication the veteran blueliner will be signed or traded. Still, he will likely remain the subject of trade speculation.
1. Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames
Uncertainty over Elias Lindholm's future with the Calgary Flames beyond this season landed the 28-year-old center at No. 2 on our August NHL Big Board. At the time, there were reports that he and the Flames were discussing a possible contract extension.
Lindholm is earning an affordable $4.9 million this season and is eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next July 1. It could cost the Flames between $8 million and $9 million annually to sign him to a long-term deal. He tallied 22 goals and 64 points last season and 82 points in 82 games in 2021-22.
Entering September, there's no indication the two sides are getting closer to an agreement. There's also no sign that the Flames are peddling Lindholm. Nevertheless, the two-way center moves up into the No. 1 spot on our ranking for this month.
He was mentioned in July as a possible trade target for the Boston Bruins should they seek a replacement for retired center Patrice Bergeron. On Aug. 14, NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss raised that possibility again following the retirement of Bruins center David Krejci but doubted they had sufficient assets to acquire him.
Nevertheless, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy followed up by citing a source claiming the Bruins would be in on Lindholm if the Flames decide to trade him. Murphy also cited another NHL source saying the Flames would want Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk as part of the deal to replace departed winger Tyler Toffoli.
