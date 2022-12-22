B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Bowl Season Part 1

0 of 5

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It is with great disgust I must report that a sliver of the college football community still believes there are too many bowl games.

I require but one counterpoint: Frank Gore Jr. exists.

The earliest wave of the 2022 bowl season featured a record-setting performance from football royalty. The son of the former Miami Hurricanes back and NFL star topped the 300-yard rushing mark in the LendingTree Bowl, propelling his Southern Miss squad to a season-ending win.

Gore's outburst highlighted the 12 matchups from Dec. 16-21, a six-day stretch that B/R's Weekly Awards is proud to recap.