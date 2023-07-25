WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 25

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com.

Just five days before Great American Bash, WWE NXT is scrambling after a shocking title change last week. The June 25 edition of the gold brand would feature new champion Dominik Mysterio as well as Rhea Ripley.



Wes Lee's record-breaking NXT North American Championship reign was ended ignominiously due to the interference of Judgment Day. He and Mustafa Ali were certain to confront the new champion with aspirations of each getting their deserved title shot.



The Eradicator agreed to fight Lyra Valkyria one-on-one this week. The Valkyrie was looking to prove herself against the best.



Joe Gacy continues to pursue gold with mind games. He convinced Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to team with No. 1 contender Ilja Dragunov to battle Schism this week.



Cora Jade and Dana Brooke looked to settle their issues in a Kendo Stick match. Gable Steveson was set to make his decision about his future with NXT and amateur wrestling.



This show would set the final stage for NXT's biggest show of the summer and was certain to be explosive.

