    Report: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh's 4-Game Suspension Rejected by Infractions Committee

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 12, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 27: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Jim Harbaugh's reported agreement with the NCAA to serve a four-game suspension to start the 2023 season for allegedly making false statements to the organizing body during its investigation into potential recruiting violations has fallen apart, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

    Per that report, "The deal still needed approval from the NCAA's Committee on Infractions. Many believed that would be a formality. However, hurdles arose and the deal is now off, sources said."

    The NCAA released the following statement:

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Statement from the NCAA, sent to <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a>: <a href="https://t.co/jrhgow82x0">pic.twitter.com/jrhgow82x0</a>

    Instead, Harbaugh is expected to coach the entire 2023 season, with the case to continue going through the NCAA's disciplinary process.

    ESPN's Pete Thamel and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated confirmed the report, though offered differing updates on Harbaugh's potential status for the upcoming season:

    Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

    Sources cautioned that next steps are uncertain, and Harbaugh's status to start the 2023 season or any potential suspension has yet to be determined.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Sources: the NCAA Committee on Infractions has rejected FH negotiated resolution between Michigan and Enforcement that called for a four-game suspension of Jim Harbaugh. Case will now go to a full hearing sometime later and Harbaugh is expected to coach all games this season

    The NCAA was investigating Michigan's football coaching staff for possible Level II violations that included "meeting with recruits during a so-called dead period, watching workouts on Zoom and having too many analysts participate in on field practice coaching," per Wetzel.

    The NCAA accused Harbaugh of not cooperating with the investigation and gave him a Level I violation, which includes stiffer penalties than Level II infractions, including suspensions.

    The question now is whether Harbaugh will ever serve any suspension. As Wetzel noted, the Michigan head coach has flirted with the NFL in recent offseasons, and the upcoming season could be his last in Ann Arbor.

    It's also unknown whether the case stretching out through the rest of the year could lead to stiffer or more lenient penalties for the head coach if he does remain with Michigan.

    Harbaugh, 59, has gone 74-25 in eight seasons at Michigan, leading the team to back-to-back Big Ten titles and two straight berths in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines head into the 2023 season ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Sports AFCA football coaches poll.