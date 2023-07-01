Damian Lillard's Blazers Trade Request Has NBA Fans Debating Next Landing Spot

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It's finally happened.

After 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers, star point guard Damian Lillard reportedly requested a trade Saturday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, "the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him."

The Blazers have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons following eight straight postseason trips. Portland had the No. 3 pick in this year's draft and used it to select highly touted combo guard Scoot Henderson rather than trading the pick to acquire a star to pair with Lillard.

All signs point to the Blazers undergoing a rebuild next season. While he's maintained a sense of loyalty to Portland, Lillard has expressed a desire to compete for a championship at this stage in his career. The 32-year-old is one of the best floor generals of his generation, and he will undoubtedly be a difference-maker on a contending team.

Lillard's trade request shocked NBA Twitter on Saturday, with many fans quick to offer theories about his ideal landing spot:

Wherever Lillard lands will shift the landscape of the NBA. He averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game last season along with 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He's a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection, and he ranks first in Blazers franchise history in points and three-pointers and second in assists.

If Lillard does get traded to a contender, NBA fans will surely be excited to watch him chase a championship ring next season.