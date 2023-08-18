1 Word to Describe Every Top 25 College Football Team's 2023 Offseason

1 of 5

25. Iowa Hawkeyes: Passable

Early in February, the school reworked offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's contract. The baseline requirements of 25 points per game and seven wins are comically low, but it's at least a moderate step in the right direction. Iowa added a few commits and enters the season with the No. 20 recruiting class in the country, too.

24. Tulane Green Wave: Predictable

When coaches help a non-power program thrive, the result is bigger schools come calling. Most notably, defensive coordinator Chris Hampton went to Oregon, and his first replacement, Lance Guidry, bolted for Miami. In all, Tulane has six new assistants. The changes are understandable but vast nonetheless.

23. Texas A&M Aggies: Suspect

Jimbo Fisher's seat is warming quickly. After the Aggies stumbled to a 5-7 season, more than 30 players headed into the transfer portal. Fisher also hired Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator, and that partnership will be intriguing—in potentially good and bad ways. Texas A&M has plenty of talent, but a schedule with the SEC West and trips to both Miami and Tennessee is very difficult.

22. Ole Miss Rebels: Fascinating

Although the offense is set to return quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Rebels added longtime Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders (and LSU's Walker Howard) anyway. That competition will probably drift into the season, especially if Ole Miss struggles at Tulane in Week 2.

21. North Carolina Tar Heels: Unassuming

Because the Heels dropped four straight games to close 2022, there's a slight feeling of lingering frustration. On the other hand, the sky isn't close to falling in Chapel Hill. Thanks to star quarterback Drake Maye, UNC has typically been labeled the third-best team in the ACC—never in front of Clemson or Florida State, but rarely behind anyone else.