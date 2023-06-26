NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall Traded to Blackhawks from Bruins Ahead of 2023 Draft

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks are acquiring Taylor Hall from the Boston Bruins, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff provided the full terms of the deal:

Friedman initially reported the two teams were working toward an unspecified deal "that could benefit the Blackhawks and ease the Bruins' cap situation."

Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games this past season. He carries a $6 million salary cap hit over each of the next two years.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

