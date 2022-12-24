Predicting MLB's 10 Biggest Nightmare Contracts by 2025

0 of 11

It's that wonderful time of year, folks. The one in which we make everyone sit down and listen while we say "bah, humbug" about Major League Baseball contracts we don't think will age well.

What? You thought we meant that other wonderful time of year?

Nah. But getting back to the matter at hand, we're specifically here to gaze into the future and predict which contracts that look fine now are going to turn into nightmares come 2025. Think Stephen Strasburg circa 2019 vs. Stephen Strasburg circa now.

We set the following ground rules for this exercise:

No Layups: Speaking of Strasburg, he and other players whose contracts have already turned sour will be relegated to the honorable mentions. Because that's just too easy.

In this case, at least $20 million per year and/or $100 million in total. The Older and Shakier, the Better: Because it's only fair to knock guys whose red flags are already visible.

We have 10 players to get to, ranked in order from smallest looming nightmare to biggest looming nightmare. But first, those aforementioned honorable mentions.