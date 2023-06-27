Winners and Losers of the Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks Trade

0 of 5

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Well, the first domino in GM Don Sweeney's challenge to manage the Bruins' current cap-space situation has fallen.

Looking to gain more cap breathing room, Boston shipped out winger Taylor Hall to Chicago in a move that looks to be a pure cap dump.

Technically, it's the first two dominos, as Boston sent the former Hart Trophy winner Hall and upcoming unrestricted free agent Nick Foligno to the Blackhawks for the rights to pending free-agent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. It's ironic timing for Hall, a former No. 1 pick overall, as he heads to the team with the No. 1 pick overall this year just before Draft festivities get underway on Wednesday night.

The defending Presidents' Trophy winners now have nearly $11 million worth of cap space to play with, giving Sweeney some breathing room to find a way to improve an aging, but still talented roster.

So how does this affect the two franchises going forward? And will this mean more trades in the coming days?

Time for some Winners and Losers analysis, y'all.