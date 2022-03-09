Carson Wentz Reportedly Traded from Colts to Commanders for 2 3rd-Round Picks

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Carson Wentz's time with the Indianapolis Colts lasted one season.

Indianapolis is reportedly trading the quarterback to the Washington Commanders in exchange for multiple draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Commanders are also "paying the full $28 million" due to Wentz this year, "which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week," per Schefter.

The Colts gave up a 2021 third-round pick and what ended up being a 2022 first-round selection to acquire Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2021 campaign. However, rumors about his uncertain future with the team started shortly after he was unable to lead them to the playoffs in his first year in the AFC.

In February, ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus) reported the 29-year-old's future with the Colts was "bleak," with some believing he will "probably" be either traded or released prior to March 19.

That date was significant because it is when his $15 million in base salary would be guaranteed.

However, Mike Sando of The Athletic reported around the same time that the Colts were "more likely to leverage Wentz's poor performance in 2021 to renegotiate his contract rather than cut him outright" in part because those around the league were unsure of his trade value.

There was a time when anyone trading Wentz would have been a surprise. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft was an MVP candidate during his second season. That campaign ended when he tore his ACL, but the Eagles still won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center the rest of the way.

While Wentz has played well at times since then—especially in 2019—he has struggled to fully regain the form he showed prior to the injury.

He took a step back in 2020 when he threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games in his final year in Philadelphia, but it was fair for Colts fans to be optimistic about pairing Wentz with head coach Frank Reich, who was the his offensive coordinator when he was at his best on the Eagles.

Wentz's final numbers in 2021 were far from terrible. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he and the team struggled down the stretch.

In fact, the North Dakota State product threw for more than 225 yards only once in the final eight games. He also had 10 touchdown throws during that stretch, three of which came in one game.

It capped off a roller-coaster season for the Colts, who started 1-4, got to 9-6 and appeared primed for a playoff run, and then lost the final two games to miss the postseason. The final loss was against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, as Wentz threw a pick and lost a fumble while leading the offense to score only 11 points.

His mediocre play at the end of the year undercut a solid defense and dominant running back Jonathan Taylor, and the Colts ultimately elected to move in a different direction.

Washington can only hope Wentz rediscovers the form that once had him in MVP discussions.