Ohio State's Ryan Day: Georgia Loss 'Going to Sit in Our Stomachs for a Long Time'

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day lamented a missed opportunity in Saturday's 42-41 loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

According to ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Day suggested the loss hurts more than most due to the belief that they should have found a way to come out on top: "I don't think there's one guy in that locker room who doesn't feel like we should have won the game. And I think, again, that's a part of this thing that's going to sit in our stomachs for a long time."

The Buckeyes had their opportunities, as they blew 14-point leads in both the first and second halves, and kicker Noah Ruggles missed what would have been a game-winning, 50-yard field goal as time expired.

