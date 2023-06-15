B/R NHL Trade Big Board for June 2023

B/R NHL Trade Big Board for June 2023June 15, 2023
The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs may be over, but the NHL offseason has officially begun. The focus shifts to the upcoming annual draft in Nashville on June 28-29. The general managers of all 32 teams will also be re-signing their key free agents and attempting to bolster their rosters in the unrestricted free-agent market which opens on July 1.
We can also expect increased activity in the trade market leading up to and including the draft. Several teams have already made a couple of significant deals.
On June 6, the Philadelphia Flyers traded Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Kings. Three days later, the Jackets acquired Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils.
The media, meanwhile, have ramped up speculation over which players could be on the move. Some of them are stars such as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebucyk and center Pierre-Luc Dubois. Some, like the San Jose Sharks' Erik Karlsson, were the subject of rumors leading up to the March trade deadline.
With trade activity underway, it's time to examine our NHL Trade Big Board for June 2023. The following players have frequently appeared in media trade speculation in recent weeks. Factors such as skill level, contracts and the likelihood of being traded determined their placement on this board.
15. Alexis Lafrenière, New York Rangers
Chosen first overall by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft, Alexis Lafrenière was projected to become a scoring star. Three years later, however, the 21-year-old left winger has struggled to meet expectations in the Big Apple
Lafrenière's success in junior hockey came as a left winger. However, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider already fill those spots for the Rangers on their top-two lines. Efforts to turn him into a right winger have failed thus far.
The Athletic's Arthur Staple and the New York Post's Mollie Walker raised questions about Lafrenière's future in New York following the Rangers' first-round elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs. He's completing his entry-level contract and lacks arbitration rights. Nevertheless, he'll seek a raise over his current $925,000 annual average salary.
Trading Lafrenière comes with the risk that he'll blossom into a star elsewhere. On the other hand, the Rangers are in "win-now" mode and he could fetch a more established scoring right winger.
On May 6, CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal said the Vancouver Canucks had looked into acquiring the 21-year-old Quebec native. Nine days later, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch suggested Lafrenière as a trade target if the Blues intend to move one of their lower picks in the first round of the upcoming draft.
14. Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals
Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the 2021 trade deadline, Anthony Mantha has underperformed for the Washington Capitals. Injuries limited the 6'5", 234-pound winger to just 23 points in 37 games in 2021-22. He was a healthy scratch for several games this season, netting just 27 points in 67 contests.
Mantha, 28, has one season remaining on his contract with a salary-cap hit of $5.7 million. He lacks a no-trade clause but his actual salary for 2023-24 ($6.5 million) and offensive difficulties could make him difficult to move this summer.
That won't stop Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan from gauging Mantha's value in the trade market. On June 9, The Hockey News' Sammi Silber cited Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reporting the Capitals have informed clubs that the big winger is on the block.
Silber doubts the Capitals will move Mantha just for the sake of shedding salary, suggesting that they'll also want a reasonable return. That will depend on whether a rival club is willing to take a chance on Mantha regaining the form that saw him net 48 points with the Red Wings in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
The Capitals might have to retain some salary or bundle him with a draft pick to a rebuilding club with cap space in need of reaching the salary cap minimum. The Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks might fit the bill.
13. Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers
It's been a difficult season for Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes having to deal with being the subject of rumors leading up to the March trade deadline. He remained with the Flyers for the remainder of the regular season but there's no certainty he won't move him this summer.
Hayes finished second this season among Flyers scorers with 54 points. However, there were rumors of friction with head coach John Tortorella, who moved him from center to the wing and dropped him from the first line to the checking lines by the season's end.
Speaking with the media at the end of the season, Hayes admitted his future with the Flyers was cloudy. With the club rebuilding under new general manager Daniel Brière, the 31-year-old center could find himself on the trade block.
Moving Hayes won't be easy. He's signed through 2025-26 with a $7.1 million average annual value and a 12-team no-trade clause. Brière, however, showed a willingness to make a bold move by shipping Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Kings. Perhaps he can swing a similar trade involving Hayes.
Colorado Hockey Now's Evan Rawal included Hayes on his recent list of potential trade targets for the Avalanche. Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wing inquired about the Flyers center leading up to the trade deadline.
12. Taylor Hall, Boston Bruins
Acquired by the Boston Bruins before the 2021 NHL trade deadline, Taylor Hall quickly became one of their top-six forwards. In July 2021, they rewarded his efforts with a four-year, $24 million contract.
The following season, Hall had one of the best performances in his career, tallying 61 points in 81 games skating on the left wing of their second line. This season, however, he missed 20 games with a lower-body injury while his production sank to 36 points in 61 games, though he finished with eight points in seven postseason contests.
With $4.9 million in projected salary-cap space for 2023-24 and 15 roster players under contract, the Bruins are facing a cap crunch this offseason. That's prompted rumors suggesting the 31-year-old Hall could become a cost-cutting trade candidate.
On May 10, The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa suggested the Bruins attempt to move Hall to free up some much-need cap space. Eight days later, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy cited a source speculating the Bruins could make some moves this summer. Hall was among the proposed trade candidates.
Hall's $6 million average annual value might not be easy to move this summer though it does come with cost certainty for two more seasons. He has a no-movement clause that prevents his demotion to the minors and a 16-team no-trade clause, though that drops on July 1 to a 10-team no-trade.
11. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
On June 7, Nashville Hockey Now's Michael Gallagher cited a source claiming the Los Angeles Kings had looked into acquiring goaltender Juuse Saros from the Nashville Predators before the March trade deadline. However, the Kings balked at the supposed asking price of two first-round draft picks and more.
Gallagher doubted the Kings will revisit their interest in Saros. Nevertheless, he suggests the 28-year-old goalie's future in Nashville could be cloudy under new general manager Barry Trotz.
Moving Saros could be considered an extreme move. Over the past two years, he's established himself among the NHL's best netminders. He was a finalist last season for the Vezina Trophy and finished this season among the league leaders in wins with 33 and a save percentage of .919.
Trotz could decide to peddle Saros if he wants to rebuild his roster. So far, however, he's given no indication that will be his intention. He could instead retain his starting goaltender, who is signed through 2024-25 with a cost-effective annual cap hit of $5 million.
Saros would garner plenty of interest if Trotz were to put him on the trade block and could fetch a significant return. With his starter under contract for two more seasons, however, the Predators' GM can afford to take his time before gauging his value in the trade market.
10. Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks
With a projected salary-cap payroll of $84.2 million for 2023-24 and 18 active players under contract, the Vancouver Canucks must make a trade or two to gain some cap flexibility. Conor Garland could become the likely cost-cutting trade candidate.
Brock Boeser had been the frequent subject of trade speculation regarding the Canucks this season. However, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun indicated in his June 7 column that he's heard they're content to keep Boeser in the fold if they don't receive any suitable trade offers. Boeser has also informed management that he'd like to stay put.
Garland, on the other hand, appears to be in play. On May 10, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the Canucks were looking into moving the 27-year-old winger's contract. He's signed through 2025-26 with an average annual value of $4.95 million and lacks no-trade protection.
A swift-skating, aggressive winger with a decent scoring touch, Garland has put up solid numbers with the struggling Canucks. He reached a career-best 52 points in 2021-22 and netted 46 points this season.
Garland's speed and feisty style could make him enticing for clubs seeking a middle-six forward. The Hockey News' Jeff Paterson wondered if the Nashville Predators might be interested in Garland, Boeser or Anthony Beauvillier. Scott Powers of The Athletic suggested Garland among several trade candidates for the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks.
9. Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes
On May 11, we looked at six players on bad NHL teams who could be traded at the upcoming draft. Among them was Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz, who had become the subject of trade speculation at the time.
Schmaltz, 27, first surfaced in the rumor mill leading up to the March trade deadline. On Apr. 25, GOPHNX.com's Craig Morgan speculated the rebuilding Coyotes could make the versatile two-way forward could become a trade candidate before his 10-team no-trade clause goes into effect on July 1.
The structure of Schmaltz's contract might explain why the cost-conscious Coyotes could peddle him this summer. He's signed through 2025-26 with an average annual value of $5.9 million. However, his actual salary rises to $7.5 million in 2023-24 and $8.45 million in 2024-25 and $8.5 million in 2025-26.
Despite being hampered by injuries, Schmaltz had 59 points in 63 games in 2021-22 and 58 points in the same number of games this season. That type of production could make him enticing for playoff contenders seeking scoring depth.
On May 15, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch included Schmaltz among his list of Blues trade targets. Two weeks later, The Athletic's Peter Baugh suggested the Coyotes center among several trade options to fill the Colorado Avalanche's second-line center position.
8. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals
After his 77-point breakout performance in 2015-16, Evgeny Kuznetsov became a key member of the Washington Capitals' core talent. A career-best 83-point output in 2017-18 was followed by a playoff-leading 32 points as the slick playmaking center helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup.
Since then, however, Kuznetsov's performance has been erratic. Two seasons with 70-plus points were interspersed with two 50-plus point efforts along with 29 points in 41 games during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. He also tested positive for cocaine in August 2019, earning a four-year ban from IIHF competition and treatment for substance abuse.
Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters he was unhappy with Kuznetsov's performance during his end-of-season press conference. On June 9, The Hockey News' Sammi Silber cited Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reporting MacLellan had informed teams that the 31-year-old center was available.
Kuznetsov's inconsistency over the past five seasons won't help his trade value. His contract could also prove difficult to move. He's signed through 2024-25 with an average annual value of $7.8 million but will earn $8 million annually in actual salary. The Capitals might have to retain part of it to facilitate a trade. He also carries a 10-team no-trade clause.
Still, it might be possible for MacLellan to find a club willing to take a chance on a change of scenery to help Kuznetsov regain his form. On June. 9, Colorado Hockey Now's Evan Rawal included the Capitals center among his list of Avalanche trade targets.
7. Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
This season was a mixed bag for Erik Karlsson. The 33-year-old defenseman is a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy after scoring a career-high 101 points, becoming the first blueliner in 31 years to reach 100 points. However, his San Jose Sharks finished this season near the bottom of the overall standings.
The rebuilding Sharks' struggles led to Karlsson becoming a frequent fixture in this season's rumor mill. General manager Mike Grier signaled his willingness earlier this season to entertain offers for his top defenseman. Since the end of the regular season, however, there's been no buzz linking Karlsson to potential suitors.
Karlsson will likely remain a subject of interest in this summer's trade market but his contract will be as difficult to move as it was during the season. He has a full no-movement clause but might be willing to waive it for a chance to play for a contender. However, his $11.5 million average annual value through 2026-27 could prove too hefty for most clubs to absorb.
To move Karlsson, Grier might have to retain a portion of his annual cap hit to make his contract more affordable to interested teams. He could also try swinging a three-team deal to spread the cap dollars around provided he receives a quality return.
Assuming the dollars can be sorted out, Grier's asking price for Karlsson could also be difficult to navigate for most clubs. The Sharks' GM isn't just going to give his best player away. His starting point could be at least a first-round pick, a quality prospect and a good young NHL player in return.
6. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
John Gibson has completed his 10th NHL season with the Anaheim Ducks. While he's signed through 2026-27 with an average annual value of $6.4 million, the 29-year-old goaltender's tenure with the Ducks could come to an end this summer.
On June 2, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reported Gibson met with Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek earlier this spring to discuss the possibility of a trade. She also cited Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reporting Gibson had been available last summer but the Ducks' asking price was high.
Dillman noted that Gibson said he wants to play for a winner during his end-of-season interview. However, he's not going to get that opportunity for some time with the rebuilding Ducks. His contract could expire by the time they finally become playoff contenders.
Verbeek could attempt to move Gibson this summer if there's a suitable market for him among clubs seeking a goaltending upgrade. The Ducks' GM could look for a return of a first-round pick and either a top prospect or a good young NHL player.
Gibson's annual cap hit and his 10-team no-trade clause could be sticking points. Perhaps Verbeek might retain a portion of it to facilitate a deal. The Athletic speculated that Gibson might approve of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils or Buffalo Sabres as acceptable destinations.
5. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
On June 3, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Winnipeg Jets were willing to entertain offers for centers Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois as well as goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The trio have a year remaining on their respective contracts and will be eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next July.
Speculation of a potential shakeup among the Jets' core talent appeared shortly after their first-round exit from the 2023 playoffs. Friedman indicated they're not looking to rebuild but would be interested in returns that they can use to build around their players with longer terms on their contracts.
The Winnipeg Sun's Scott Billeck believes moving Scheifele could be a difficult decision for Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. The 29-year-old center was the club's first-round pick in the 2011 draft following their relocation from Atlanta to Winnipeg. He went on to become the face of the franchise.
Nevertheless, Billeck believes the Jets and Scheifele are in need of a fresh start. He carries a cap hit of $6.1 million for 2023-24 and a 10-team no-trade clause. That could dampen his trade value slightly but perhaps not enough to prevent a trade this summer, especially with him coming off a career-best 42-goal performance this season.
Billeck suggested the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings as potential destinations given their need for depth at center. He also suggested the Calgary Flames if they decide to part ways with Elias Lindholm.
4. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Brière has only been on the job since March but he's already proven that he's not afraid to make a major trade. Earlier this month, he shipped defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Kings.
That deal renewed speculation over Carter Hart's future with the Flyers. On May 27, Briere raised eyebrows when he indicated he was open to offers for the 24-year-old goalie. Following the Provorov trade, he reiterated that he's willing to listen to offers for any of his players.
Hart has a year left on his contract with an average annual value of $3.9 million but will earn $4.5 million in actual salary for 2023-24. He also lacks no-trade protection and is slated to become a restricted free agent next July with arbitration rights. By that point, he'll also be a year away from unrestricted free-agent eligibility.
Given his youth, Hart could be enticing to clubs with a deeper roster that could help him unlock his full potential as a starting goalie. On June 8, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported hearing conflicting stories about Hart's availability. He followed up by saying he'd heard it wasn't necessarily a front-burner issue for the Flyers right now.
It could take a significant offer to tempt Brière to trade Hart. Friedman suggested potential trade candidates could include the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators. However, The Athletic's Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin reported the Canadiens weren't interested.
3. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets
The subject of trade speculation since last summer, Pierre-Luc Dubois remains a fixture in the rumor mill following the Winnipeg Jets' elimination from the first round of the 2023 NHL playoffs. Only now, however, it appears more likely that he could be on the move this summer, perhaps even by the upcoming draft.
Turning 25 on June 24, Dubois is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights completing a one-year, $6 million contract. He's also a year away from unrestricted free-agent eligibility. The 6'4", 214-pounder is a versatile two-way forward who's tallied 20-plus goals four times and 60 or more points three times in his six NHL seasons.
On June 7, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that Pat Brisson, Dubois' agent, informed the Jets that his client wasn't inclined to sign a contract extension to take him up to his UFA status next July 1. Brisson is reportedly willing to work with the Jets to find a suitable trade partner. Interested clubs, however, could prefer he signs a contract extension
The Athletic's Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin reported the Dubois camp will submit a list of perhaps five or six trade destinations to the Jets. They believe the Montreal Canadiens will be on that list, claiming the club reached out to the Jets following their postseason exit. It's projected that he could seek a multi-year contract in the $9 million per season range.
Jets management could prefer shipping Dubois to teams that he'll have an interest in with to ensure they get a solid return. On June 13, Daily Faceoff's Matt Larkin speculated the Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild as the four destinations to watch.
2. Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators
On the eve of the first round of the 2022 NHL draft, the Ottawa Senators shipped three draft picks (including their 2022 first-rounder) to the Chicago Blackhawks for Alex DeBrincat. A year later, the 25-year-old left winger could be on the move before or during this year's draft.
Debrincat seemed non-committal in April about signing a contract extension with the Senators. A restricted free agent, he's also a year away from unrestricted free-agent eligibility. The average annual value on his current contract is $6.4 million but he earned $9 million in actual salary this season, which is what it'll cost the Senators to qualify his rights.
The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported general manager Pierre Dorion has said he'd qualify DeBrincat. If the winger declines it, the Senators could take him to arbitration and seek a 15-percent reduction on that qualifying offer.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Senators were exploring all options with DeBrincat. However, TSN's Pierre LeBrun indicated the winger's agent provided the Senators with a list of preferred trade destinations. LeBrun speculated that Nashville, Vegas, Dallas or Detroit could be on the Michigan native's list.
A two-time 40-goal scorer in Chicago, DeBrincat would draw plenty of attention in the trade market. He and the Senators could still find common ground toward a new contract. However, if Dorion decides to trade him, he'll likely prefer sending the winger to a club that he's willing to sign with to ensure the Senators receive a quality return.
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have regularly featured in the rumor mill following their first-round elimination from the 2023 playoffs. Connor Hellebuyck has been frequently mentioned as a trade candidate. His value as an elite NHL goaltender makes him our top trade candidate for June.
On June 3, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Jets would entertain offers for Hellebuyck and centers Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele. The 29-year-old netminder has a year remaining on his contract worth an average annual value of $6.2 million and is eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next July. He also lacks no-trade protection.
The Athletic believes there shouldn't be any confusion over whether Hellebucyk will re-sign with the Jets. "That ship has sailed. His next contract will be with a new team."
Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun believes Hellebuyck could be the Jets' most valuable trade chip. Winner of the Vezina Trophy in 2019, he's a finalist for the award this season. Clubs with playoff aspirations or contenders with Stanley Cup aspirations could be very interested in Hellebucyk even if he decides to test next summer's free-agent market.
Billeck suggested the Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings as potential destinations for Hellebuyck. The Carolina Hurricanes could also be interested if they decide to upgrade over pending free agents Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta.
