    Report: WWE's Vince McMahon Underwent 'Pretty Intensive' Spinal Surgery Last Week

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 28, 2023

    Longtime WWE chairman Vince McMahon reportedly underwent "major" spinal surgery last week.

    According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, it was a "pretty intensive" procedure that lasted for about five hours. Sapp added that the 77-year-old McMahon is currently recovering.

    McMahon purchased WWE from his father in 1982 and played a pivotal role in selling 51 percent of WWE to UFC parent company Endeavor in April.

    Last summer, McMahon stepped down from his duties as WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative amid findings from the WWE board of directors that he failed to disclose payments to multiple women in exchange for their confidentiality regarding sexual encounters they had with him, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct in some cases.

    In January, McMahon returned to the board of directors and was named chairman, leading to his daughter Stephanie's departure from the company.

    It was said at the time that McMahon's return was for the purpose of facilitating a sale of WWE since he remained the company's controlling stakeholder.

    The sale to Endeavor was announced in April, and McMahon was named executive chairman of the newly formed WWE-UFC conglomerate.

    McMahon's son-in-law, Triple H, has remained in his role as WWE head of creative, although there have been plenty of rumors and speculation regarding McMahon having a significant hand in creative decisions since his return.

    Regardless of McMahon's role, WWE has been on a massive hot streak with the highest ticket sales it has seen in years, its highest profits ever and improved television ratings compared to recent years.

    That trend figures to continue in the near future, as WWE is just over one week away from one of its biggest premium live events of the year in the form of SummerSlam.