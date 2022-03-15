Report: Aaron Rodgers Signs New 4-Year Packers Contract; Drops 2022 Cap Hit to $28M

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially put pen to paper on a new contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein reported Rodgers will account for $28 million against the salary cap in 2022. Rapoport provided more detail:

Rapoport added Rodgers will get $150.6 million guaranteed in a deal that will pay him $74.5 million in the first new year and $62 million in the second.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided a full breakdown of the guaranteed money involved:

It was initially reported by Rapoport on March 8 that Rodgers' new deal was worth $200 million over four years and includes $153 million guaranteed. The veteran announced that a new contract had not yet been signed.

The 38-year-old's new contract could potentially make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, surpassing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' $45 million-per-year deal.

Despite a tumultuous 2021 season that included controversy regarding his vaccination status, Rodgers won his second consecutive MVP award after throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns in 16 starts.

The announced deal ends months of speculation surrounding his future. After the Packers fell 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, he indicated that he would take some time this offseason to decide what his next move would be. Many wondered if he would choose to retire or request a trade instead of returning to the Packers.

Now that Rodgers is officially back in the fold, Green Bay can look to address other needs that will help the team compete for a title this coming season. The Packers used their franchise tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams, who is the quarterback's favorite target in the passing game.

Rodgers will look to lead Green Bay to its first title since the lone championship win of his storied career at Super Bowl XLV in 2011.