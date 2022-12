Predicting MLB's 10 Biggest Nightmare Contracts by 2025

1 of 11

SS Javier Báez, Detroit Tigers

2023 Status: Year 2 of 6-Year, $140 Million Deal

Báez's contract was risky from Day 1. He spent all of 2020 and much of 2021 not hitting, in part because his plate approach went from bad to worse. So, go figure that he flopped out of the gate in hitting .238/.278/.393 for Detroit in 2022.

LF Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies

2023 Status: Year 2 of 7-Year, $182 Million Deal

Bryant was a weird choice for the largest (non-inflation-adjusted) contract in Rockies history, given that his peak was clearly back in the mid-2010s. The remainder of his deal would thus invite skepticism even if he didn't miss 120 games this year with back and foot injuries.

3B Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels

2023 Status: Year 4 of 7-Year, $245 Million Deal

The Angels bought high when they signed Rendon after he helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019, and he was about to turn 30 years old to boot. Following a great debut in 2020, he's been lackluster in just 105 games since then.

RHP Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

2023 Status: Year 4 of 7-Year, $245 Million Deal

The Nats also bought high on one of their own when they re-signed Strasburg in Dec. 2019. The deal always was risky on account of his injury history, but even the biggest skeptic couldn't have foreseen such an immediate breakdown of Strasburg's health.

LF Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

2023 Status: Year 4 of 9-Year, $215 Million Deal

Yelich was an MVP-level performer in both 2018 and 2019, but the latter raised questions by way of persistent back trouble and a broken kneecap. He just hasn't been the same player since then, particularly in the power department, as he's hit only 35 home runs in three years.