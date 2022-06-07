Projecting Every Conference's Best D-Line for 2022 CFB Season

0 of 10

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Assembling an elite defensive line does not guarantee wins, but a dominant group can provide a terrific foundation for success in college football.

And in 2022, the Clemson Tigers will likely set the bar up front.

However, we're not focused solely on the ACC's powerful unit. Instead, we're spanning the country to project and highlight the best defensive line from all 10 conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

While the choices are subjective, its based on returning production—including that of transfers—and overall depth.