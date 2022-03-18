NFL News: Roundup of Offseason's Biggest Trades, Free-Agent Contracts

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

So much for March Madness applying just to college basketball.

Much of the madness in the sports world this month has come from the NFL with league-altering trades, signings and more happening in the course of 11 quick days.

Tom Brady was retired for what seemed like five minutes, Aaron Rodgers ended up staying put even though his top wide receiver didn't and Russell Wilson going to the Denver Broncos was just one of the moves that makes the AFC West so terrifying for opponents.

Here is a look at the biggest trades and developments of the offseason to this point. Many of the other moves can be found on Bleacher Report's free agency tracker.

Tom Brady comes out of retirement to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers signs extension with Green Bay Packers that will pay him $150 million guaranteed

Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

Packers trade Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns acquire Deshaun Watson from Houston Texans via trade and then sign him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Buffalo Bills sign Von Miller to six-year, $120 million contract

Indianapolis Colts trade Carson Wentz to Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears trade Khalil Mack to Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys trade Amari Cooper to Browns

Los Angeles Rams sign Allen Robinson to three-year, $46.5 million contract

Raiders sign Chandler Jones to three-year, $51 million deal

Tennessee Titans release Julio Jones

Los Angeles Chargers sign J.C. Jackson to 5-year, $82.5 million deal

The Rams may have won the Super Bowl just over a month ago, but attention has already dramatically turned to the upcoming 2022 campaign with so much movement across the league.

The NFL draft hasn't even happened yet, so there are still a number of developments to come before training camp starts and hope springs anew. For now, fans are keeping plenty busy just by keeping up with everything that has happened.

March Madness indeed.