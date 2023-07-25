Judgment Day Taking Over WWE, Cody Rhodes Must End Brock Lesnar Feud, More Raw Takes

1 of 4

Finn Bálor will face Seth Rollins one more time at SummerSlam. While this match should feel important, The Prince has still not sold himself as a worth world heavyweight champion.



He lost to The Visionary in the championship tournament and again at Money in the Bank on July 1. He cannot seem to put it together, even taking advantage of an injured Rollins.



Meanwhile, WWE has created a sleeping beast in Damian Priest, who continues to deliver in big moments. He has an air of menace that makes him a threat to any titleholder.



He is much closer to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day than Bálor, and the champions will grow even tighter holding gold together.



Rollins is not going to hold the world title forever. During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast (h/t Andrew Thompson of Post Wrestling), he said he is dealing with multiple injuries that need to be addressed.



When The Visionary is ready to drop the gold and enjoy some needed respite, Priest is the man to take his title by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to level up his status in WWE.

