    Sun's Alyssa Thomas Becomes 1st WNBA Player Ever With Back-to-Back Triple-Doubles

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 2, 2023

    UNCASVILLE, CT - AUGUST 1: Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Connecticut Sun shoots a free throw during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on August 1, 2023 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Welcome to the history books, Alyssa Thomas.

    The Connecticut Sun forward became the first player in WNBA history to notch back-to-back triple-doubles:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Alyssa Thomas is the ONLY player in WNBA history with a triple-double in back-to-back games 💰 <a href="https://t.co/8NCh2zj2gR">pic.twitter.com/8NCh2zj2gR</a>

    WNBA @WNBA

    AT IS UNREAL 👑<a href="https://twitter.com/athomas_25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@athomas_25</a> went off in the <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnecticutSun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@connecticutsun</a> dub over the Minnesota Lynx:<br><br>➡ 21 PTS, 20 REB, 12 AST<br>➡ 1st player in WNBA History to ever record 20-20-10 stat line<br>➡ 9th career triple-double, 5th this season<br>➡ Career-high in rebounds<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoreThanGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoreThanGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/HimGwJ2782">pic.twitter.com/HimGwJ2782</a>

    Thomas impressed during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Lynx with 17 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals but was even better in Tuesday's win over the same team with 21 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks.

    Minnesota's frontcourt had no answers for her on the blocks for the second straight game, and she controlled the boards all while spearheading the offense. It wasn't a one-person show, though, as Tyasha Harris provided a spark with 17 points off the bench, Tiffany Hayes added 16 points and DeWanna Bonner finished with 15 points.

    It was more of the same for Thomas, who now has a double-double in four of the last five games.

    She is threatening to average a double-double on the season at 14.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game this season. If she continues on her current pace, those numbers could approach a triple-double average by season's end.

