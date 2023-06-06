Ivan Provorov Traded to Blue Jackets; Flyers Get 3 Picks in 3-Team Deal with Kings

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings have finalized a three-team trade that includes defenseman Ivan Provorov and goaltender Cal Petersen.

The Flyers are sending Provorov to the Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick (via the Kings) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick (via the Blue Jackets), they announced Tuesday.

Philadelphia is also receiving Petersen and defensemen Sean Walker and Helge Grans. Los Angeles is retaining 30 percent of Provorov's salary and will also receive defenseman Kevin Connauton and forward Hayden Hodgson from Philadelphia.

To recap, here's a breakdown of what each team has landed in this deal:

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Cal Petersen

Defenseman Sean Walker

Defenseman Helge Grans

2023 first-round pick, No. 22 overall (from CBJ)

2024 second-round pick (from LAK)

2024 conditional second-round pick (from CBJ)

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenseman Ivan Provorov

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Hayden Hodgson

Defenseman Kevin Connauton

Retain 30 percent of Provorov's salary

Philadelphia's decision to shake things up comes as little surprise after the franchise made changes to the front office following a disappointing 2022-23 campaign in which the team missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

When the Flyers officially removed the interim tag and named Daniel Brière their new general manager last month alongside new president of hockey operations Keith Jones, the former NHLer said no one on the franchise's roster was safe this summer.

"The position that we're in right now, we have to listen," Brière said during an appearance on 94.1 WIP in May, per Ryan Quigley of The Hockey News. "There's a lot of good young players on our team, but at the same time, if it's better for the organization to move in a different direction, we have to listen. There's no one that's above the team, and I'm gonna listen on everyone.

"Now, I expect most of our young guys, including Carter Hart, to be back, but I have to be fair for the organization and the fans to listen if there's a better offer elsewhere."

Provorov had been included in various trade rumors leading up to this season's deadline. TSN's Darren Dreger reported in March that the Flyers were taking calls on the veteran defenseman, adding that it would "take a large offer to move him."

The Flyers selected Provorov seventh overall in the 2015 draft, and he quickly emerged as one of the team's top-four defensemen. In 532 games across seven seasons, he notched 65 goals and 152 assists while averaging 24:05 of time on ice.

The 26-year-old is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he tallied six goals and 21 assists in 82 games. He's signed through the 2024-25 season on a deal worth $6.75 million annually.

With Zach Werenski on the top pairing, Provorov figures to slot into Columbus's second defense pairing in 2023-24 alongside Adam Boqvist.

In Petersen, the Flyers are getting a potential replacement for Hart. The 28-year-old has spent his entire five-year career with the Kings and is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he posted a 5-3-2 record, a 3.75 goals-against average and an .868 save percentage in 10 games.

Petersen isn't the same caliber player as Hart, but moving on from the latter would be a no-brainer if the Flyers can receive some significant assets in exchange for the netminder that can help accelerate their rebuild.

Petersen is under contract through the 2024-25 season on a deal worth $5 million annually. The Kings were likely happy to move on from him to free up the cap space to re-sign pending free-agent defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov this summer.