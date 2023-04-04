Offseason Trade Landing Spots for Flyers Forward Kevin Hayes

Offseason Trade Landing Spots for Flyers Forward Kevin HayesApril 4, 2023
The Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Chuck Fletcher shortly after the trade deadline ahead what is likely to be an offseason of changes for the struggling club. Eliminated from playoff contention for the third straight season, their roster could be headed for a shakeup.
Kevin Hayes might be among those changes. Despite sitting second among Flyers scorers with 53 points, the 30-year-old center was the subject of rumors leading up to the March 3 trade deadline.
Those trade rumors were based in part on speculation that Hayes was clashing with head coach John Tortorella. But in late January, both men denied there was any friction between them, per Philly Hockey Now's Sam Carchidi.
Nevertheless, Hayes remains the subject of trade conjecture. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner and Giana Han feel he's likely to be moved this offseason because he's been moved off the top line to the third line and he's earning an average annual value of $7.1 million for the next three years.
Hayes' cap hit and 12-team no-trade clause could make him difficult to move. The Flyers might have to take back a comparable contract, which won't help them clear up some cap room. They could retain up to half of his salary, which they might do if Hayes fetches a draft pick in the first or second round, a quality prospect or a promising young NHL player.
Here's a look at five potential offseason landing spots for Hayes if the Flyers shop him this summer. Feel free to express your views in the comments section below.
Boston Bruins
Re-signing captain Patrice Bergeron and luring David Krejci back from his native Czechia were key factors in the Boston Bruins' dominant performance in 2022-23. Having won the Presidents' Trophy as the top regular-season club, they will be considered the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
Should the Bruins win the Cup, the 37-year-old Bergeron could retire and the 36-year-old Krejci might return to Czechia. That would leave the Bruins with two big holes at the center position to fill for 2023-24 and beyond.
Hayes could help them fill one of those roles. He has experience in both the first and second-line center positions.
A native of Dorchester, Massachusetts, Hayes played four seasons at Boston College before his NHL career. Joining the Bruins would be a nice homecoming for him and an opportunity for a fresh start with one of the league's top teams.
Salary-cap space will be an issue for the Bruins, as they have only $10.6 million in projected cap room for 2023-24 and 13 players under contract. The Flyers would have to retain salary to make this work, plus the Bruins might have to part with a defenseman such as Mike Reilly or Derek Forbort to free up extra space.
Limited trade capital could also be a sticking point for the Bruins. They lack first- and second-round picks in this year's and next year's drafts. Their prospect pipeline has been depleted by using that promising talent as trade chips in recent years.
Carolina Hurricanes
In early March, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman noted there was speculation before the trade deadline linking Hayes to the Carolina Hurricanes. However, he didn't think there was much to it.
That could change in the offseason depending on how the upcoming playoffs shake out for the Hurricanes. Another early playoff exit could prompt management to look into shoring up their depth at center.
The quality of talent at the center position for the Hurricanes drops sharply beyond first-liner Sebastian Aho. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has spent most of this season filling the second-line spot. The 22-year-old has shown improvement this season, but his offensive output remains inconsistent.
Captain Jordan Staal, 34, will fill the third-line center spot if he eschews free agency to stay in Carolina. Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli recently reported that contract talks between Staal and Hurricanes management have been "cordial," but the longer he's unsigned, the more likely it is that he'll test the market.
With $29.1 million in projected cap space and 13 roster players signed, the Hurricanes have plenty of room to take on Hayes' contract next season. However, they must ensure they have sufficient space to re-sign or replace free-agent goalies Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta and retain Staal. In return, the Flyers could have an eye on a top prospect like center Jack Drury.
Columbus Blue Jackets
A lack of skilled, experienced depth at center contributed to the Columbus Blue Jackets spending most of this season near the bottom of the NHL standings. The Athletic's Aaron Portzline believes that position will see the most change during the offseason.
Portzline anticipates the Blue Jackets could add a high-quality young center in the 2023 draft. He also noted that 22-year-old Russian center Dmitry Voronko, whose NHL rights are held by the Jackets, will be coming to Columbus now that he's completed his KHL contract.
The Jackets could also be eyeing Hayes as a short-term veteran addition. Following the trade deadline, Sportsnet's Jeff Marek reported they'd had some conversations regarding the Flyers center.
Perhaps the Flyers will have an eye on getting one of the Blue Jackets' extra first- or third-rounders in this year's draft. Maybe he'll attempt to land one of the Jackets' top prospects such as Jordan Dumais or Corson Ceulemans.
With $17.9 million in projected salary cap space and 18 players under contract, the Jackets have room to acquire Hayes. Portzline also mentioned they could attempt to trade center Jack Roslovic, who has a year remaining on his contract with a $4 million cap hit. However, he might not be a fit with the Flyers given his difficulties under Tortorella in 2020-21.
Colorado Avalanche
Two days before the trade deadline, the Colorado Avalanche acquired Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals to shore up their depth at center for the 2023 playoffs.
Eller, who turns 34 on May 8, might be only a playoff rental for the Avalanche, as he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Depending on how things work out in the playoffs, they could soon be in the market for another center.
Perhaps they'll set their sights on Hayes.
In January, The Athletic's Eric Duhatschek pondered the possibility of the Avalanche bringing in the Flyers center for their second line before the trade deadline. Should Eller depart this summer, they could look at acquiring Hayes, especially if they lose J.T. Compher in free agency as well.
The Avalanche have $13.2 million in projected cap space for 2023-24 with 13 players under contract. Hayes' cap hit is expensive, but a deal might be possible if the Flyers retain some of his salary.
However, the Avs' limited trade capital could be a problem. They could be reluctant to part with their first-round picks given how few second- and third-rounders they have. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler also ranked their prospect pool 32nd after they traded most of their top prospects in recent years.
Dallas Stars
In late February, The Athletic's Eric Duhatschek suggested Hayes would have value to the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars. He indicated both clubs were seeking help at center leading up to the March 3 trade deadline.
The Stars opted for the more affordable and versatile Max Domi, acquiring him on March 2 from Chicago. However, he might not fit into their long-term plans since he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Looking ahead to 2023-24, the Stars have $7.8 million in projected cap room with 17 players under contract. Wyatt Johnston has enjoyed a solid rookie season and could be penciled in as their second-line center for next season. However, the Stars could also consider more stability and experience at that position.
Hayes could help them address that need if the Flyers agree to retain half of his cap hit.
With no picks in the first and third rounds of this year's draft, the Stars are unlikely to part with their second-rounder. The Flyers could instead ask for their second-rounder in 2024. They could also want a promising prospect such as center Mavrik Bourque or a defenseman Lian Bichsel or Christian Kyrou.
Stats (as of Apr. 2, 2023) via NHL.com. Salary info and line combinations via Cap Friendly. Prospect info via The Athletic.