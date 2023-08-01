B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for August 2023August 1, 2023
B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for August 2023
Entering August, it's now the dog days of the NHL offseason, especially in the trade market.
The last trade took place on July 9 when the Ottawa Senators shipped winger Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings.
While there's nothing currently happening for trades, the rumor mill hasn't been silent. It's now a good opportunity to review and revise our previous trade big board for August.
The players on this board have frequently been the subject of trade conjecture since we published our July rankings. Skill level, experience, the cost of their contracts and the potential for being traded were among the factors that went into this compilation.
Several notable players, such as San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, remain fixtures in this summer's rumor mill. There's also been a few additions, such as Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm.
Some of the players who were on our July board didn't make the cut for August as there was little or no mention of them in trade rumors since then. They include Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Matt Murray, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers and Pittsburgh Penguins blueliner Jeff Petry.
8. Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets
A fixture in trade rumors earlier in this offseason, Connor Hellebucyk sat atop our June NHL Trade Block Big Board and was third on our July board. With the 29-year-old goaltender reportedly unwilling to sign a contract extension with the Winnipeg Jets, it seemed only a matter of time until he was shipped to another team.
We noted on our previous trade boards that the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs were suggested by pundits as possible destinations for Hellebuyck. Entering August, however, that talk has cooled, dropping him to eighth on our August list.
On July 22, the Winnipeg Sun's Scott Billeck reported the summer trade market for goaltenders had dried up. The Sabres, Oilers, Devils and Leafs appear content to start the season with their current netminders. Meanwhile, the Red Wings added James Reimer, the Kings signed Cam Talbot, and the Senators brought in Joonas Korpisalo.
Hellebuyck's contract doesn't help matters. With a cap hit of $6.2 million but drawing an actual salary for this season of $7.5 million, few teams can afford the former Vezina Trophy winner with a salary cap rising by just $1 million for 2023-24.
Billeck speculated that there could be a better market for Hellebuyck around December from clubs in need of an upgrade between the pipes. Perhaps one of the aforementioned clubs could come calling by then.
7. William Nylander - Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander's uncertain future with the Toronto Maple Leafs landed the 27-year-old winger at No. 6 on our July NHL Trade Block Big Board. He slides to No. 7 on our August board amid reports of no progress in his contract extension talks.
During his July 18 appearance on the NHL Network, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman claimed Nylander's negotiations remained at a standstill. Rather than stoking trade speculation among the Toronto media, some believe the Leafs could opt for a different approach.
On July 14, The Athletic's Jonas Siegel suggested the Leafs retain Nylander for the coming season and let him play out his final season as they attempt to chase the Stanley Cup. After that, they can try to re-sign him before his UFA eligibility on July 1, 2024.
Nine days later, the Toronto Sun's Steve Simmons proposed the same thing as he doubted that the Leafs would get anything close to equal value for Nylander in a trade. He felt they should let the winger go to free agency and use the money they would've invested in him to improve other areas of their roster. The Toronto Star's Damien Cox expressed the same view.
General manager Brad Treliving could have a different opinion. During his tenure as Calgary Flames GM, he watch Johnny Gaudreau depart to Columbus last summer. He could attempt to peddle Nylander before the start of the season or retain the winger for the coming season.
For now, the possibility of trading Nylander seems more remote than it was a month ago.
6. Noah Hanifin - Calgary Flames
Noah Hanifin was among four Calgary Flames considered trade candidates entering this offseason because of their eligibility for unrestricted free-agent status next summer. The 26-year-old defenseman sat at No. 5 on our July Trade Block Big Board in part because he informed management of his unwillingness to sign a contract extension.
There's been some buzz since then regarding Hanifin's potential trade status, but it hasn't been as intense as it was a month ago. That's why he's dropped down to sixth on our August listing.
On July 9, TSN's Salim Valji said Hanifin was highly regarded around the NHL as a top-four defenseman. He suggested the reason why the blueliner hasn't been traded yet is most teams have limited cap space this summer to acquire him despite his reasonable $4.95 million cap hit for 2023-24.
Nine days later, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said that he didn't believe the Flames will be able to re-sign Hanifin, suggesting he'll be traded unless he changes his mind. On July 26, The Hockey News' Randy Sportak wrote that Hanifin seemed like a good fit with the Boston Bruins, but he believes they could be more interested in teammate Elias Lindholm.
Valji's comments about the high number of teams with limited cap space remain valid. If the Flames attempt to move Hanifin, it could be a dollar-for-dollar deal. Failing that, they could retain him for the coming season and try to peddle him if the market improves.
5. Jean-Gabriel Pageau - New York Islanders
The New York Islanders' ongoing need for a scoring winger has prompted speculation that general manager Lou Lamoriello could move out a player to clear cap space to bolster his offense. That's resulted in Jean-Gabriel Pageau surfacing in the rumor mill in recent weeks.
Pageau, 30, is in the fourth season of his six-year contract with the Islanders. A skillful two-way forward, he carries an average annual value of $5 million and a 16-team no-trade list. He netted 40 points last season, marking the third time in his 11 NHL seasons that he's reached that plateau.
NHL.com's Dan Rosen floated the notion of the Islanders using Pageau as a trade chip on July 6, suggesting they offer him up as part of a package for winger Alex DeBrincat. That's no long possible with the Ottawa Senators shipping DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings on July 9.
On July 15, the New York Post's Ethan Sears suggested Pageau as a cost-cutting trade candidate if they wanted to pursue Vladimir Tarasenko in the free-agent market. That option is now off the table with the Senators signing the 31-year-old sniper on July 27 to a one-year, $5 million contract.
Two days later, The Hockey News' Stefen Rosner reported a rumor claiming the Islanders were in talks with the Boston Bruins regarding a swap of Pageau for winger Jake DeBrusk. He hasn't heard anything about it, suggesting it was speculation based on the Bruins' need to replace Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci if they retire.
Bergeron has since retired and Krejci could follow suit. Perhaps there's a possibility of a deal with the Bruins involving Pageau or maybe wily Isles general manager Lou Lamoriello is considering other options. The rumors buzzing about Pageau are enough to earn him a spot at No. 5 on our August trade block big board.
4. Mark Scheifele - Winnipeg Jets
The Jets' first-ever first-round pick following their relocation from Atlanta in 2011, Mark Scheifele faces an uncertain future in Winnipeg. He's slated for unrestricted free-agent status next July but has yet to decide if he'll ink a contract extension or test the market at season's end.
Scheifele, 30, carries a salary-cap hit of $6.1 million for 2023-24 along with a 10-team no-trade clause. His career-best 42-goal performance last season and his potential availability in the trade market landed him at No. 5 on our June NHL Trade Block Big Board.
However, the Scheifele trade speculation subsequently dried up, dropping the Jets center from our July trade board. On July 22, the Winnipeg Sun's Scott Billeck indicated it remains uncertain if he'll re-sign with the Jets. Nevertheless, he suggested Scheifele could end up starting the season with the Jets.
The recent retirement of Patrice Bergeron has given rise to speculation of the Boston Bruins perhaps looking at Scheifele as a potential short-term replacement. NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss and the Boston Herald's Steve Conroy included the Jets center as a trade option for the Bruins.
Goss and Conroy believe Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm might be a preferable target for the Bruins. If Lindholm remains in Calgary, Scheifele could become a more attractive option. It could be something worth monitoring throughout August.
3. Brett Pesce - Carolina Hurricanes
Reports suggesting the Carolina Hurricanes could trade Brett Pesce this summer if unable to sign him to a contract extension put the 28-year-old defenseman at No. 2 on our July Trade Block Big Board. He remains the subject of trade speculation.
On July 12, The Hockey News' Michael DeRosa noted that the Edmonton Oilers had been linked to Pesce in the rumor mill. He suggested they offer up their 2024 first-round pick, defenseman Cody Ceci and prospect Carter Savoie.
The Oilers were among five teams listed by The Athletic's Shayna Goldman on July 17 as clubs who could (or should) be interested in Pesce. She also included the Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators.
A week later, The Hockey News' Ann Kimmel noted the speculation linking the Predators to Pesce. However, with the Hurricanes signing Tony DeAngelo, she wondered if they might keep Pesce for one more season.
The addition of DeAngelo removes the need for the Hurricanes to shed Pesce's $4.03 million cap hit for 2023-24 to clear cap space for a larger move. That drops him to third on our August listing, but we cannot rule out the possibility that he could still be shopped if management decides to address a different roster need.
2. Elias Lindholm - Calgary Flames
Uncertainty over Elias Lindholm's future with the Calgary Flames sees the 28-year-old center make his debut on our trade block big board. Eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next July, Lindholm's apparent reluctance to sign a contract extension makes him an offseason trade candidate.
During a July 18 appearance on the NHL Network, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Flames are still trying to re-sign Lindholm as they consider him a key piece of their future. He speculated he could cost them between $8 million and $9 million annually to get it done.
However, the retirement of Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron prompted NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss and the Boston Herald's Steve Conroy to speculate about potential replacements. They suggested Lindholm and Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, with the Flames center considered the better fit given his age and two-way abilities.
The Bruins won't be the only club interested in Lindholm if the Flames decide to peddle him. The Hockey News' Sammi Silber suggested he'd make a good fit with a team like the Washington Capitals that is in need of a reliable top-six center.
Lindholm, however, won't come cheap for the Bruins, Capitals, or any other club interested in acquiring him. Silber's colleague Randy Sportak believes the Flames' asking price will be more than just a player and a draft pick or prospect.
1. Erik Karlsson - San Jose Sharks
The top player on our July NHL Trade Block Big Board, Erik Karlsson remains the biggest star most likely to be moved during the offseason. Rumors continue to buzz about the 33-year-old San Jose Sharks defenseman, who won the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the third time in his 14-year NHL career.
During his July 18 appearance on the NHL Network, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes were the front-runners. Four days later, TSN's Chris Johnston reported Karlsson confirmed he'd spoken with the Penguins and Hurricanes as well as the Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs among other clubs
The Hurricanes' recent signing of defenseman Tony DeAngelo, however, likely takes them out of the running for Karlsson. Despite whatever conversations the Sharks may have had with the Kraken and Leafs, reports from the Pittsburgh media suggest the Penguins remain the favorite.
On July 20, The Athletic's Rob Rossi reported several people he'd spoken with in the Penguins organization were confident that their club is Karlsson's preferred destination. He also claimed that their front office has several trade scenarios in place enabling them to acquire the All-Star defenseman and still remain salary-cap compliant.
Four days later, however, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli stated that the Sharks still haven't received an offer from any club that's close to what they seek in return for Karlsson. They don't want a marginal return while retaining 20 percent of his salary, but interested clubs apparently aren't willing to offer anything significant.
If that's the case, we can expect another month of speculation about where Karlsson might end up.
