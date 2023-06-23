B/R's Final Big Board for the 2023 NHL DraftJune 23, 2023
B/R's Final Big Board for the 2023 NHL Draft
If you've paid attention to the 2023 NHL draft at any point in the last 12 months, then you should have at least passing knowledge that this is not any ordinary draft. The collection of players available this summer is truly special.
From high-end talent to the middle of the first round and well into the latter rounds, this draft class is the best the NHL has seen since 2015 when Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel led the way.
By now, you likely know all about Conor Bedard, who is all but guaranteed to go to Chicago first overall. But it's not just about Bedard. All five of the top players on this list would have been the top player available in both the 2021 and 2022 NHL drafts. There are franchise-changing players available for the taking well beyond first overall.
This list of players is the result of endless hours of watching videos, analyzing data and talking with scouts. It's a report on how good the players are now, which is very hard to analyze, and an attempt to project how think they will play years from now in their NHL primes, which is even harder. Hopefully, I'll get some things right. Surely, I'll make some conclusions that come back to bite me.
Here are the top 32 players available in the 2023 NHL draft.
1. Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (WHL)
The spotlight put a threatening glow on Bedard this season. Considered the best prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015, Bedard had a litany of players behind him who in any other season might be considered for the first pick. Any falloff could have created doubt about his ability to handle the immense pressure of expectations.
He didn't even flinch. Bedard posted 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. His 2.51 points per game were the highest by a WHL player of any age since Ray Whitney's 2.57 in 1991.
His 23 points in seven games for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship topped the leaderboard, with USA's Logan Cooley (last year's No. 3 overall draft pick) a distant second with 14. In fact, it was the fourth-highest total by any player at the tournament all-time and easily the best by a draft-eligible player. The Vancouver resident beat out the previous record of 18 held by Jaromir Jagr (also in seven games).
Bedard's hands are what make him a generational talent. Simply put, he is one of the best shooters hockey has ever seen. His shot release is effortless. He has zero tell and casually hits the corners of the net with velocity.
His secret is that he doesn't need space. He attacks the middle lane and rifles off a shot the very second a lane becomes available to him. His small size (5'10", 185 pounds) actually becomes an advantage in this way as he just needs to find a small pocket to skate into and then the slimmest of shooting lanes. Bedard will push or pull the puck to the toe or heel of his blade to change the angle and shoot in a flash.
Defenders often feel compelled to mark him tightly, as even a window of space means danger. But doing so is also perilous. Bedard is a brilliant stickhandler who beats defenders with clever maneuvers and casual evasiveness. He changes the angle of attack the second he sniffs out a defender about to make an aggressive reach for the puck and navigates around them.
Even the best attempts to defend him are mostly futile. Bedard is the rare kind of shooter for whom there is no such thing as a low-danger shot. He beats goaltenders from bad angles with regularity.
This goal-scoring ability serves as the foundation for an almost equally impressive knack for setting up teammates. Teams cannot defend him as they would any other player, which creates all sorts of tears in their defensive structure. Bedard creates these breakdowns and then exploits them.
He has little physical game to speak of and has work to do defensively. That latter point will be particularly crucial given that he plays center. He's never going to be a complete player like a Sidney Crosby. Bedard is so good offensively that the weaker points of his game are write-offs.
It's easy to get wrapped up in draft hype—particularly with a draft class as strong as this one—but with Bedard, there is no such thing as getting carried away. As long as he remains committed and ends up in a healthy environment, Bedard should have a long career in which he is challenging for the league lead in goals and points perennially.
2. Adam Fantilli, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)
Here is a shining example of how rebuilding an NHL team requires luck as much as anything else. Some team that loses the Connor Bedard sweepstakes will nonetheless land a player that the lottery winners in both 2022 and 2021 wish were available to them at first overall.
With Fantilli, the opposition has a better idea of what he is about to do but is helpless in stopping him. There are no real flaws to his game physically. The 6'2", 187-pound Toronto resident skates up and down the ice like a freight train.
The ones who can keep up with him often lack the strength to deal with him physically. He attacks the middle lane and perseveres through like a linebacker bursting through an offensive line.
Fantilli is unpredictable with the puck. His wrist shot is powerful, and the left-hander picks his corners. On the power play, he sets up in the right circle for one-timers. He'll carry the puck to the net front and score from in-tight with soft hands. With shooting as his base, Fantilli will sell the shot to misdirect the defense and slip the puck to a teammate down low for tap-ins.
The Michigan freshman produced one of the greatest seasons in the history of NCAA hockey. His 1.81 points per game (from 65 points in 36 games) is the most by a draft-eligible player since Paul Kariya in 1992-93, and Fantilli scored more goals (30) than Kariya (25) in three fewer games. Over the last 20 NCAA seasons, Fantilli has the second-best PPG rate of any under-20 player; only a 19-year-old Kyle Connor produced better (1.87) seven seasons ago for the Wolverines.
Fantilli could make a career on offense alone. That is all the more reason he deserves praise for his all-around game. Fantilli is a heavy forechecker and ferocious hitter. He's a laborious backchecker who comes below his own goal line to support the play and helps create turnovers and zone exits.
And it's not just that he is able to play the penalty kill; he is fantastic in that role. He takes away lanes, forces turnovers and is a threat to create offense.
No matter how deep one parses the game of hockey down to its parts, Fantilli still holds up. Faceoffs? Fantilli is 52.9 percent at the dot, per InStat. Need some fire and passion? Fantilli will bring energy during a lull in the game or get into a chirping match after whistles. His only serious issue is a propensity for trying to do too much at times and make a hero play with the puck. It's a common problem for a talented young player who just moved to a higher level of competition.
Fantilli is not the best player in the draft, but he is the most complete. He's going to be a bona fide first-line center in the NHL who thrives in every situation and whom a coaching staff happily makes a team leader.
3. Matvei Michkov, LW/RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
Here is a sentence I do not write lightly: Matvei Michkov is the best draft-eligible winger the NHL has seen since 2007, when the Chicago Blackhawks selected Patrick Kane first overall.
The best way to describe Michkov's game is "electric." Every time he touches the puck, one anticipates that something special could be imminent.
Michkov is at his best when he's starting along the walls or behind the net. Michkov is a threat to create even from these ostensibly low-danger positions. He carries pucks from the perimeter into dangerous areas of the ice. He's a high-end playmaker who penetrates the middle lanes and finds teammates in scoring areas.
He does not hesitate to carry the puck into the offensive zone even when he is alone against multiple defenders. Despite the mismatch, Michkov usually maintains possession long enough for teammates to join him. The Russian winger is the draft's best stickhandler, and it's in this way that his 5'10", 148-pound frame actually becomes an advantage; with short arms and a low center of gravity, Michkov maneuvers around defenders with ease even when he's seemingly backed into a corner.
He's a lethal goal scorer. Whenever Michkov has the puck, other teams take notice and often become paralyzed.
Michkov isn't a physical player, but he's active in stick battles. While he's not going to hand out many hits, he does not shy away from contact. He is strong at the waist and in the legs, and opposing players struggle to knock him off the puck.
Let's put his season in perspective. Michkov tallied nine goals and 11 assists in 27 games with Sochi of the KHL (plus three with St. Petersburg), which is far and away the league's best-ever showing by a first-time draft-eligible player. Michkov's 0.67 points per game ranks above what Artemi Panarin, Vladimir Tarasenko, Kirill Kaprizov and Pavel Buchnevich tallied in their age-19 season.
When watching him play, it's hard to miss the similarities between him and players like Panarin and Nikita Kucherov. Like Panarin, he creates zone entries in impossible situations and shows incredible playmaking ability. Like Kucherov, he is a lethal shooting threat. There is every reason to believe that Michkov will be a superstar just as those two are—maybe better.
Besides his skating and defense, the biggest concern with Michkov is his availability. Russia's war with Ukraine has created numerous geopolitical consequences that are bleeding into hockey. Even without that, Michkov is under contract with St. Petersburg of the KHL for three more seasons. The earliest Michkov's drafting team will see him is the spring of 2026.
But look, we're talking about a rare player who should be able to give his drafting team 10-15 years of superstardom. Michkov is the best Russian prospect since Evgeni Malkin in 2005. If not for the off-ice context, he'd be the second player on my list without hesitation. If he does fall because of optics and/or logistics, then it's going to be a franchise-changing moment for whoever decides to take the plunge.
4. Leo Carlsson, C/LW, Örebro (SHL)
Bedard, Fantilli and Michkov were locked in as the draft's three best prospects before the season began. The fourth spot is where the draft looks wide-open.
Leo Carlsson beats out heavy competition thanks to one of the most impressive seasons by a Swede in recent memory. The Örebro forward tallied 10 goals and 15 assists in 44 regular-season games, which puts him tied for ninth overall by points per game since 1990. Better yet, he played some of his best hockey for Örebro during the playoffs, collecting nine points in 13 games.
It can be easy to forget Carlsson's age. The left-hander is a clever stickhandler given his size (6'3", 194 pounds). He uses his length well to hold the puck away from defenders or get around them. Although he's not a particularly agile skater, he navigates around defenders with changes of direction with the puck.
Carlsson is predominantly a playmaker in the offensive zone. When he's at his best, he's moving the puck almost as quickly as he receives it. He has strong spatial awareness and knows his passing options prior to receiving the puck. As a result, he's often making quick one-two passing plays to find teammates in open spaces quicker than the defense can adjust for.
Carlsson lacks real shooting ability. The goals he does score come from soft hands around the net.
While at times he uses his size well, there are other moments where he looks underripe. He can be leveraged out of puck battles and unsuccessful when trying to tie up a puck-carrier.
Although he played on the wing for Örebro, Carlsson has played center at the junior level, and that's the position where his drafting team should initially aim to develop him. His high hockey IQ and playmaking abilities in the middle of the ice make him projectable at center. Regardless of whether he ends up, Carlsson projects as a first-line playmaker who thrives on the power play.
5. Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)
Benson stood out last season in the WHL by holding pace with the Ice's other top players; among them were Matthew Savoie (drafted ninth overall in 2022) and Connor Geekie (11th).
The 5'10", 159-pound winger managed to do even better this season as Winnipeg's best player, leading the team with 98 points in 60 games. Benson drives possession in a number of different scenarios. He's at his best when he's pushing the pace. With his combination of straight-line velocity and ability to change directions expeditiously, Benson is able to create and attack open ice.
Benson also makes sound decisions with the puck. When Benson is in the offensive zone, he is ambitious and decisive. When he finds a shooting lane, the left-hander takes it. When he dishes the puck to a teammate, he's immediately moving to the next spot to get open for a return pass. When Benson is at his best, he is making plays more quickly than the opposition can react.
But he can make plays in other ways as well. When lacking options, Benson can slow the game down and hold up the puck. He's effective in the cycle, despite his size, because of his tenacity and stickwork.
Benson is a true dual threat in the offensive zone as a passer and shooter who can create from the perimeter but also score in high-traffic areas.
He won't get the full credit he deserves because of his size, but Benson is a complete winger. He's dogged on the forecheck and backcheck. He fights for pucks and makes up for lack of strength by either creating leverage with his stick, working hard in the defensive end and forcing turnovers at the blue line.
Benson will not turn 18 until May 12; the British Columbia resident is one of the younger players in the draft and may have more room for growth. Because he already thinks the game at a high level, Benson will be NHL-ready once his body catches up.
"Benson is going to be a high-end decision maker with two-way utility the second he steps into the league," one NHL scout told Bleacher Report. "He's so physically raw that that might take a couple of years, but he's going to be a legit driver right off the hop."
In this way, Benson is something of a step down from the four names above him on this board; all of those players are either on the precipice or immediately ready to step onto NHL ice. Nevertheless, Benson is immensely talented and has all of the tools to become a first-line, possession-driving winger in the NHL.
6. Will Smith, C, USNTDP
Smith is a pure offensive center. The 6-foot pivot is commanding with the puck on his stick. He loves to take on defenders one-on-one and is adept at beating them with simple maneuvers to the outside or a quick pivot to penetrate the middle of the offensive zone. He's not as visually exhilarating with dekes compared to others in this draft class. But he is effective.
His movements open up space for his teammates as well.
He is the one you want in possession as he possesses both the head and hands to create offense. Smith is able to operate from anywhere within the offensive zone, but perhaps the most crucial element of his game is his ability to dictate play from the middle of the ice. He's incredibly analytical and makes some impressive passes from the interior.
But Smith is also very balanced. He has a superb wrist shot. When he doesn't have the puck, he finds areas of the ice where he can get open and support the play.
The Massachusetts-born center always appears to be an active part of the play. When he has the puck, he looks to attack. He makes plays in motion. He wants the puck and to be the one to make offense happen.
There are some who see Smith as a top-five player in this draft. I have a few concerns. Smith has earned a late bump up the board for some scouts in part as a response to his dominant U18 World Championship performance in which he tallied nine goals and 11 assists in just seven games.
Though that is impressive, he benefitted from playing on a very familiar line with Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault; a rare benefit in an international tournament where linemates typically lack familiarity.
I also have questions about his two-way game. There are times where he forechecks hard and gets his hands dirty around his goalie's crease. He's a strong skater and definitely has the brain to become a complete player. He's not consistent enough and it leaves me with enough uncertainty to keep him out of the top-five.
Even still, Smith has very serious potential to develop into a top-six NHL center who drives offense for his team and makes his linemates better.
7. Dalibor Dvorský, C, AIK (Allsvenskan)
Dvorský has so much of what a head coach wants in a center.
Listed at 6'1", 201 pounds, his vitals don't truly indicate the power within his game. He's a bull in board battles and when fighting for position in front of either net. His skates stick to the ice like they've been superglued there. When he drives the net off the rush, it feels intimidating even for the observer.
His strength also shows through his shooting. Dvorský absolutely blows pucks past goaltenders with a devastating wrist shot. He's the type who can beat goaltenders even from well above the circles simply because of the force off his stick.
That being said, he does have a softer side to his game. Dvorský is a crafty stickhandler. He's not going to hold pucks for extended periods of time nor stickhandle through a parade of bodies, but he can beat a defender in tight space. He's a capable playmaker who hits teammates in lateral passing sequences.
And he may be the best defensive center in this draft. Defending in the defensive zone, he funnels puck carriers away from the slot and into the perimeter before using that strength to rub them off the puck. When he wins pucks, he has the deftness to move the puck to a supporting teammate. Coaches will love his work rate when he his the ice.
The only knock on Dvorský's game from our September report was his skating, which we claimed was "average and lacked explosivity." While that's still true in the most general sense, especially compared to other top prospects, he's made progress in that regard. He now generates enough momentum to round the first forechecker and shows some ability to skate the puck forward with speed in open ice.
The best part? Dvorský, who turned 18 on June 15, is one of the youngest players in the draft. He has a long runway for development and maybe even has more physical growth coming his way. Outside of the elite prospects in this draft, Dvorský has the highest floor of anyone, as it's difficult to imagine him making the NHL as anything worse than a good third-line center.
In terms of upside, Dvorský could turn into a fringe first-line center in the ilk of former St. Louis Blues star David Backes.
8. Gabriel Perreault, LW, USNTDP
Gabe Perreault leading a U.S. national team in scoring once was not a fluke.
He did it again this season, tallying 132 points in 63 games for the under-18 team after netting 50 in 51 games for the U17 team two seasons ago. Although Perreault still does not rank as the top player available from the USNTDP, it is time to start taking his output seriously.
The son of former NHLer Yanic, Gabe is one of the draft's best players at operating within the offensive zone. The Quebec-born forward is equal parts creator and finisher and can take on whatever role the play requires from him. With soft hands and strong vision, Perreault threads passes through defensive setups and puts teammates in positions to score. Equally, the winger gets open away from the puck. Though he doesn't quite shoot like his brother, Anaheim Ducks prospect Jacob, the left-hander still has some heft behind his wrister and he picks the corners.
Perreault is at his best when he is working in combination with linemates Will Smith and Ryan Leonard. A big reason scoring is up in the NHL is teams are now prioritizing offense that comes from moving the puck across the offensive zone. Perreault understands this geometry perfectly and he has the hands to execute.
He'll never be a strong defensive forward, but any concerns about him in that regard are overstated. He hustles up and down the ice, is willing to take a hit and fights hard to create turnovers on the backcheck. Though Perreault does need to put in work to become a more rounded player when the other team has the puck, he makes an honest effort.
His skating is lacking, particularly for a 5'11", 165-pound forward, and that does hamper his upside. Perreault will not be the primary driver of his line, but he will be a top-six-point producer who plays on the power play.
9. Oliver Moore, C, USNTDP
If one were to rank the players in this draft by the uniqueness of their playing styles, Moore would rank close to the top.
The base of the Minnesotan's game is his skating. His acceleration is the best in this draft class, and his straight-line speed is superlative. He bursts through the neutral zone on transition rushes, and Moore is a zone-entry machine when rushing the puck. He's also the type to beat defenders up the ice on counterattacks. The term that showed up consistently in my notes for him the last two seasons is "separation speed."
Moore is primarily a playmaker who loves to circle around the offensive zone with the puck and feed teammates from the perimeter inward. Although he is not a threatening shooter, Moore has the hands to beat goaltenders from tough angles. Furthermore, Moore is adept at collecting tough passes and quickly transitioning to a shooting posture.
The University of Minnesota commit is not a complete player. The 5'11", 176-pounder lacks a physical game and isn't a true goal-scorer. But his combination of elite speed and gifted hands is rare; he makes plays that few others can. Though Dylan Larkin is bigger and a better shooter, Moore should aim to resemble him at the NHL level in terms of becoming a top-six forward who creates offense off the rush.
10. Eduard Šalé, LW, Kometa Brno (Czech Extraliga)
Šalé did not have ideal circumstances this pre-draft season. He played limited minutes in the top Czech league, averaging just 12 minutes per game, according to InStat. Further, there were times when it seemed that Šalé did not have a chance to impact play because his teammates were letting him down. For similar players in Sweden, Finland, and Russia, their ability to influence their draft stock is balanced by a lot of minutes at the junior level.
The Czech junior league is, shall we say, not on par with those in other countries. Šalé already dominated that level last year with 89 points in 39 games. He did not play in the Czech U20 league this season.
His overall season still grades out as pretty good with seven goals and seven assists in 43 games.
Šalé is a skilled winger capable of creating offense by himself. He has separation speed in open ice, particularly when carrying the puck. He looks to take on defenders with bursts of speed and a clever set of hands. He puts defenders on their heels and uses his 6'2" frame to ward off defenders and drive the net with power.
He is a superb playmaker off the rush, knowing how to shoot to create rebounds for teammates or how to find them across the slot.
In the top Czech league, he did sometimes get confused in defensive rotations. It's an understandable but still notable blemish in his game at the moment.
Salé is definitely raw but the upside is immense. He has a lot of credible tools — size, skating, and hands — that have admittedly only come in spurts at a level that he was probably not fully ready for. He'll need a few years to fill out physically and catch his bearings before he's ready for the NHL, but scouts might be talking about him very differently were he to have played this season against more even competition in the CHL or the Swedish junior league.
11. Matthew Wood, LW, UConn (NCAA)
Imagine, for a moment, an NHL draft in which every single prospect reaches the peak of his potential. That's a draft in which Wood is a top-five selection.
Whether he actually manifests in his best form, or how close he can get, is the million-dollar question.
Wood is pure size and skill offensively. The 6'3", 190-pound forward plays with the size of a larger player like himself without sacrificing finesse on the puck. He is one of the draft's best stickhandlers, particularly so in open ice and in tight spots. With a series of clever dekes plus his long reach, he will create space for a pass or shot — or to simply get around a defender — when there initially was none.
He has a robust shot release from distance but also the dexterity to beat goaltenders with a softer touch in close. Wood is very quick to move the puck from heel to toe on his blade. He's also a gifted passer who waits for passing seams to open before sending diagonal pucks that break through the opposition's interior.
It is with this talent that Wood posted an impressive 11 goals and 23 assists as an accelerated freshman for UConn.
Yet lots of questions remain regarding whether Wood's game will carry over to higher levels. Everything he does is slow. That starts with his skating. He has a hunched-over stride and has inefficient movement in his feet.
But it's not just the skating. Wood does not play a very direct game. In college, he has the time to wait for plays to develop, create space for himself, and analyze the best decisions to make. At pro levels that won't be so easy.
To be fair, Wood's reach allows him to get away with this slow approach to a degree. He's proficient at protecting the puck while in motion. That does help him buy time.
It's a lazy comparison because of the UConn connection, but there are parallels between him and Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson. Like Wood, Thompson was a big, highly-skilled player who makes plays via delays in his stickhandling and decision-making. He was also a poor skater and very rough around the edges. For a long time it did not seem like Thompson would make it all click. Until he did.
Can Wood follow a similar path? It's possible. His drafting team must be prepared to be very patient, has to trust its development staff, and ultimately be able to live with a very real possibility that he doesn't put it all together.
12. Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)
One of the more divisive players in the draft, Musty will border the top 10 or the end of the first round depending on whose opinion you are seeking.
Regardless of where one ranks him, nobody can deny his talent. He has the potential to be the complete package offensively. Primarily, Musty is a playmaker. His vision is exceptional and he always seems to have a 360-degree assessment of the options available to him. He makes great one-touch passes, constantly moving the puck against the grain and changing the course of play. He excels at making critical passes across the slot.
As a shooter, Musty is not really one to lean into his shot but rather beats goaltenders with a quick release from almost a standing position. He has no trouble picking corners without having to cradle the puck before the release. The New York-born winger then uses that as his fastball to set up the off-speed pitch; Musty will fake the shot, drawing defenders out of position as they attempt to block what they think is coming, before changing directions and exploiting the space now open to move closer to the net and into a more threatening space.
Musty is generally phenomenal at carrying the puck up the ice and creating zone entries with possession. He uses his long range and east-west stickhandling to bank through the neutral zone.
Musty is tall at 6'2" and 190 pounds and has a projectable frame. Musty can out-leverage defenders for inside position when battling for pucks or going to the net front. At times, he does it. In other moments, one wishes he'd show a bit more bite.
Where things go south with Musty is his lack of consistency. As we wrote in September, he has a tendency to fade in and out of games. He's corrected that to a large extent, but the dynamic is still palpable. Too often Musty will try to make a hero play with the puck when the situation does not call for it. Or, he'll make a poorly considered pass across the middle of the ice that gets picked off and gives the other team an odd-man rush.
To his credit, Musty does show diligence in the defensive zone, actively working to get his stick in lanes and create turnovers.
NHL organizations now invest significantly in player development. Musty may have problems, but none of them are true red flags. If a GM does not trust his bevy of coaches and developmental staff to get the most out of a prospect like Musty then what even is the point?
Yes, ultimately Musty controls his own destiny and has to put the work in, but if the right team gets its hands on Musty then he has the talent to become a 200-foot first-line winger.
13. Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)
It wasn't a great season for Brayden Yager.
The much-hyped Moose Jaw Warriors center ranked fifth overall on the September version of B/R's draft rankings. He's taken a fall for reasons that are partially demonstrated by his stat line; 28 goals in 67 games is a downgrade from his 34 in 63 games last season.
I remain a strong believer in his game.
Yager has a wicked release. It's quick off his stick via one-timers and he whips it while shooting off the rush. Though he scores from the circles like most natural goal scorers, he also has a propensity for scoring from the middle of the ice; a not-so-easy skill that requires a fast release.
So what was the problem this season? Simple. The puck didn't go into the net. Yager averaged 3.48 shots on goal per game this season which was a notable tick-up from his 2.98 last season. Yet he scored fewer goals thanks to a sizable dip in shooting percentage.
The tricky part is figuring out which season is the real "Yager." Based on the way he has shown he can shoot the puck, I am inclined to believe this season's subpar total was the result of bad luck leading to a loss in confidence.
Beyond that, Yager did double his assist total. His 78 points only look weak relative to initial expectations; it's still tremendous production in the WHL for a draft-eligible center.
I also love his game off of the puck. He's an intelligent forechecker who knows how to, if not himself force a turnover and check the opposition into coughing the puck up to a teammate. Yager is a diligent backchecker who follows his checks tightly, sticks with the play, and forces turnovers.
Another mark in his favor is that he improved his straight-line skating speed.
Even if his goal-scoring returns to his prior form, Yager lacks the dynamism with the puck necessary to be a game-breaker at the NHL level. That's enough to push him well outside the top-five, but scouts shouldn't sour on him too much beyond that. Yager has the upside to become a 25-30 goal-scoring center on an NHL second line. If not, he still plays a strong game that will lend well to a third-line, secondary-scoring role in the ilk of Detroit's Joe Veleno.
14. Ryan Leonard, F, US National Team Development Program
It's difficult to go a single period, if not shift, without noticing Leonard. He relentlessly pushes through all three zones for the entirety of his shift.
Buzzwords like "energy" in hockey can be dangerous. Some players can look like they're doing a lot out there without actually adding much substance. Leonard is the real deal. He has strong north-south speed and he uses it effectively.
What pro coaches are going to love about Leonard is that he plays a clinical game. Once in a while, he will surprise with a creative move on open ice, but in general, he does not overthink the play. Whether he believes the right move is a pass, a shot, or cutting bait and dumping the puck out of danger, Leonard always makes quick and decisive decisions with the puck. Usually, it's the right decision.
The closest thing Leonard owns as a "standout" skill is his wrist shot. Particularly when he's skating into his shot he can really launch it past goaltenders. But for the most part, Leonard's value lies in his ability to do a lot of things capably rather than anything exceptionally.
Although he was not the driver of his line, he played his role well alongside the more skilled Will Smith and Gabe Perreault, participating in a number of tic-tac-toe plays and playing the role of primary forechecker often to create offensive zone time for his teammates.
Leonard is a top prospect because of his roundedness. That includes his defensive game. He is an intense backchecker, pressures the points in the defensive zone, and is a solid penalty killer.
He lacks the high-end skill or the processing ability to execute imaginative plays and that will prevent him from becoming a top player at the NHL level. Still, he has few holes in his game, he can play both center and wing and is a coach's dream.
In a vacuum, Leonard projects as a second/third-line tweener. But because of his versatility and ability to keep up with more talented players, he could certainly move up the lineup.
15. Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
Cristall is one of the most creative players in the draft. Listed at 5'10" and 165 pounds, Cristall is undeterred simply because he's so elusive. He is among the best in the draft at moving with the puck and changing directions.
Cristall is an adept playmaker who knows how to find critical passing lanes and then exploit them without giving away his intentions with his body language; his hips and eyes will indicate a desire to shoot before he slips the puck to a teammate waiting in his periphery.
The left wing has become a better goal scorer, too. In September, I highlighted his ability to get into scoring positions but unable to finish chances. Cristall's shot is still underwhelming, but he has vastly improved his touch and now placing pucks past goaltenders from closer distances. His 39 goals in 54 WHL regular-season games is a critical improvement from the 28 he had in 61 games last season.
Cristall's 1.76 points per game in the WHL ranked only below Connor Bedard and Logan Stankoven, a top prospect for the Dallas Stars. And while playing on a mediocre Kelowna Rockets team allowed him a lot of ice time and touches of the puck, there's the thought that the best is yet to come for the Vancouver resident. Too often he'd make plays that were beyond the cognition of his linemates.
Some scouts are skeptical of how his game will translate at higher levels. But counterintuitively those problems are why I rate him so highly. Cristall has had to work around his physical shortcomings, and those problem-solving skills will serve him well as he faces new challenges.
With some improvements in his skating and better application of his cerebral style to defensive concepts, Cristall has upside as a top-six, playmaking winger.
16. Axel Sandin Pellikka, RD, Skelleftea (SHL)
It's been difficult to figure out what to make of Sandin Pelikka's season.
Sandin Pelikka has a lot of tools and vacillates between looking great, bad, and anywhere in between. He at times dominates against his peers but he was also dead-last among defensemen on Skelleftea by Corsi For percentage, per InStat.
He was uninspiring during the summer's Gretzky-Hlinka tournament, produced mixed results in the Swedish J20 league, struggled in the Swedish Elite League and then absolutely dominated the U18 World Championship.
What nobody can dispute is how good Sandin Pelikka's skating is. The Swedish defenseman has good straight-line speed, but particularly excels when he's skating on his edges. He attacks open ice but also has escapability in all four directions when under pressure.
He thrives at moving the puck from the defensive zone outwards, serving as the primary quarterback from the defensive zone.
He is similarly impressive at gaining the offensive zone as well. He scored 16 goals in 31 J20 games last season and it's easy to see why. He has a good shooting stance and picks the upper corners. He's just OK as a distributor in the offensive zone though. He'll make quick passes to teammates in shooting positions, but not isn't adept at manipulating play to create lanes.
Defense is where his main problems lie. He is often second to recognize a developing play and forwards can slip under him either to receive a pass entering the zone off the rush or when he's defending the slot area. At 5'11", he's not big and doesn't compensate for that with good reads, stickwork, or footwork. Sometimes he holds onto pucks too long and gets into trouble. The internal clock needs to tick faster.
There's a world where he turns into a Josh Morrissey type but, in my view, just as equal a chance that he follows in the footsteps of Julius Honka. He has high-end upside but I'm less convinced that he'll realize it — or get anywhere close — than others are.
17. Colby Barlow, RW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)
Barlow is an uncomplicated player. He skates in straight lines and he scores goals.
What's to like is how diverse he is as a scorer. He has one of the best one-touch releases in the draft and he has a heavy shot off the rush. He gets to the net and puts quick tap-ins and redirections on goal. Barlow was a notable goal-scorer in the OHL last season when he potted 30 goals in 59 regular season games; he improved to 46 this season plus three in four playoff games.
He's a steady vertical skater. Barlow gets a lot of rush chances via quick breakouts or turnovers from the defensive end. It's one element that makes him a useful player in the defensive zone, particularly on the penalty kill. He's good for pressuring the points and creating the occasional shorthanded goal.
Physically, Barlow's game is mixed. No doubt, he is well-built. He finishes his checks and they are surely unpleasant for the target. He battles hard in the net front. However, I don't find him to be overly effective in puck battles around the perimeter nor do I see him creating much offensively directly via the forecheck.
Counterintuitively, I worry about his physical advantages because of what may happen once others in his age group mature and the gap dissipates. He isn't great going east to west and lacks the finesse to beat defenders with his stick.
Despite his faults, Barlow will endear himself to his coaches because of his lunchpail style. His reasonable upside is as a 17-to-23 goal-scorer who kills penalties. He may be the sixth-best forward on the team but could play as high as the first line depending on tactical fit. A loose comparison might be Vancouver Canucks winger Tanner Pearson.
Every team has room for, and wants, a player like that. I'm just not sure it's an influential or uncommon enough archetype to warrant his getting selected any higher than the early 20s.
18. Tom Willander, RD, Rögle J20
Willander is what a modern shutdown defenseman looks like. He is a great skater and pairs that ability with an engaged playing style.
He may be the most intelligent defenseman in the draft. He demonstrates superb gap control and puck carriers generally have a tough time driving into his side of the zone with possession.
Standing at 6-foot-1, Willander is physical along the walls and throws some heavy hits. He creates lots of turnovers with aggressive defending but does not often overdo it; he has a keen sense of timing his movements to tie up opponents or disrupt the puck's path at just the right moment.
He's a strong defender in front of his own net as well.
The Swede is competent, though unspectacular, in the offensive zone. At best, he'll be a steady hand on a second power-play unit. But Willander still creates offense. He's adept at moving the puck out of the defensive zone and is particularly skillful at stretching the ice and creating transition rushes for his team.
While he may not be a big point producer at higher levels, he could be the guy who tilts the ice in his team's favor and puts the skill players in a position to create offense. He has unmistakable upside as a second-pairing NHL defenseman.
19. David Reinbacher, RD, Kloten (Swiss-A)
Reinbacher is a no-frills but effective two-way defenseman.
An Austrian who plays in the Swiss league is not the typical profile of a top prospect, but his game absolutely fits the bill.
The 6'2" defenseman has a lot of tools that will lead scouts to comfortably projecting him into the NHL. He's a strong skater with good crossovers and backward mechanics. His defensive zone game is staunch. Reinbacher's positioning is usually spot-in, keeping strong gaps when defending the rush. He maintains inside positioning against puck carriers before funneling them to the boards, then using his strength to create changes in possession. He battles in front of the net to box out opponents, give his goaltender sight lines, and prevent rebounds.
Reinbacher also has great awareness of the puck in the defensive zone. He is proficient at breaking the puck out of his own end. He finds the connectors supporting him in the defensive zone but can also stretch the ice with hard passes directly into the neutral zone.
And we see a similar style in the offensive zone. Reinbacher is a poised puck-mover who thrives on practicality. The downside is a lack of dynamism. He does have a good shot, but plays the role of keeping play going rather than stepping up and creating scoring chances.
Will he play in the NHL? That's a very safe bet. The foundation is already there. However, I am not buying his stock as a top-ten draft pick that others are levying. This is a weak draft for defensemen and Reinbacher offers a measure of comfort during an exercise that brings scouts a lot of uncertainty and anxiety. Plus, right-handed defensemen are usually viewed as a premium.
The reasonable upside for Reinbacher is a second-pairing defenseman who plays a shutdown game, transitions the puck out of his own end, and accumulates a decent number of points by virtue of driving possession forward for his team. A very important piece to the puzzle, but lacking in the dynamic ability and upside a top-ten pick calls for.
20. Mihail Gulyayev, LD, Omskie Yastreby (MHL)
This draft is loaded with mobile defensemen and Gulyayev hangs with the top of the class.
Every strength of his game incorporates skating. He is nimble on his edges and can make quick turns and pivots. He backskates with ease. Going forward, he has a quick first step and moves easily through the neutral zone.
Although his offensive-zone game doesn't jump out immediately in terms of elite playmaking or scoring, he does a lot of good for his team. He's maybe the best in the draft at pinching from the blue line to make himself open in soft space or win pucks that are rimming around the walls. Usually, he plays a direct game. Gulyayev is one of the best in the draft at purposefully shooting for redirections and rebounds.
Although he's going to get knocks for his being a frail 5'10", his defensive game is underrated. He does need to advance his defensive-zone recognitions, but he uses his footwork to defend the rush superbly. He also minimizes the time his team has to defend because he wins so many races to pucks and skates them out of danger in the defensive zone.
In September, we noted that his physical game was lacking. While it's still not quite his strength, he actually showed an increased willingness to throw his body around. Guylyayev keeps a low center of gravity and it's enough to surprise some puck carriers to separate them from the puck.
Stylistically, Gulyayev is reminiscent of former Winnipeg Jet Toby Enstrom. It's quite possible that Gulyayev tops out as an AHL or KHL offensive defenseman, but he also has legitimate potential as a top-four offensive defenseman.
21. Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)
Ritchie is one of the top off-the-puck players in the draft. Offensively, he's an accelerant. Defensively, he's a crutch. He seems to have a sixth sense for where the puck will go and where he needs to be at all times.
In the offensive zone, Ritchie displays brilliant hockey IQ. He's a top-notch forechecker.
He knows when and where to support the puck at all times. He wins pucks battles and is an asset in the cycle, holding the puck along the walls to find openings. Ritchie has a knack for finding ways to pick up pucks along the perimeter and move his team's play into the interior of the offensive zone.
Defensively, he doesn't often make errors in his coverages. He knows when to play a puckhandler tight versus when to leave space, or when to skate with him versus when to attack and try to take away the puck. Ritchie is proficient in the faceoff dot, particularly in the defensive zone; per InStat, Ritchie won 54.2 percent of his defensive zone draws in the OHL this past season.
Prospects in this range of the draft usually display a lot of skill but raise questions about inconsistency. For Ritchie, the opposite is true. His 200-foot game is robust but the skill only comes on in flashes. At the best moments, he looks just as skilled as most of his contemporaries. He loves to carry the puck on the rush and toe-drag around defenders. He has a good wrist shot when given space to shoot. He is excellent on breakaways showering goaltenders with clever dekes.
And as a passer, his understanding of spatial awareness is clear.
But for whatever reason, he does not play the role of executor nearly enough and the end product is 24 goals and 35 assists in 59 games; mediocre production in the context of an OHLer in the conversation as a potential top-15 selection.
Drafting Ritchie is definitely not the most exciting, flamboyant prospect, but he has the makings of an NHLer who can do a lot of things; a better version of Vlad Namestnikov. One can envision him as a third-line, shutdown center who offers secondary offense or a winger who plays a top-six role, collects 40 points, and makes life easy for higher-skilled linemates.
22. Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
Danielson is a 6'2" center who skates well and that's going to instantly draw the attention of scouts.
The Alberta-born forward is among the draft's best when it comes to north-south skating. With the puck, he creates zone entries by pushing through the neutral zone with just enough agility to skirt around forecheckers.
He is diligent off the puck. Danielson sticks to his checks and pressures pucks, closing down hard on puck carriers and harassing them with his stick. He's the Wheat Kings' top penalty killer who eats away time by keeping pucks in his offensive end and occasionally generating a shorthanded scoring chance.
Although Danielson creates a lot of offensive zone time, he lacks a killer instinct. He is a decent passer in the offensive zone, contributing to some east-west sequences and he has a decent shot from the pass. But Danielson lacks imagination and his shot grades as average.
And while his 33 goals and 45 assists in 78 WHL Games are pleasing, Danielson is one of the oldest players in the draft; had he been born two weeks earlier he would have been 2022-eligible. He's ahead of the curve in terms of physical development and it's fair to wonder how high his ceiling is.
Certainly, Danielson has some impressive tools and a future as a second-line center is within the range of possibilities. More reasonably, his drafting team should probably be prepared for a 35-40 point third-line center who plays defensive minutes.
23. Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)
Honzek is a rangy, 6'4" winger who shows a surprising amount of dexterity. He is a capable stickhandler who carries into the offensive zone and finagles past defenders using deceptive moves with his stick. He uses clever pushes and pulls of the puck to create the space to creep around defenders.
His puck-possession game is healthy. Honzek uses his range to shield pucks in the offensive zone. He is a force along the walls, bullying opposing players in perimeter scrums. On the penalty kill, he'll pin the puck to the boards and it will take multiple players to free the puck to get play going again.
The Slovak is a multifaceted goal scorer. He puts massive weight behind his wrist shot, but he also shows a delicate touch; he loves to drag the puck to his backhand when he has an opportunity in front of the net.
He doesn't get enough credit as a playmaker. Though Honzek is not a player a coach would design an offense around, he does show some vision and ability to make east-west passing plays. In fact, had he played on a better team than Vancouver, his assist total would have been much higher.
He's already physically ahead of the curve and although there is room to add muscle to his frame, he might struggle at higher levels when his physical advantage dissipates. Add in that he turned 18 last November, making him one of the draft's oldest players, there is legitimate concern about how much development is ahead of him.
And while his skating is hardly disqualifying, he has work to do. He is actually pretty efficient at changing directions but he lacks any sort of explosiveness in open ice.
Honzek projects as a middle-six winger in the NHL.
24. Dmitriy Simashev, LD, Yoko Yaroslavl
Every team is looking for the next Victor Hedman or Aaron Ekblad; a defenseman who checks off every part of the rubric.
Dmitriy Simashev is this draft's best chance at generating that type of player. He is 6'4" and uses that range well, using his stick to disrupt rushes, close off lanes and poke pucks past the other team in 50/50 situations.
He's also a brilliant skater. He has rapid straight-line speed, he's a strong backwards skater, and he's surprisingly nimble with quick pivots that lead to an ability to escape pressure in both the defensive and offensive zones.
These tools translate into a pretty strong defensive player. He's very good at defending the rush and either disrupting with his stick or driving players to the boards and punishing them with a heavy hit. He wins puck races behind the goal line and gets the puck up the ice.
One looks at his capabilities and can imagine a productive offensive contributor. When Simashev carries the puck up the ice, he looks like a freight train. It's intimidating.
But I'm unconvinced by the totality of his offensive game. He doesn't display any major red flags but he is average at best as a puckhandler, distributor, and shooter. His one goal and 11 assists in 33 MHL games are hardly inspiring, and if he is unable to turn his physical gifts into offense at the Russian junior level, what will that mean for him in the NHL?
Simashev has unteachable tools and it is possible that, with development and coaching, the offense could come. But while others have the Russian defenseman as a top-15 pick in this draft, that's too soon to daydream about an "everything goes right" outcome that hasn't shown many signs of bearing out in reality yet. I like him as a No. 4 shutdown defenseman in the NHL.
25. Otto Stenberg, C, Frölunda (SHL)
Stenberg is a tough prospect to analyze. He was absolutely dominant in international tournaments. The Swede bookended the season with nine points in five games at the Gretzky-Hlinka Tournament and 16 points in seven games at the U18 World Championship, where he was named to the tournament's All-Star Team.
He held his own playing depth minutes for Frölunda in the Swedish Hockey League, but then was pitiful throughout the season in Swedish juniors. Stenberg's 26 points in 29 games in the J20 ranked 11th among all draft-eligible players. There are players who might not go until round three who out-produced him.
Stenberg is a crafty puckhandler, particularly in open ice. When he has the puck in space he pulls out all of the dekes and dangles to either beat a defender on the rush or create separation while stickhandling from a more stationary position
26. Daniil But, LW, Yaroslavl Loko (MHL)
What NHL player does Daniil But draw comparisons to? Well, nobody. It's hard to find another 6'5" forward who plays quite like he does.
Despite the size, it's But's skill game that gets him on the radar. He can make a lot of plays that are counterintuitive to what one would expect given his length. But is a gifted stickhandler who has considerable strength behind his shot. I like his ability to take on the role of playmaker from the perimeter, bringing pucks from the walls to the interior. In particular, But is a highly effective distributor from below the goal line.
He hasn't quite figured out how to utilize his size. But is still sometimes soft on pucks. He could become a bigger threat on the forecheck and leverage his body more in puck battles.
Skating is his biggest issue because although he is fairly agile for his size, he has subpar straight-line speed and he is unbalanced on his skates. I used the term "baby deer" in September and I think it still applies to But.
He was a point-per-game player in the MHL last season and had some bright moments in eight KHL games. It's going to take some patience and hands-on development, but the size-and-skill combination is enticing. But has upside as a middle-six winger in the NHL who can offer a playing style that is incredibly hard to find.
27. Riley Heidt, C, Prince George Cougars (WHL)
Heidt is one of the most fascinating players in the draft. His highlight reel is mesmerizing. His point totals reflect a surefire top-15 pick. Yet it's far from a given that the former WHL No. 2 overall pick goes in the first round of the NHL draft.
Outside of the top five, Heidt may have the best hands in the draft. He's a gifted stickhandler who casually misfoots defenders. Some of his dekes are Globetrotter-esque. What's more, it's not all for show. Heidt will combine seamlessly combine a move into a following shooting or passing sequence. He's a high-end playmaker who hits teammates on the tape every time.
Heidt is also a hard worker. He skates hard for pucks and battles for ice off the puck. In the defensive zone, he certainly at least puts in an effort.
The end-product for Heidt last season was an impressive 25 goals and 72 assists in 68 WHL games.
However, scouts have concerns about how his game will translate at higher levels. Heidt was overly reliant on power-play production, where he has the time to process developing plays and the space to cook with his hands. He has a much more difficult time at five-on-five. As he moves up the pro ladder and team structures become better and space comes at a premium, it's uncertain how he'll adapt. He's not a great skater, either, which is problematic for someone who needs space to make plays.
But the biggest red flag may be his defensive game. Simply put, it's putrid. To be fair, it's not for lack of effort. It seems he just has trouble figuring out his assignments and assessing threats. Sometimes he is too aggressive and overextends in his attempt at coverage. At other times it looks like his controller came unplugged. He loses or is late to his man far too often. Maybe a move to the wing would be in his best long-term interest.
It's difficult to see Heidt making the NHL as, say, a third-line checking forward. He's either going to be a top-six scorer or peak in the AHL. Perhaps he is an ideal target for a team that either already has a strong prospect pool or owns multiple first-round picks and can afford a high-risk/-high-upside swing.
28. Lukas Dragicevic, RD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)
If you're looking for the offensive-zone blueliner in this draft, it's currently Lukas Dragicevic.
In the defensive zone, Dragicevic is a one-man zone exit. He commands play from behind his own net and finds all outlets, whether it's a teammate along the boards or the stretch pass through the neutral zone. He is tranquil while under pressure from forecheckers, finding the right balance of not panicking with the puck while also moving possession before he's cornered.
In the offensive zone, is a distributor from the top of the zone but he also loves to play the role of the shooter. The Canadian activates from the blue line and beats goaltenders with an impressive dragging wrist shot, holding onto the puck before torquing it past the goaltender.
Despite having little talent around him, Dragicevic produced an outstanding 15 goals and 60 assists in 68 regular-season games. That's the highest points-per-game (1.10) by a draft-eligible WHL defenseman who has played at least 20 games since 2002. Better than standouts such as Bowen Byram, Morgan Reilly, and 2022 seventh-overall pick Kevin Korchinski.
Yet he is at the end of the first round on this list. In fact, some analysts have him outside the first round altogether.
For one, he is just not a good defensive player. Even if Dragicevic hits his upside, his NHL team is going to have to take its lumps in that regard. Still, plenty of offensive defensemen have gone in the first round of the NHL draft.
The biggest knock on him is his skating. Dragicevic is awkward on his feet. He lacks acceleration, he's okay at best on his edges, and he isn't the type who will be able to solemn through the neutral zone.
The counterpoint is that he's made it this far nonetheless. Dragicevic makes up for his clumsy skating with great compensatory decision-making and the ability to beat defenders with the rest of his body. Dragicevic evades defenders by telegraphing decoy intentions. He uses his knees, hips, shoulders, and head to sell one move before going to another.
Dragicevic's numbers indicate that he is very likely to make the NHL with reasonable upside as an impact player. While stats are only part of the equation, there is a risk of overthinking a scouting report. At the end of the first round, someone with palpable upside as a top-four offensive defenseman and power-play quarterback seems well worth the swing.
29. Gavin Brindley, RW, University of Michigan (NCAA)
Brindley offers an interesting challenge that comes up from time to time; how does one evaluate the play of someone who is the linemate of a superstar?
The Michigan freshman played on a stacked team but particularly benefitted from flanking projected second-overall pick Adam Fantilli. There's no denying that his 12 goals and 26 assists in 41 NCAA games are inflated.
Of course, one does not land on that opportunity by accident. The 5'9" forward is the exact type of versatile player a coach might seek to complement a dominant center. Brindley makes up for lack of size with two traits; speed and energy.
His skating earns high marks in basically every category. He's explosive in open ice. He moves well laterally and uses his edges to get around and out of small areas of the ice.
And he's a nuisance. Brindley chases pucks like a dog might a tennis ball, showing resolute commitment in the defensive zone and surprising effectiveness on the forecheck. Despite his size and inexperience at the college level, Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato was quick to use Brindley on the penalty kill. There are times when Brindley waits for the puck to come to him rather than going to the puck.
Some scouts might be scared of Brindley's makeup; he doesn't have the traditional look of a bottom-six grinder and his hands are roughly average, which lends some fair questions about his potential effectiveness on a scoring line in the NHL. But he has a diverse skill set and a strong will.
30. Gracyn Sawchyn, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)
There may not be a tougher player in the draft to place than Gracyn Sawchyn.
The 5'11" center is one of the best in the draft at taking on defenders one-on-one. Or even one-on-many. He packages slick hands with a lot of evasiveness. So often he'll literally spin or sidestep contact. Sawchyn is very effective in small spaces.
Thus, Sawchyn is very effective at creating zone entries and escaping pressure. He's great at keep away. However, not often enough does he then turn those moves into a scoring chance either via his own shot or a pass.
His shot itself is subpar, and often when he scored from a distance this season, he could thank poor goaltending. In fact, his most sustainable form of scoring was from the net front. Credit to the undersized Seattle forward; he doesn't lack determination. One can see that as well in the way he pressures pucks and attempts the occasional hit.
As great as he is on his edges, the straight-line speed is poor. He lacks the explosiveness one would hope from an undersized forward. And, at 154 pounds, he is utterly undersized. His evasiveness can only take him so far and he is pushed off of pucks far too easily.
Evaluating Sawchyn has been difficult for two reasons. One, it's hard to determine how effective he will or won't be once he does bulk up. Second, he was on a stacked Seattle team that won the Memorial Cup. Per InStat, Sawchyn ranked ninth among all Seattle forwards by overall time-on-ice. He also did not play on the top power-play unit in most instances.
Sawchyn brings a lot of uncertainty to the table, but with increased strength and more playing opportunities, it's quite easy a scenario where his stock surges 12 months from now.
31. Ethan Gauthier, LW, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)
A lot of the difficulty of the NHL draft is trying to project what a player will look like in five years. That is not the case with Ethan Gauthier. The QMJHL winger plays a simple game with obviously translatable elements.
Gauthier is an unapologetic north-south forward. When he has the puck in the neutral zone, he chips it up the ice and chases it down. He's an eager first forechecker and loves to engage physically. When his teammates carry the puck into the offensive zone, he immediately drives toward the net.
When his team has the puck in the offensive zone, he spends most of his time between the end-boards and the faceoff dots. Gauthier has good hands in tight and will bang home dirty goals. He also shows some vision, slipping passes across the crease or low-to-high. The slot area is not typically a playmaker's playground, but he finds a way to make it work.
Gauthier knows who he is as a player and plays to that identity with confidence. He lacks compelling upside and, if he does manage to find a way into an NHL's top-six it will be because he happens to complement particular linemates. He looks every part of a future third-line NHL winger who does everything his coach wants and brings some energy to his team.
32. Nick Lardis, LW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)
The objective of a hockey game is to outscore the other team. The most fundamental requisite for doing so is for someone on the team to put the puck into the net.
Nick Lardis does that. He scored only 12 goals in 36 games with the Peterborough Petes while playing limited minutes. Following a midseason trade to Hamilton, he exploded. Lardis tallied 25 goals in 33 games and followed that up with five goals and five assists in six OHL playoff games and four goals in seven matches at the U18 World Championship. His shooting percentage jumped about three percent in Hamilton, which is an increase but hardly the indicator of an unsustainable run. His goal-scoring prowess looks legitimate.
What is encouraging about Lardis is not just that he is scoring but how he does so. His shot itself is high-caliber. His one-touch shooting is clinical. But he's not one to wait in the faceoff dots for the perfect setup. Lardis times his movements below the circles so that he can arrive at the moment a teammate is able to feed him for quick finishes.
Lardis is also a great north-south skater who creates his own shot off the rush. The multitude of ways in which he scores is translatable at the higher levels of hockey.
The rest of his game ranges from subpar to milquetoast, but Lardis lacks any glaring red flags. Scoring goals in the NHL is hard and, once one moves outside the top 25 of the NHL draft, there are few who offer the material ability to do so. Lardis does, and while he won't drive a line at the NHL level, he'll be a welcome presence on any NHL team if he becomes a 20-25 goal-scorer.