Offseason Trade Landing Spots for Flyers Forward Kevin Hayes

0 of 5

Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Chuck Fletcher shortly after the trade deadline ahead what is likely to be an offseason of changes for the struggling club. Eliminated from playoff contention for the third straight season, their roster could be headed for a shakeup.

Kevin Hayes might be among those changes. Despite sitting second among Flyers scorers with 53 points, the 30-year-old center was the subject of rumors leading up to the March 3 trade deadline.

Those trade rumors were based in part on speculation that Hayes was clashing with head coach John Tortorella. But in late January, both men denied there was any friction between them, per Philly Hockey Now's Sam Carchidi.

Nevertheless, Hayes remains the subject of trade conjecture. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner and Giana Han feel he's likely to be moved this offseason because he's been moved off the top line to the third line and he's earning an average annual value of $7.1 million for the next three years.

Hayes' cap hit and 12-team no-trade clause could make him difficult to move. The Flyers might have to take back a comparable contract, which won't help them clear up some cap room. They could retain up to half of his salary, which they might do if Hayes fetches a draft pick in the first or second round, a quality prospect or a promising young NHL player.

Here's a look at five potential offseason landing spots for Hayes if the Flyers shop him this summer. Feel free to express your views in the comments section below.