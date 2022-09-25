Rockies' Kris Bryant Says He Won't Return This Season Because of Foot Injury

John Fisher/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant revealed Saturday that he will not return for the remainder of the 2022 season due to a foot injury.

Bryant said, per MLB.com's Thomas Harding:

"The goal was to end the year with striders, at about 30% with the movement -- and I'm ahead of that, which is good. I wanted to get as close to being able to play a game as I could, because then I can formulate an offseason approach that's better.

"If we were in the playoff hunt, I probably would have pushed through and got a cortisone shot. The PRP is more healing, while cortisone masks the pain."

Bryant missed time earlier this season with back soreness and a lower-back strain but has been sidelined since Aug. 1 with plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his foot on Aug. 24.

The 30-year-old signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the Rockies in March after spending most of his career with the Chicago Cubs. He was traded from the Cubs to the San Francisco Giants during the 2021 campaign.

Bryant has been mostly healthy through his eight-year career, appearing in at least 144 games in five seasons.

However, the four-time All-Star appeared in just 42 games this season. When healthy, he played well, though, slashing .306/.376/.475 with five home runs and 14 RBI.

With Bryant sidelined for much of the season, the Rockies have turned to Connor Joe and Yonathan Daza in left field.

The Rockies are 65-86 and sit in fifth place in the National League West. Should they contend next season, Colorado will need a healthy Bryant.