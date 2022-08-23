WWE Rumors: Talent 'Getting Mixed Messages' on Possible Raw, SmackDown Draft

Source: WWE.com

Despite recent rumors that WWE is planning to hold a draft soon, it's unclear if that will end up being the case.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, performers are getting "mixed messages" from the people in power about a draft.

Since Friday Night SmackDown debuted on Fox three years ago, WWE has held the draft annually in early October.

Sapp previously reported (h/t Steve Carrier of ThirstyForNews.com) that talent was speculating the draft could happen "shortly following the Clash at the Castle" because some SmackDown wrestlers were scheduled to be on the Sept. 4 and 11 episodes of Raw, and some members of the Raw brand were set to appear on the Sept. 9 episode of SmackDown.

According to Sapp, talent weren't specifically told that a draft was coming despite some internal speculation.

The 2021 draft took place on the Oct. 1 episode of SmackDown and Oct. 4 episode of Raw. The Clash at the Castle event is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Things in WWE appear to have settled down some since Triple H took over as head of creative following Vince McMahon's retirement on July 22.

The promotion is bringing back several wrestlers who were either released or let their contracts expire under the previous regime. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano and Hit Row have returned to television in recent weeks.

Since there has been so much talent brought back, with the possibility of more to come, holding a draft would give Triple H and the creative team an opportunity to reshape the rosters for Raw and SmackDown in ways that they want.

It also doesn't feel like there's a major need to hold the draft at this point because so many stars are making their way back. The point of the draft is to give the rosters a shake-up and build out new feuds, but the volume of wrestlers on both shows is so vast that neither side feels particularly stale.