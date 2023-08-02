Sun's Alyssa Thomas Becomes 1st WNBA Player Ever With Back-to-Back Triple-Doubles

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome to the history books, Alyssa Thomas.

The Connecticut Sun forward became the first player in WNBA history to notch back-to-back triple-doubles:

Thomas impressed during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Lynx with 17 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals but was even better in Tuesday's win over the same team with 21 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Minnesota's frontcourt had no answers for her on the blocks for the second straight game, and she controlled the boards all while spearheading the offense. It wasn't a one-person show, though, as Tyasha Harris provided a spark with 17 points off the bench, Tiffany Hayes added 16 points and DeWanna Bonner finished with 15 points.

It was more of the same for Thomas, who now has a double-double in four of the last five games.

She is threatening to average a double-double on the season at 14.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game this season. If she continues on her current pace, those numbers could approach a triple-double average by season's end.