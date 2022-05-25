Rockies' Kris Bryant Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Back Injury

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies announced they placed left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.

The start of his IL stint is retroactive to Monday.

Bryant is hitting .270 (.676 OPS) with four RBI for the Rockies in 2022. He already missed nearly a month because of back soreness. The Rockies placed him on the injured list retroactive to April 26, and he returned to the lineup on May 21.

Bryant received a cortisone injection on May 8.

The 30-year-old hit .265 (.835 OPS) with 25 home runs and 73 RBI for the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants in 2021. He signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies during the offseason.

He spent his first six-plus seasons with the Cubs, earning four All-Star Game appearances, the NL Rookie of the Year award and the 2016 World Series title.

Bryant will forever be a legend in Chicago after helping the Cubs win their first World Series in 2016. They weren't able to maintain that success through the rest of the decade and into the early 2020s, and the bottom fell out in 2021 with the team languishing under .500 in July.

That led to a midseason fire sale, with former franchise cornerstones Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez being shipped elsewhere. Bryant helped the Giants earn the MLB's top record at 107-55.