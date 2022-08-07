WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens Booking Is Being 'Cooked Up' by Triple H, Creative Team

Dennis Jerome Acosta/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kevin Owens hasn't been seen on WWE programming since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon, but that appears to be by design.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported creative is being "cooked up" for Owens behind the scenes.

The former Universal champion's most recent program was with Ezekiel, but that storyline was dropped midway through after Owens missed a couple of weeks because of injury. He has not wrestled since losing to Ezekiel nearly two months ago, so it's possible the injury, which was undisclosed, has been lingering.

Regardless, Owens should be among the wrestlers who benefit most from Triple H running creative. Triple H booked Owens strong throughout his run in NXT, giving him a vicious mean streak and dominance that has not always carried over to the main roster.

While Owens has found massive success since his call-up, he's been stuck in upper mid-card purgatory and has not held a championship since 2017.

It's past time for Owens to get a legitimate shot at being a champion again, and it's likely Triple H will find a way to make that happen.

