Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out Indefinitely with Non-Football-Related Medical Issue

Sam Hartman (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wake Forest announced Wednesday that starting quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely for treatment on a "non-football-related medical condition."

Here's a statement from the Demon Deacons' athletic department:

"Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football-related condition. The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain. In respect for Sam's privacy and in compliance with HIPAA, no additional details will be shared at this time. Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support. More updates will be shared when appropriate.”

Hartman, a 23-year-old North Carolina native, enjoyed a breakout season for Wake in 2021. He completed 58.9 percent of his throws for 4,228 yards with 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions across 14 appearances as the team went 11-3.

He was named to this year's preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, which is given to the nation's top quarterback.

"Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches."

Other members of the Wake Forest staff also released statements about the news.

Head coach Dave Clawson:

"Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach. As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field. Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We'll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can, and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery."

Athletic director John Currie:

"Our No. 1 priority at Wake Forest is always the health and safety of our student-athletes. As we rally around Sam and his family, we are grateful for the expert care and attention provided by our entire sports medicine team led by head physician Dr. Chris Miles and head trainer/associate athletics director Niles Fleet. Sam Hartman represents everything right about intercollegiate athletics and the unparalleled team culture Coach Clawson has built at Wake Forest. We know all of Deacon Nation is in his corner."

Michael Kern will likely take the reins of the Deacs offense. Mitch Griffis, Brett Griffis and Troy Hoilman are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Wake's season gets underway Sept. 1 when it hosts VMI at Truist Field.