Winners and Losers of the Ivan Provorov 3-Way Trade to the Blue Jackets

2 of 5

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What are the Columbus Blue Jackets and what do they hope to be? Perhaps we got our hopes and expectations up too high when Johnny Gaudreau took his talents to Columbus somewhat unexpectedly in free agency last season. He's only one man and he couldn't have predicted the slew of devastating injuries that hit Columbus.

But their brutal 2022-23 season and some of the ensuing decisions have been head-scratchers. The reported Mike Babcock coaching hire is not something we'll even dignify with a spin zone. I do understand trading pending unrestricted free agents at the deadline during a particularly unlucky season in which it was clear Columbus wasn't going to compete. So they sent goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to the playoff-bound Kings.

They used the first-round pick acquired in that deal to acquire Provorov from the Flyers Tuesday. Yes, Provorov has two seasons left on his contract, the Kings are retaining 30 percent of his salary, and according to John Buccigross, Gavrikov could be commanding anywhere in the $6-7 million AAV range.

Provorov is entering the fifth season of a six-year, $40.5 million deal signed in September of 2019 and his on-ice performance has been declining ever since. To be fair, the team around him has not done him any favor and you saw what happened to Tony DeAngelo when he went from the cushion of the Hurricanes' blue line and Jaccob Slavin to the Flyers. But Provorov's been expected to be the guy leading the charge in the other direction, and he hasn't been particularly up to the task.

The high-event left-shot defenseman still has upside no doubt and he can handle big minutes. He averaged 24:05 of time on ice with 65 goals and 152 assists in seven seasons with the Flyers, coming off a 2022-23 season in which he tallied six goals and 21 assists in 82 games. Provorov was a minus-20 in 2021-22 and a minus-17 in 2022-23, which isn't exactly unexpected as a top-pairing defenseman on a bad team, but it still isn't great.

Maybe the Blue Jackets are anticipating a bounce back for Provorov under less pressure in a second-pairing role behind Zach Werenski, but it's tough to imagine the guy who wasn't on board with John Tortorella is going to ride off into the sunset with Babcock.

It's an expensive move that reeks of bad vibes, point blank. It could become costly if the Blue Jackets and/or Provorov don't get it together next season and there's no first-round pick to show for it.