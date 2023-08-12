Report: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh's 4-Game Suspension Rejected by Infractions Committee

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh's reported agreement with the NCAA to serve a four-game suspension to start the 2023 season for allegedly making false statements to the organizing body during its investigation into potential recruiting violations has fallen apart, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

Per that report, "The deal still needed approval from the NCAA's Committee on Infractions. Many believed that would be a formality. However, hurdles arose and the deal is now off, sources said."

The NCAA released the following statement:

Instead, Harbaugh is expected to coach the entire 2023 season, with the case to continue going through the NCAA's disciplinary process.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated confirmed the report, though offered differing updates on Harbaugh's potential status for the upcoming season:

The NCAA was investigating Michigan's football coaching staff for possible Level II violations that included "meeting with recruits during a so-called dead period, watching workouts on Zoom and having too many analysts participate in on field practice coaching," per Wetzel.

The NCAA accused Harbaugh of not cooperating with the investigation and gave him a Level I violation, which includes stiffer penalties than Level II infractions, including suspensions.

The question now is whether Harbaugh will ever serve any suspension. As Wetzel noted, the Michigan head coach has flirted with the NFL in recent offseasons, and the upcoming season could be his last in Ann Arbor.

It's also unknown whether the case stretching out through the rest of the year could lead to stiffer or more lenient penalties for the head coach if he does remain with Michigan.

Harbaugh, 59, has gone 74-25 in eight seasons at Michigan, leading the team to back-to-back Big Ten titles and two straight berths in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines head into the 2023 season ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Sports AFCA football coaches poll.