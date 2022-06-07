Projecting Every Conference's Best D-Line for 2022 CFB Season

Projecting Every Conference's Best D-Line for 2022 CFB SeasonJune 7, 2022
Assembling an elite defensive line does not guarantee wins, but a dominant group can provide a terrific foundation for success in college football.
And in 2022, the Clemson Tigers will likely set the bar up front.
However, we're not focused solely on the ACC's powerful unit. Instead, we're spanning the country to project and highlight the best defensive line from all 10 conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
While the choices are subjective, its based on returning production—including that of transfers—and overall depth.
American: Houston Cougars
For several years, Cincinnati has stood atop the conference in the talent column. That absolutely could continue in 2022, considering the Bearcats return Malik Vann, Jowon Briggs and Jabari Taylor, among others.
Houston, though, seems primed to steal the crown.
Derek Parish leads the unit after recording 12 tackles for loss in 2021. He'll be the Cougs' top defensive end, but they have plenty of depth with D'Anthony Jones (8.5 TFL), Nelson Ceaser (4.0 TFL) and productive junior-college addition Nadame Tucker.
Chidozie Nwankwo (22 tackles) and Jamykal Neal (3.0 TFL) return at nose tackle, and one of Atlias Bell (7.0 TFL) and Latrell Bankston (4.0 TFL) will complete the interior pair. Sedrick Williams is likely to share snaps with Bell and Bankston, too.
Even as the Clayton Tune-led offense is Houston's primary appeal, this level of experienced depth will be a key strength.
ACC: Clemson Tigers
This decision is more difficult than you might expect.
Pitt has a fantastic trio in Habakkuk Baldonado, Calijah Kancey and John Morgan III, who combined for 31.5 tackles for loss with 21.5 sacks last season. They'll be the backbone of the defending-ACC champion Panthers.
But the clear choice is Clemson, which boasts a defensive line stacked with former top recruits.
Defensive end Myles Murphy has totaled 25.5 tackles for loss and 12 over the last two years, while K.J. Henry has 13 in the span. Xavier Thomas added 5.5 in 2021.
In the middle, Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis are All-ACC-caliber players who missed a combined 14 games last season. While their absences hurt, it created opportunities for Ruke Orhorhoro (8.0 TFL) and Tre Williams (4.0 TFL), bolstering Clemson's depth for this season and beyond.
Big 12: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Keep an eye on Kansas State and Baylor, but Oklahoma State—despite losing coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State—has enormous potential in 2022.
In particular, the Pokes are stacked at defensive end.
Brock Martin notched a career-high 14 stops in the backfield last season, and Tyler Lacy registered 11.5. Collin Oliver held a rotational role yet collected a team-best 15.5 tackles for loss, and Trace Ford (4.5 sacks in 2020) returns after missing 2021 with a knee injury.
Super-seniors Brandon Evers and Sione Asi, who held key roles last season, will start in the middle and complement the impressive group of D-ends.
Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes
While the Buckeyes have plenty of talent, consider this mostly a vote of confidence in Jim Knowles.
The former Oklahoma State coordinator has a penchant for overseeing disruptive defenses. And since the Buckeyes consistently recruit at an elite level, they're well-stocked for a rapid rise in 2022.
Without question, their strength is the outside bunch. Zach Harrison, J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer—all 5-star prospects in high school—had 14.5 TFLs combined in 2021. Javontae Jean-Baptiste made 14 tackles last season, and Tyler Friday is back after an ACL injury sidelined him last year.
Ohio State routinely leans on a deep rotation, so expect to see Taron Vincent (3.5 TFL), Tyleik Williams (6.5 TFL), Jerron Cage (4.0 TFL) and Ty Hamilton throughout the season at tackle.
C-USA: UTEP Miners
Last season, UTSA attained bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014. If the encore performance is even better, it's likely this defensive line put together a stellar year.
Star end Praise Amaewhule and tackle Keenan Stewart are two of Conference USA's best defenders. Amaewhule tallied a combined 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks over the last two seasons, and Stewart gathered seven TFLs in both years.
Rounding out the lineup is D-end Jadrian Taylor (7.5 TFL) and interior cog Kelton Moss (23 tackles).
Deylon Williams, Tevita Tafuna and Blake Thompson held rotational roles in 2021, and third-stringers Sione Tonga'uiha and Jalen Rudolph made legitimate impacts in their limited snaps. JUCO transfer Maurice Westmoreland is a newcomer to know at D-end, too.
MAC: Bowling Green Falcons
Bowling Green stumbled to a 4-8 record last season, and 2022 might not be a whole lot friendlier. Until the offense improves significantly, the Falcons may struggle to reach bowl eligibility.
Nevertheless, the defense ranked No. 2 in yards allowed per play within the MAC. This is a legitimately strong unit.
The headliner is end Karl Brooks, who amassed 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season. Defensive tackle Walter Haire posted 9.5 takedowns in the backfield, too.
Blaire Spires and Demetrius Hardamon can flex to outside linebacker, but we're considering them D-ends. They combined for 10.5 tackles for loss in 2021. Billie Roberts, Anthony Hawkins and Dontrez Brown each served as core pieces of the interior rotation and return in 2022.
Mountain West: San Diego State Aztecs
The bad news is San Diego State must replace Cameron Thomas and his 20.5 tackles for loss. He was a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL draft.
But the Aztecs are still in excellent shape.
They return defensive end Jonah Tavai following his breakout season with 14 tackles for loss, and longtime starter Keshawn Banks had 11 TFLs in 2021. They also added Tavai's brother Justus, a Hawaii transfer and expected starter at tackle.
Garret Fountain (6.5 TFL) will also be a regular factor in the rotation, especially when SDSU shifts Jonah Tavai inside again.
Although the Aztecs lack proven depth, they've finished atop the Mountain West in yards allowed per play for three straight seasons. This benefit of the doubt is well-earned.
Pac-12: Utah Utes
UCLA is a bit of a sleeper thanks to North Texas transfers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy. The historically safe choice, however, feels like the proper one.
Utah must replace Mika Tafau, and linebacker Devin Lloyd was a phenomenal asset at the line of scrimmage, too. There is real potential for a decline from the Utes' defense in 2022. But we're inclined to trust Kyle Whittingham.
Defensive end Van Fillinger made 9.5 tackles for loss in 2021, and Junior Tafuna provided 4.5 sacks while earning Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.
Stanford transfer Gabe Reid (10 TFL) is the favorite to start opposite Fillinger ahead of Jonah Elliss and Miki Suguturaga. One of Aliki Vimahi and Devin Kaufusi will start next to Tafuna or hold a top rotational spot.
SEC: LSU Tigers
Before the Alabama crowd is thrown into a frenzy—too late?—Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner are officially listed as linebackers in the 3-4 defense. The same applies to Nolan Smith and Robert Beal Jr. at Georgia.
LSU, meanwhile, has a dynamic four-man line.
Rising star BJ Ojulari collected 11.5 tackles for loss in 2021, and Ali Gaye (9.5 TFL in 2020) is back after an upper-body injury limited him to four appearances last year. They'll be flying off the edge as Jaquelin Roy (6.0 TFL) and Maason Smith (5.0 TFL) hold down the interior.
Plus, the Tigers nabbed defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, a Missouri transfer who posted 27 tackles as a freshman. Soni Fonua (6.5 TFL) should also be a top backup unless Zavier Carter, Savion Jones and Quincy Wiggins pass him on the depth chart.
Will the defensive line propel LSU to contention in the SEC West? Probably not! But it'll be a feared unit, for sure.
Sun Belt: Troy Trojans
Louisiana is the king of the Sun Belt West, but this defense gives Troy a fighting chance in its debut season as part of the division.
First-team All-Sun Belt defensive end Javon Solomon (17.0 TFL), second-team tackle Will Choloh (7.0 TFL) and third-team end Richard Jibunor (10.0) are all back. Few defenses in the country have a more established trio to build around.
Defensive tackle Luis Medina has 58 stops in two seasons, and D-end Antonio Showers is a three-year contributor. For good measure, tackles Shakel Brown and Buddha Jones worked into bigger roles late in their freshman seasons.
Troy is aiming for a second consecutive No. 1 finish in yards allowed per play within the Sun Belt, which welcomes James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss in 2022.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.