WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 11

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 11July 11, 2023
WWE NXT would welcome the dominant faction Judgment Day to its July 11 edition. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams challenged Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio to face them in a gold brand ring.
The A Champion would also watch Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov closely as the winner would become the new No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship.
Tony D'Angelo's future was on the line as Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo fought Joe Coffey. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase would team together to make Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey pay for abusing the Chase U students.
Tiffany Stratton would face a motivated Ivy Nile in a non-title match, just one week removed from The Creed Brothers leaving NXT for good. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price would debut to add a new dangerous tag team to a stacked division.
This show had much work left to do in building toward Great American Bash 2023 including big matches and important moments throughout this night.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams Challenge The Judgment Day to a Tag Team Showdown
- The Prince called NXT the "house that I built". He was walking with a swagger that was noticeably put-on as if he was trying too hard to overshadow Priest.
- Dirty Dom as always could not speak over the boos of the entire audience.
The Judgment Day enjoyed a loud reaction from the NXT Universe before Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arrived. They challenged Finn Bálor and Damian Priest to a match tonight.
This made sense as the opening of the show since WWE is heavily relying upon The Judgment Day to pop the rating for the night. However, this never felt as big as the talent involved.
Unlike many main roster stars to appear in NXT, Judgment Day actually lost some luster in this smaller arena. This group can get massive reactions from packed arenas, so they get very little from appearing in this much smaller Performance Center arena.
Melo though benefited once again from working off these top stars. He and Trick should get a rub from working with Bálor and Priest.
Grade
C
Notable Moments