X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Damian Lillard's Blazers Trade Request Has NBA Fans Debating Next Landing Spot

    Doric SamJuly 1, 2023

    Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    It's finally happened.

    After 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers, star point guard Damian Lillard reportedly requested a trade Saturday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, "the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him."

    The Blazers have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons following eight straight postseason trips. Portland had the No. 3 pick in this year's draft and used it to select highly touted combo guard Scoot Henderson rather than trading the pick to acquire a star to pair with Lillard.

    All signs point to the Blazers undergoing a rebuild next season. While he's maintained a sense of loyalty to Portland, Lillard has expressed a desire to compete for a championship at this stage in his career. The 32-year-old is one of the best floor generals of his generation, and he will undoubtedly be a difference-maker on a contending team.

    Lillard's trade request shocked NBA Twitter on Saturday, with many fans quick to offer theories about his ideal landing spot:

    @its_nivy

    Hear me out trade Harden, Harris, and whatever picks we got left for Dame <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> <a href="https://t.co/bSdC4qTLvx">https://t.co/bSdC4qTLvx</a>

    michael doleac @3MWD__

    It doesn't matter he's coming to miami <a href="https://t.co/EWlBguXxuz">https://t.co/EWlBguXxuz</a>

    Damian Lillard's Blazers Trade Request Has NBA Fans Debating Next Landing Spot
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jesse A @Jabes25_

    It's time <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a> <a href="https://t.co/dSGuqw4aUS">https://t.co/dSGuqw4aUS</a>

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    Miami's moves (or lack thereof) make a lot more sense now. As much as I'd love to see Dame on the Knicks, feels like he he would be a perfect fit on the Heat <a href="https://t.co/jyE9Rw35xj">https://t.co/jyE9Rw35xj</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Spurs don't have to send the Blazers bad salary. They can send the Blazers a bunch of good young players. They can send draft picks.<br><br>Dame and Wemby? Let's go!

    RR @wheresrocco1

    Can you imagine Kyrie x Luka x Dame? <a href="https://t.co/cBf6LdsrSU">https://t.co/cBf6LdsrSU</a>

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    The Nets have more than twice as many first-round picks as Miami plus salary-matching contracts in Spencer Dinwiddie, Ben Simmons, Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Patty Mills.<br><br>If Dame is open to coming to Brooklyn they have the ammo to land him. <a href="https://t.co/L84OwLsV5F">https://t.co/L84OwLsV5F</a>

    Joe Garcia Jr @JoeGarciaa21

    With Wemby 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/spurs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spurs</a> <a href="https://t.co/tmDGEn8EjQ">https://t.co/tmDGEn8EjQ</a>

    zooby 💜🦄 @zoobyyyy

    Lakers or Knicks <a href="https://t.co/gYwRXGUCSC">https://t.co/gYwRXGUCSC</a>

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    Go East, Dame

    Ant 🐜 @easymoneyant_

    Brooklyn, Miami or the Pelicans <a href="https://t.co/adOuoFdXAy">https://t.co/adOuoFdXAy</a>

    Hamza @hammytakes

    I am praying it's Milwaukee<br><br>And if you don't want that then you are seriously rooting for Giannis's downfall and not want Giannis to have nice things <a href="https://t.co/IW5mLUjvZK">https://t.co/IW5mLUjvZK</a>

    Greg Sylvander @GregSylvander

    Dame wants to be in Miami. Forget all the other noise.

    Dollar Sign @TylerBarnes1

    BOSTON <a href="https://t.co/VW8w7mv6di">https://t.co/VW8w7mv6di</a>

    Dhani Joseph @TheDhaniJoseph

    Most ready made situation for him to compete is Philadelphia. What have the Sixers lacked since Jimmy Butler left? A bonafide leader and a closer that can play big minutes in the post season, especially considering Embiid constantly slowing down late in a series. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFreeAgency?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFreeAgency</a> <a href="https://t.co/x09HV97vP5">https://t.co/x09HV97vP5</a>

    Wherever Lillard lands will shift the landscape of the NBA. He averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game last season along with 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He's a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection, and he ranks first in Blazers franchise history in points and three-pointers and second in assists.

    If Lillard does get traded to a contender, NBA fans will surely be excited to watch him chase a championship ring next season.