Sun's Alyssa Thomas 1st WNBA Player with 25 Points, 10 Rebounds, 10 Assists, 5 Steals

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alyssa Thomas' incredible season continued with a historical performance Wednesday.

The Connecticut Sun star stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds and six steals while shooting a blistering 11-of-14 from the field in a 90-76 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

In the process, she became the first player in WNBA history to post a stat line of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in a game:

Making history is nothing new for Thomas, as she became the first player in WNBA history to post back-to-back triple-doubles earlier this season.

Doing everything on the floor at a high level is simply what the forward does, as she entered Wednesday's game averaging 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game on the season.

The four-time All-Star helped the Sun improve to 26-12 with her latest showing, which is the third-best record in the league behind only the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. That the Sun are chasing those two teams is fitting considering Thomas is battling A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart in the MVP race.

Wednesday's outing certainly helped her cause.