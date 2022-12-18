Every MLB Team's Largest Free-Agent Contract in Franchise History

0 of 30

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

With billions of dollars being thrown around on Major League Baseball's free-agent market, it's a good time to reminisce about the biggest contracts in each team's history.

So, that's what we've done—with a twist!

We could have sifted through all 30 teams' free-agent signing histories—records of which dating as far back as 1991 are well-kept by Cot's Baseball Contracts—in search of the highest guarantees, but that would have A) been boring and B) required making a faulty assumption that dollars from years past are worth the same as dollars in 2022.

Since that's not the case, we dared to adjust for inflation.

We opted for the simple path of using the consumer price index and a standard adjustment calculation to gauge how much the value of deals has inflated since the season in which they began. For obvious reasons, we left pacts signed this winter alone. Here are the full results.

We didn't limit ourselves to one selection for each club if the results were close. We otherwise carried out our analysis by asking two simple questions about each signing:

Was it a good idea? Did it work out?

We'll hand out honorable mentions in cases where a team's highest unmanipulated guarantee is different from its highest inflation-adjusted guarantee.