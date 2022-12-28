B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Bowl Season Part 2

0 of 5

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The 2022 college football bowl season has rolled along with a handful of entertaining and feel-good storylines.

In the early window of matchups, the focus is largely on Group of Five programs. Teams that typically don't land a ton of national attention during the regular season are owning the spotlight right now.

That's provided us a chance to fly around the nation and check out under-the-radar storylines. If you've wondered about Air Force's record, New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill or Middle Tennessee's rushing offense, you're in the right place.

Part 1 covered the 12 bowls from Dec. 16-21. This edition focuses on the six-day stretch from Dec. 22-27.