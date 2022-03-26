Blue Jays Pitching Coach Pete Walker Arrested, Charged with DUI in Florida

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Per Sportsnet's Arden Swelling, an arrest affidavit obtained through the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows that Walker was pulled over after allegedly going 82 mph in a 45 mph zone in Oldsmar, Florida. The Blue Jays are holding spring training in Dunedin, which is roughly seven miles from Oldsmar.

Walker reportedly did not consent to a breath alcohol content test, but he allegedly failed multiple field sobriety tests.

The affidavit says Walker appeared impaired and had a "strong odor of alcoholic beverage" in addition to poor balance and bloodshot eyes. A police officer also relayed that Walker "admitted to drinking four beers at a bar/eating facility."

Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on a $500 bond at 9:15 a.m.

Per Zwelling, Walker was with the Blue Jays for their spring training game against the New York Yankees in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.

The 52-year-old Walker previously pitched in the big leagues for eight seasons, including 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2006 for the Blue Jays. He's served as the team's pitching coach since 2012.