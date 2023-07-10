Stock Up, Stock Down on Grayson Waller and Other WWE and AEW Stars, More Quick Takes

Stock Up, Stock Down on Grayson Waller and Other WWE and AEW Stars, More Quick TakesJuly 10, 2023
It's a pivotal period for many in WWE and AEW at the moment with SummerSlam and All In on the horizon.
This is when it's of utmost importance to be firing on all cylinders to secure a spot on the blockbuster pay-per-view cards. Some stars will rise to the occasion while others crack under the pressure.
Grayson Waller is a prime example of someone who lived up to the hype when the lights were on bright on Friday's record-setting SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. He made his main roster in-ring debut against Edge and proved his worth in defeat.
Keith Lee's stock is also soaring coming off his recent showcases on Dynamite. He's been sitting on the sidelines for far too long and is ready to break out the way he should have when he originally arrived in the company.
This installment of Quick Takes will look at who's flourishing and who's floundering, who will fill out the final spots in Blood and Guts, heating up the Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes rivalry, and more.
Grayson Waller's Impressive In-ring Debut Indicates a Bright Future in WWE
Grayson Waller was among the many call-ups to the main roster from NXT in the 2023 WWE Draft, but his chances to shine were limited early on due to a leg injury keeping him out of action.
He finally got physical at Money in the Bank last week in a segment with John Cena of all people, going toe-to-toe with the 16-time world champion on the mic before getting laid out with an Attitude Adjustment.
He followed that up by wrestling his first match on the main roster days later on SmackDown in a losing effort against Edge at Madison Square Garden.
It doesn't get much higher-profile than that.
For those who missed his NXT run, Waller is a super skilled athlete with a gift for gab. He'll have no issues generating genuine heat from crowds if he continues to get consistent mic time and have standout showings inside the squared circle.
It may not be the worst idea to have Edge and Waller resume their rivalry through SummerSlam where Waller could perhaps pick up the victory. There are no shortage of opponents for him to work with on SmackDown and already he's exhibiting tremendous potential.
Filling out the Blood and Guts Teams
For the second straight year, plans have had to change for AEW's annual Blood and Guts staple due to injuries.
Bryan Danielson will be unable to participate after fracturing his arm during his Forbidden Door match against Kazuchika Okada. Wheeler Yuta's status is also in question after reportedly (h/t Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter) suffering a hamstring injury this past week on Dynamite.
Assuming Yuta is cleared to compete, Blackpool Combat Club is still down one member. There aren't any obvious suspects, and aside from Chris Hero making a surprise debut to reunite with his longtime tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli, all signs point to it being Chris Jericho.
Jericho has been in both Blood and Guts matches so far and teased aligning with Don Callis last week. Having him fill in for Danielson could signal the start of something new between them and give Jericho his next storyline.
Meanwhile, Kota Ibushi is the most logical choice to team with The Elite. He has a storied history with the group–specifically Kenny Omega–and is currently a free agent.
There's no need to wait until the event itself to announce who the vacant spots will be occupied by, which should make the final build for the bout on Wednesday's Dynamite even more must-see.
WWE Must Hit Reset Button with Karrion Kross
Almost exactly one year removed from Karrion Kross' highly-anticipated return to WWE, it's astounding he's fallen as far as he has through no fault of his own.
His initial main roster run in 2021 was an absolute disaster as he was failed by WWE creatively. Even with Triple H running the show since last summer, Kross hasn't been able to win whenever it has mattered most.
He's an impressive physical specimen with a captivating entrance, but there has yet to be anything special about him once the bell rings. That also goes for his cryptic promos that never amount to anything.
Kross is a talented individual with plenty to offer, but he can't be taken seriously by fans until WWE hits the reset button with him completely. Unfortunately, he's lost too often to be viewed as anything but a stepping stone.
The hamstring injury he seemed to be sporting on SmackDown could be a blessing in disguise. He should take time off from television to heal and come back with a fresh start in a program fans will want to invest in.
This return run for him simply hasn't clicked, but that isn't to say WWE shouldn't experiment with him in other roles such as turning him babyface to salvage whatever's left of his credibility.
How Can WWE Heat Up Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Ahead of SummerSlam?
As expected, Brock Lesnar resurfaced on Raw last Monday to rekindle his rivalry with Cody Rhodes in time for SummerSlam.
It was always the match that made the most sense to do at the event, but it's going to take a memorable buildup for fans to want to see it again.
Their first two matches were solid but hardly barn burners. The sole purpose of the rubber match should be to give Rhodes another win over an established main event player.
Despite that, not enough has been done to heat up their stagnant feud. They should be given more to work with beyond brawling and interrupting each other.
It doesn't help that Lesnar never provided an explanation as to why he went after Rhodes in the first place. They're having matches simply for the sake of having matches and it's only going to hurt Rhodes in the long run if these wins have no substance.
Of course, adding a stipulation to their yet-to-be-confirmed SummerSlam encounter is a given, but it should be something that hasn't been done to death and instead something that would make the match an attraction.
It could be a long road to SummerSlam if Rhodes and Lesnar don't switch it up soon and give fans an incentive to care.
Time for AEW to Jump on the Keith Lee Train
Although it's quite questionable AEW waited this long to shine the singles spotlight on Keith Lee, it's better late than never.
He spent his entire first year with the company teaming with Swerve Strickland, and once he returned to television earlier this year, he was largely relegated to Rampage and the blow-off match with Strickland never came.
Now that he's back to the basics and has reverted to his classic look, his renewed push should be underway. He's gotten over in a big way in his last few tag team matches and is finally being utilized the way he should have been from the get-go.
For as oversaturated as AEW's roster is, Lee should be among the upper echelon of the talent. He's a spectacle to watch in the ring and has an organic connection with the crowd that not many do.
The company should be striking while the iron is hot with The Limitless One instead of waiting until he cools off considerably to put him in a notable program. Consistent television time and strong booking will be his keys to success, as is the case with any other star in AEW.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.