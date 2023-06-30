5 Offseason Trades and Landing Spots for Flames Forward Elias Lindholm

0 of 5

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

If you're a general manager in need of a playmaking center with creativity, vision and a 200-foot game on the NHL level, Craig Conroy might be worth a phone call.

The newly minted Calgary general manager is overseeing what the cynical types might label an off-ice mutiny, given the number of Flames players reportedly suggesting they have no interest in remaining in southern Alberta beyond the expiration dates of their contracts.

If accurate, their exoduses would come on the heels of Johnny Gaudreau's decision to leave as a free agent for Columbus last summer, and the trade of Matthew Tkachuk to Florida that came after Tkachuk declared he'd not be signing long-term with Calgary either.

Not exactly the easiest introduction for Conroy, a veteran of more than 1,000 games as a player who took over in the team's executive suite in May after his former boss, Brad Treliving, left in April and subsequently took as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"This is the job I wanted," Conroy told the Calgary Sun. "Would it have been nice to dip your toe in? Yeah, but that's what it is. That's pro hockey, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Among the challenges could be getting a return on the aforementioned playmaking center, Elias Lindholm, who's among the players rumored to want out. Lindholm was picked fifth overall by Carolina at the 2013 draft and has played 10 seasons in the league, including a career-high 42-goal output in 2021-22, after which he finished second in Selke Trophy voting.

Lindholm spent five seasons with the Hurricanes before a 2018 trade that sent him and Noah Hanifin to the Flames in exchange for Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and Adam Fox.

The B/R hockey team put their draft week heads together to compose a list of possible landing spots for the 28-year-old Swede should Conroy indeed decide to move him before the six-year, $29.1 million deal signed in 2018 expires next summer.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.