B/R NHL Trade Big Board for June 2023

0 of 15

Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs may be over, but the NHL offseason has officially begun. The focus shifts to the upcoming annual draft in Nashville on June 28-29. The general managers of all 32 teams will also be re-signing their key free agents and attempting to bolster their rosters in the unrestricted free-agent market which opens on July 1.

We can also expect increased activity in the trade market leading up to and including the draft. Several teams have already made a couple of significant deals.

On June 6, the Philadelphia Flyers traded Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Kings. Three days later, the Jackets acquired Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils.

The media, meanwhile, have ramped up speculation over which players could be on the move. Some of them are stars such as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebucyk and center Pierre-Luc Dubois. Some, like the San Jose Sharks' Erik Karlsson, were the subject of rumors leading up to the March trade deadline.

With trade activity underway, it's time to examine our NHL Trade Big Board for June 2023. The following players have frequently appeared in media trade speculation in recent weeks. Factors such as skill level, contracts and the likelihood of being traded determined their placement on this board.

Feel free to offer up your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.