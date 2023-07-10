Stock Up, Stock Down on Grayson Waller and Other WWE and AEW Stars, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It's a pivotal period for many in WWE and AEW at the moment with SummerSlam and All In on the horizon.

This is when it's of utmost importance to be firing on all cylinders to secure a spot on the blockbuster pay-per-view cards. Some stars will rise to the occasion while others crack under the pressure.

Grayson Waller is a prime example of someone who lived up to the hype when the lights were on bright on Friday's record-setting SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. He made his main roster in-ring debut against Edge and proved his worth in defeat.

Keith Lee's stock is also soaring coming off his recent showcases on Dynamite. He's been sitting on the sidelines for far too long and is ready to break out the way he should have when he originally arrived in the company.

This installment of Quick Takes will look at who's flourishing and who's floundering, who will fill out the final spots in Blood and Guts, heating up the Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes rivalry, and more.