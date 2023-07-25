WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 25

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 25July 25, 2023
Just five days before Great American Bash, WWE NXT is scrambling after a shocking title change last week. The June 25 edition of the gold brand would feature new champion Dominik Mysterio as well as Rhea Ripley.
Wes Lee's record-breaking NXT North American Championship reign was ended ignominiously due to the interference of Judgment Day. He and Mustafa Ali were certain to confront the new champion with aspirations of each getting their deserved title shot.
The Eradicator agreed to fight Lyra Valkyria one-on-one this week. The Valkyrie was looking to prove herself against the best.
Joe Gacy continues to pursue gold with mind games. He convinced Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to team with No. 1 contender Ilja Dragunov to battle Schism this week.
Cora Jade and Dana Brooke looked to settle their issues in a Kendo Stick match. Gable Steveson was set to make his decision about his future with NXT and amateur wrestling.
This show would set the final stage for NXT's biggest show of the summer and was certain to be explosive.
Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali Come to Blows After Confronting Dom Mysterio and Rhea Ripley
- It was difficult to hear Dirty Dom as the crowd was booing him louder than any heel on the main NXT roster.
- Ripley responded to "Cut your mullet" chants by making clear that he would never cut his hair.
- Ali and Lee got in each other's faces after the No. 1 contender clearly insinuated he would have beaten the former champion.
- Bronco Nima and Lucien Price confronted Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo during an interview, setting up a match for later.
- Lyra Valkyria explained in an interview that she wanted to "see where she stands" in the women's division by fighting The Eradicator.
Wes Lee interrupted "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, challenging Dirty Dom to a match tonight. Mustafa Ali came out angry as well. A brawl broke out between Ali and Lee while Mysterio and Ripley walked out smiling.
NXT has rarely nailed the main roster formula of opening with a promo, but this genuinely worked. This was a hot start to the night.
The crowd was giving Dirty Dom no quarter. The Eradicator even had to commit to just speaking louder than them. Ali and Lee sold how much the NXT North American Championship meant to both of them.
While last night's main event was not the best match, the aftermath has been electric. NXT is benefiting from a larger spotlight with Dom as champion, and it could mean that both Lee and Ali will be out of contention sooner than later.
Grade
A
Notable Moments
Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov vs. Schism
- It was refreshing for once to see the NXT champion and No. 1 contender on the final episode of NXT before the premium live event.
- Melo saved Trick from a double suplex then hit side-by-side running clotheslines with his friend.
- The Czar accidentally caught Trick with a running uppercut into the steel steps.
- Gacy went for the Upside Down, but Dragunov countered with a running knee.
- Backstage, Trick got in Dragunov's face despite Melo telling him to back off.
Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes did not get on the same page, but two masked men attacked The Dyad at ringside. This left Joe Gacy alone. Melo got a blind tag and hit Nothing But Net to win.
Trick Williams took incidental contact during the match from The Czar and clearly blamed the challenger for intentionally trying to take him out.
This was a solid tag team match, but the various dramatics at ringside stopped this from reaching a top gear. Gacy and Melo could not lose to Schism, but the group also could not lose clean. The result made sense even if it hurt the match quality.
It looks like that The Creed Brothers are not actually done with Gacy and The Dyad, assuming they were under the masks. This feud has run its course mostly, but keeping Diamond Mine in NXT for a while longer is a positive.
Result
Melo, Trick and Dragunov def. Schism by pinfall.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Javier Bernal
- Big Body Javy apparently asked for this match due to an interaction at a recent NXT house show. Booker T talked up Bernal's aggressive side before he was crushed.
- After Breakker's sneak attack, the crowd chanted "You still suck!" at him.
- NXT showed a hype vignette for Tiffany Stratton, who called Thea Hail despicable.
Von Wagner made short work of Javier Bernal, beating him down before hitting a rotating side slam for the victory. Afterward, Wagner sent Big Body Javy through the announce table by the will of the NXT Universe.
The big man could not celebrate though as Bron Breakker speared him into the floor and smacked him with a steel chair.
It was good to see Wagner finally get back on track with a win. He worked this match confident and focused with a crowd genuinely behind him through the squash.
The trick here was that it was not just a squash match. Breakker has chosen his next target in Wagner. These two have fought before, but both are in more comfortable roles.
Even if Wagner does not defeat Breakker, he can benefit from working with the former world champion. The heel should only further help build up the big man as a babyface.
Result
Wagner def. Bernal by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments