B/R NHL Trade Block Big Board for August 2023

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Entering August, it's now the dog days of the NHL offseason, especially in the trade market.

The last trade took place on July 9 when the Ottawa Senators shipped winger Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings.

While there's nothing currently happening for trades, the rumor mill hasn't been silent. It's now a good opportunity to review and revise our previous trade big board for August.

The players on this board have frequently been the subject of trade conjecture since we published our July rankings. Skill level, experience, the cost of their contracts and the potential for being traded were among the factors that went into this compilation.

Several notable players, such as San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, remain fixtures in this summer's rumor mill. There's also been a few additions, such as Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm.

Some of the players who were on our July board didn't make the cut for August as there was little or no mention of them in trade rumors since then. They include Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Matt Murray, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers and Pittsburgh Penguins blueliner Jeff Petry.

