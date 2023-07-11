WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 11

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT would welcome the dominant faction Judgment Day to its July 11 edition. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams challenged Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio to face them in a gold brand ring.



The A Champion would also watch Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov closely as the winner would become the new No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship.



Tony D'Angelo's future was on the line as Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo fought Joe Coffey. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase would team together to make Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey pay for abusing the Chase U students.



Tiffany Stratton would face a motivated Ivy Nile in a non-title match, just one week removed from The Creed Brothers leaving NXT for good. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price would debut to add a new dangerous tag team to a stacked division.



This show had much work left to do in building toward Great American Bash 2023 including big matches and important moments throughout this night.

