Winners and Losers from the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

1 of 5

Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Young Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson's shocked expression as Bill Daly revealed the Blackhawks won the lottery over the heavily-favorited Ducks.

"I'm feeling a little bit stunned, to be honest, we have staff in the next room I heard go nuts," the 34-year-old said, still perplexed, on the ESPN broadcast. "I'm a little bit speechless, to be honest."

Breaking news, world: Tanking often works in the NHL, whether we like it or not. It isn't foolproof -- the Sabres in recent years come to mind -- but it generally yields quicker success than maintaining a middling roster (Looking at you, Nashville).

The Blackhawks weren't shy about their intentions since the start of the 2021-22 season, aggressively gutting the roster. Trading away franchise legend Patrick Kane was the icing on the Bedard cake at the 2023 deadline. Although the Blackhawks didn't lose enough this season to be the last-place team in the league, Davidson did enough of a teardown to ensure they ended up in the bottom three.

Davidson entered a situation full of tough decisions when he took over as Blackhawks GM and some were unpopular, like trading away Alex DeBrincat at last year's Draft.

Nevertheless, whatever you feel about tanking, the Blackhawks winning the Bedard sweepstakes will reflect positively on his legacy. He'll always be associated with Bedard now, and he deserves at least a tip of the hat for going all in to get him -- even if luck (or, again, whatever you want to call it) played an even bigger role.

Oh, and according to CapFriendly.com, the Blackhawks currently have $41,844,877 in projected cap space for 2023-24 heading into the off-season. Although Davidson is adamant about not rushing the rebuild, you have to wonder what he can do with all that cap space to build around Bedard.

There's a case to be made -- and some have argued passionately after the Draft Lottery result -- that the Blackhawks shouldn't have been even in the position to win the Lottery after the franchise's negligence surrounding the Kyle Beach sexual assault case.

But the league didn't penalize Chicago when it came to the draft.

All we know is there have been plenty of bad days to be Kyle Davidson in his Blackhawks tenure. This certainly wasn't one of them.