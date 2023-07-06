Georgia's Samuel M'Pemba Cited for Speeding After Allegedly Driving 88 MPH in 55 Zone

Icon Sportswire

Georgia Bulldogs freshman outside linebacker Samuel M'Pemba was cited for speeding on Wednesday morning, adding to the numerous traffic incidents Georgia football players have been involved in this year.

M'Pemba, who was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango, was given a ticket for driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone on Wednesday at 10:31 a.m. ET, according to information obtained from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

M'Pemba enrolled at Georgia in January after playing high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was the No. 47-ranked prospect and No. 8-ranked edge-rusher in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

M'Pemba also received offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Boston College, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Oregon, USC and TCU, among many others.

He joins a Georgia defense that has been the best in the country in each of the last two seasons and helped the Bulldogs secure back-to-back national titles.

While the Bulldogs enter 2023 with championship aspirations, the Georgia football program has been dampened by several traffic-related violations since the start of the new year.

The program has dealt with at least 10 reported traffic-related moving violations involving players in Athens-Clarke County since the devastating crash that killed two people on Jan. 15, according to ESPN's Paula Lavigne.

Lavigne added:

"Players have also been involved in at least 60 additional moving violations -- including speeding, distracted and reckless driving, and disobeying traffic signs -- since the beginning of the 2021 academic year, according to ESPN's analysis of 911 calls, police reports and court records from Athens-Clarke County. About 30 of those incidents have occurred since last summer, when coach Kirby Smart said police met with the team about the dangers of street racing."

Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the car crash on Jan. 15.

LeCroy and former Georgia defensive tackle and Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter were allegedly street racing at the time of the crash, which occurred hours after the team's national title celebration.

Carter, who lost control of his vehicle, crashing it into power poles and trees at more than 100 mph, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. He was sentenced to one year of probation, 80 hours of public service and a $1,000 fine.

Alan Judd, Dylan Jackson, Jennifer Peebles and Charles Minshew of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last month that Georgia players have been charged with almost 300 traffic violations since Kirby Smart took over as head coach in 2015.

"The recent incidents of reckless driving are completely unacceptable, and the University of Georgia Athletic Association is addressing this conduct with appropriate action, including a range of disciplinary measures," UGA Athletics said in a statement in June.

"Measures can range from suspensions and athletic participation restrictions, to community service, to mental health treatment and mandated educational programs. As with all academic and student-athlete wellness and health matters, the specifics remain confidential, between the Athletic Association and the student-athlete."