    Yankees' Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Rest of 2023 Under MLB Domestic Violence Policy

    July 5, 2023

    ST. LOUIS, MO - JUL 02: New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero (70) gets set to start his pitch delivery during a game between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 02, 2023, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis MO (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Major League Baseball suspended New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the 2023 season under its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the MLB Players Association.

    The Yankees said in a statement they are "fully supportive" of the investigative process.

    The 31-year-old right-hander has made 31 appearances for New York this season. He's 3-2 with 34 strikeouts and a 3.86 ERA over 32.2 innings.

    Cordero last pitched in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He replaced Gerrit Cole to open the seventh inning and went the rest of the way, allowing three earned runs on five hits.

    Cordero's suspension will cost him $340,648 in outstanding salary. He won't count toward the Yankees' 40-man roster, either, while he serves out his punishment.

    The exact circumstances leading to the suspension are unclear.

    MLB and the MLBPA announced their joint policy in 2015, which provides the commissioner with wide latitude to discipline a player who is the subject of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse allegations. The player in question doesn't need to be charged with a crime to face repercussions under the policy.

    In its statement, MLB said Cordero "will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program" along with his suspension.