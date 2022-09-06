Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Cleared to Play vs. Vanderbilt After Medical Evaluations

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to resume all football activities after being diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome on Aug. 9.

A Wake Forest statement announcing the comeback also stated that Hartman is available to play on Saturday at Vanderbilt.

Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, Hartman's surgeon, explained what happened to the Wake Forest star and how his condition was treated:

"Sam developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein. This condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis. We suspect this occurred as a result of a previous infection that eventually caused inflammation.

"After our diagnosis on August 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot. Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein. On Friday, we did another follow-up ultrasound on Sam and everything looked great. The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great.

"Blood thinner therapies were discontinued once they became medically unnecessary and he is medically cleared to return to full competition.

"Sam is a wonderful young man and I, and our entire team, wish him all the best as he returns to the football field."

Hartman shined for the Demon Deacons last year, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 39 touchdowns (14 interceptions) and 4,228 passing yards. The 23-year-old landed on the ACC's second team thanks to his efforts.

Wake Forest finished No. 15 in the Associated Press poll with an 11-3 record, an ACC Championship Game appearance and a Gator Bowl victory.

The Demon Deacons got this season off to a good start with a 44-10 win over VMI. Backup quarterback Mitch Griffis completed 21 of 29 passes for three touchdowns and 288 yards.

Hartman is expected to take his starting role back Saturday, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Saturday's game against Vanderbilt will start at noon ET. The Commodores have opened their season with wins over Hawaii and Elon.