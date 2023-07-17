Projecting The WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Card and Full Predictions

3 of 4

The same dissension that has plagued The Judgment Day has threatened the very existence of Damage CTRL, though it has been caused not by accident or misunderstanding but, rather, the envy of its leader.

Bayley has taken exception to Iyo Sky's recent success dating back to the Raw Women's Championship Match against Bianca Belair that The Goddess of the Sky received instead of her. Since then, arguments and miscommunication have cost both women key victories.

Then, Sky won Money in the Bank at the expense of Bayley, handcuffing her teammate to Becky Lynch and leaving her to watch as she retrieved the coveted briefcase containing a guaranteed women's title opportunity at any time over the next year.

Since then, the two have failed to work together to effectively cash in, costing Sky a chance to win the WWE Women's Championship, a title that has eluded her thus far in her main roster career.

Still, Damage CTRL has been a consistent presence in the chaos surrounding the SmackDown women's division and will be so at SummerSlam. That show is likely to see Asuka defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match, but Sky and Bayley are poised to be in or around the action, hoping to pounce.

When they do, Sky will unsuccessfully cash in, becoming the first woman to lose her championship opportunity.

That will intensify the growing frustration between the two and ultimately lead to the dismantling of Damage CTRL, though that will likely come in the weeks following the summertime spectacular, presumably in time for Dakota Kai's return to television.