Allen Robinson, Rams Agree to Reported 3-Year, $46.5M Contract in NFL Free Agency

Free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson II has agreed to a three-year, $46.5 million contract ($30.7 million fully guaranteed) with the Los Angeles Rams, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Robinson, who turns 29 years old in August, caught 38 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last year in his fourth season with the Chicago Bears (and eighth in the NFL).

It was a disappointing season for the Penn State product, who snagged 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six scores in 2020 after posting a 98/1,147/7 line the year prior. He never had more than six catches or 68 receiving yards in a single game in 2021.

Robinson played the first nine games before sitting the next three with a hamstring injury. He returned for a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 12 but was soon sidelined for two more games after testing positive for COVID-19. He told reporters he lost about 10 pounds.

The eight-year NFL veteran played in the Bears' final two games.

Robinson's pro career began after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 61 pick in the 2014 draft. He broke out in 2015, notably catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns in his second season.

Unfortunately, his 2017 campaign was cut short in Week 1 when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL. After the campaign ended, the free agent inked a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bears.

Following that deal, Chicago placed a franchise tag on Robinson, who played the year out on a one-year, $17,880,000 contract.

At 6'2" and 220 pounds, he presents a big target when healthy. He's been a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver on and off during his pro tenure despite often being saddled with poor and/or inconsistent quarterbacks.

He had seven starting quarterbacks during his four years with the Bears alone, with Mitchell Trubisky taking the bulk of the snaps before Chicago decided to move in a different direction after the 2020 season.

Still, Robinson's 2021 campaign was disappointing even if the Bears' quarterback situation was unsettled all season between veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles and rookie Justin Fields.

Perhaps a change of scenery will benefit him, though, as he looks to rebound from an off-year and regain some of his past magic.