6 Players on Bad Teams Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 NHL Draft

0 of 6

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Every NHL season has its share of bad teams. Some end up toward the bottom of the standing because they're rebuilding around younger players. Others waited too long to start rebuilding or attempted to build around a veteran core.

Each of those clubs has good players who could prove useful to other teams, though.

Some, like the San Jose Sharks, have a superstar like Erik Karlsson who might prefer skating for a Stanley Cup contender. Others, like the Anaheim Ducks, have a player like goaltender John Gibson who could be past their playing prime once they've emerged from their rebuild.

The NHL's annual draft is usually when offseason trade activity involving established players peaks. Some players on this season's crop of bad teams could end up on other clubs once this year's two-day draft period (June 28-29) is over.

Here are six players we believe could end up traded at this year's draft. Factors such as a player's salary, trade value, roster role and future potential could determine why they end up being moved.

Do you agree or disagree with our choices? Are there others you believe are more likely trade candidates? Let us know in the comments section below.