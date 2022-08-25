WWE Rumors: 'Multiple' AEW Talent Contacted by WWE Since Triple H Took over Booking

Triple H (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Questions about whether WWE tampered with wrestlers under contract with rival promotion All Elite Wrestling remain a focal point since Triple H took over as head of creative.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Thursday (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) there were conversations with several members of the AEW roster.

"They sent a legal letter to WWE about contract tampering," Meltzer said. "Apparently, there's been people going like 'Who's the person?' Multiple people have been contacted by WWE. It's not like it's one person to pick a name. It's a few people."

WWE hasn't commented on the allegations, and it's unclear whether AEW is saying Triple H or another high-level executive was the one who sparked the alleged discussions.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported AEW president Tony Khan held a "very animated and impassioned" talent meeting before Wednesday's Dynamite broadcast in which he laid out ways the company is improving its environment.

Khan said during the meeting that AEW chief legal officer Megha Parekh sent a letter to WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan warning them "not to tamper" with members of the AEW roster, per Johnson.

Chris Jericho, one of AEW's cornerstones, also hinted about tampering in a reply to a fan's question on Twitter about a possible WWE return:

Triple H (real name: Paul Levesque) returned to WWE in late July after taking time away to focus on his health following a cardiac event last September.

The longtime wrestler was elevated to the head of creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon less than a week later.

Triple H moving into control of the programming has led to several high-profile returns, with Johnny Gargano being the latest to rejoin the company when he made a surprise entrance Monday night on Raw.

Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston explored how WWE has taken control of the wrestling free-agent market since "The Game's" elevation to the lead role, and he noted Bray Wyatt will be the next bellwether in helping determine which promotion holds the edge.

"Triple H, with his willingness to allow creative freedom while keeping things more grounded than the grandiose sports-entertainment visions of McMahon, seems just the guy someone like Wyatt would want to work for," Beaston wrote.

That said, free-agent signings are one thing and trying to attract talent under contract elsewhere is another, and AEW appears frustrated with the alleged behind-the-scenes dealings.

